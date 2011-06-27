Used 2009 Ford Fusion Consumer Reviews
A good bang for your buck
Owned this car for 7 years, NEVER a problem. New set of tires, brake pads, oil changes every 3 thousand miles, thats all !!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
was skeptical wow it made me a Ford man
Best car I've owned in a long time. Last great car that I owned that just was a great driving car kwas a Mazda 323 in 89 . Friend of mine who manages a dealership helped me get out of a bad BMW 325i horrible problems with that car was probably a previous owner didn't take care of it anyway he said take the fusion it will treat you right wow....... it Handel's great is super easy to keep interior looking good and clean. I've put 100,000 on it only replaced a water pump and it Handel's better than a few others of driven my son in law has a Honda civic and it was cheaper than his and compared to the way it drives mine is a luxury car
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Smooth ride, great value, and safe (Update 05/16)
Updated 5/3/16: The sunroof started leaking with very small drips of water droplets through the front dome light area during heavy rain. Apparently, this has been an issue. Fortunately, the extended warranty covered the repair where the dealer replaced the sunroof glass. Without the warranty, I'm told the repair would have cost me $1,400. Anyway, no more leak after the fix so far. I'm taking a star off for reliability due to the sun-roof leaking. Still really enjoy driving the car though. Original Review: I was looking for a AWD sedan and found the 2009 Ford Fusion AWD V6 SEL to be the perfect fit for what I looking for to drive in the Northeast. I bought it 5 year old used car. The ride is smooth and the V6 provides very good power. The car is on the heavier side, but it feels sturdy and safe. The gear transitions are smooth and handles very well. For a non-luxury car, the quietness at highway speeds is completely acceptable. Navigation is very good and I like that it can be upgraded via a disk and not remotely. The seats are comfortable and the 2-level heated seats are great in cold seasons. I like the center compartment in the dashboard console where I can put a small tissue box and other small items. The sound system is great and bluetooth works very well. The value of the car is great. It does not look it and certainly it is nowhere near bonafide luxury, but with the SEL trim and the sporty handling with V6, this car has much to offer in comfort, safety, ride, quietness, and along with options such as navigation, rear parking sensor, heated seats and leather seating. There are some trouble spots, however. One major trouble spot is its ABS pump, which completely failed one day when driving over a pothole. I bought Ford PremiumCare when I bought the car and it paid off when the ABS failed, which I found out, is covered. I had to wait over a month for the local Ford dealership to get the part, because apparently Ford decided to provide a different ABS pump than the original one. My guess is that the original ABS pump was not very good, so Ford decided to assign a new one. Apparently, the brake is a common trouble spot with this year-model. Also, there is a cosmetic issue on the passenger side dashboard around the passenger side air bag. The outside material is popping out and you can see the yellow foam underneath it. I asked a Ford dealer and they said that it is merely a cosmetic issue caused by heat distorting the material, but it would not affect the air bag function. Visually, it is an eye sore. This is the only interior quality issue I've noticed, which is a significant one in my view. Now onto some things I don't like about the car. The trunk does not lift very easily. When you open the trunk, it only unlocks and it is quite heavy to lift it. The car doesn't tell you when the window washer fluid is low, so you have to guess when the fluid level is low. The navigation location is low, so when you glance at it, your vision is almost taken completely off of the road. I don't mind the manual reclining lever. I do wish the passenger side seat controls were also automatic and not completely manual. Other than these issues, I really like the car. It feels solid, drives very well, and safe. I prefer the old school 2006-2009 design that is less flashy and aggressive looking than the newer Fusions.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best car i've ever owned hands down!
I bought my 09 SE Fusion w/Sport Appearance package (18" low profile tire/wheels) with 23k miles on it. It was a lease out of Michigan and driven by some woman I can tell. It now has close to 70k on it, and it hasn't ever skipped a beat! I did get it stuck in the snow twice, so having FWD with no traction control can be a PITA, but other than that, the car is wonderful to drive. Handles corners beautifully, takes bumps just fine (even with the low profile tires). I'm personally 6'1" and I fit into it like a glove.
Best American Car Around
I have a 2009 Ford Fusion 4 cylinder and I've owned this car the last year and I've had nothing but good things to say out this car. I bought it last October with 200xxx miles. It now has 314xxx that's right I said 314,000 miles and it's still working like horse. The only things I had to do is replace the serpentine belt and get a wheel alignment other than that I haven't had to touch anything else. Just keep the oil changed and you'll be set like a arrow. Heat still blows hot and air is still ice cold.!! If and when I do get rid of this car it'll be 2011 all wheel drive but this car has shown be no signs of even thinking about giving up. I have nothing bad to say about this car other than the front and rear bumper sometimes coming apart on the sides. I would recommend this car to anyone young or old.! It's meant for everyone. One of the best cars Ford has made thus far that I've seen
- Safety
- Technology
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Fusion
Related Used 2009 Ford Fusion info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge