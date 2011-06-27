Used 2009 Ford Fusion Consumer Reviews

Clark Shin , 02/01/2016 SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)

Updated 5/3/16: The sunroof started leaking with very small drips of water droplets through the front dome light area during heavy rain. Apparently, this has been an issue. Fortunately, the extended warranty covered the repair where the dealer replaced the sunroof glass. Without the warranty, I'm told the repair would have cost me $1,400. Anyway, no more leak after the fix so far. I'm taking a star off for reliability due to the sun-roof leaking. Still really enjoy driving the car though. Original Review: I was looking for a AWD sedan and found the 2009 Ford Fusion AWD V6 SEL to be the perfect fit for what I looking for to drive in the Northeast. I bought it 5 year old used car. The ride is smooth and the V6 provides very good power. The car is on the heavier side, but it feels sturdy and safe. The gear transitions are smooth and handles very well. For a non-luxury car, the quietness at highway speeds is completely acceptable. Navigation is very good and I like that it can be upgraded via a disk and not remotely. The seats are comfortable and the 2-level heated seats are great in cold seasons. I like the center compartment in the dashboard console where I can put a small tissue box and other small items. The sound system is great and bluetooth works very well. The value of the car is great. It does not look it and certainly it is nowhere near bonafide luxury, but with the SEL trim and the sporty handling with V6, this car has much to offer in comfort, safety, ride, quietness, and along with options such as navigation, rear parking sensor, heated seats and leather seating. There are some trouble spots, however. One major trouble spot is its ABS pump, which completely failed one day when driving over a pothole. I bought Ford PremiumCare when I bought the car and it paid off when the ABS failed, which I found out, is covered. I had to wait over a month for the local Ford dealership to get the part, because apparently Ford decided to provide a different ABS pump than the original one. My guess is that the original ABS pump was not very good, so Ford decided to assign a new one. Apparently, the brake is a common trouble spot with this year-model. Also, there is a cosmetic issue on the passenger side dashboard around the passenger side air bag. The outside material is popping out and you can see the yellow foam underneath it. I asked a Ford dealer and they said that it is merely a cosmetic issue caused by heat distorting the material, but it would not affect the air bag function. Visually, it is an eye sore. This is the only interior quality issue I've noticed, which is a significant one in my view. Now onto some things I don't like about the car. The trunk does not lift very easily. When you open the trunk, it only unlocks and it is quite heavy to lift it. The car doesn't tell you when the window washer fluid is low, so you have to guess when the fluid level is low. The navigation location is low, so when you glance at it, your vision is almost taken completely off of the road. I don't mind the manual reclining lever. I do wish the passenger side seat controls were also automatic and not completely manual. Other than these issues, I really like the car. It feels solid, drives very well, and safe. I prefer the old school 2006-2009 design that is less flashy and aggressive looking than the newer Fusions.