Used 2011 Ford Fiesta Consumer Reviews

good but poor auto transmission pelach , 12/13/2010 20 of 20 people found this review helpful The build quality seems to be quite good. I like the car except for the automatic transmission... it sometimes does not shift logically and lacks power from a stop; after it gets going it seems to have adequate power. The stereo is quite good and the cabin is very quiet, although i notice others are complaining of noises that develop with more use. Mileage is not as good as hoped for but I do live up in the hills. I'm satisfied except for the automatic transmission goofiness. Report Abuse

Shake, Rattle and Roll Becky Carroll , 10/20/2015 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful The Ford Fiesta "looked" like the perfect car for my soon-to-be-driver, but after I drove it for a while, I found it unsafe for an inexperienced driver. The transmission is very uncertain. At times it takes off smoothly from stop, other times it hesitates and shudders to a start. The start may be a lurch or a crawl. There does not seem to be any rhyme or reason for the inconsistency. Four months after the purchase, I received a Recall 15B22 and took it into a local Ford dealership. I was informed that they would attempt a repair but it might not work. I was told to drive it for 1500 miles before returning. The problem got progressively worse and when I had done my mandatory 1500 miles, I went back to the Ford service department and was told there was nothing more they could do. We will see about that, but that is where we stand to date. So, the vehicle for my new driver has proven itself unsafe for even I, a driver of 40+ years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

LEMON DO NOT BUY stevienae , 07/01/2013 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2011 Ford Fiesta in August of 2010. It is an automatic, not manual transmission. Within a month it was back at Ford with transmission issues and has continued to have problems despite at least 10 trips to the Ford Shop. I was told by Ford Engineer that it must be the way I was driving it. They felt I was breaking with my left foot with my foot not completely off the gas. I do not break with my left foot. I just had it voluntarily repossessed as I cannot in good conscious sell it to somebody. This was after the New Car Lemon Law process and denied, I offered to walk away from it and have the dealer resell it and laughed at for being upside down when asked to trade it in. Report Abuse

Transmission Problems! Not a Fiesta! , 10/19/2010 49 of 56 people found this review helpful I bought my fiesta at the end of July. I have just over 2,000 miles on my fiesta and it is in the shop as we speak getting a new transmission! I am very disappointed in the car; it has never shifted (automatic) the way you would expect. Failed attempts to reprogram/repair the transmission have left me car-less as I get a new transmission. I spoke to a representative from corporate ford and asked if these transmission problems were common among the new design. He asked me how much I liked the SYNC system, ignored my question and the fact my brand-new car is not worth the money or headache. Report Abuse