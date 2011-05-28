Used 2011 Kia Soul for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado

Sun/Moonroof Cargo Liner Cargo Tray Bluetooth Connection Cargo Cover Cargo Net Sand/Black Seat Trim Shadow This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2011 Kia Soul we recently got in. This 2011 Kia Soul comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You can tell this 2011 Kia Soul has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 103,398mi and appears with a showroom shine. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Kia Soul as past service records are included. The interior of this Kia Soul ! has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. There are options that you need, And there are options that you want. This Kia Soul ! has them all. More information about the 2011 Kia Soul: The 2011 Kia Soul is a departure for the Korean company best known for its inexpensive, well-warranteed cars. The Soul is aimed squarely at those who would buy a Scion. The Soul features funky styling, wild colors and a highly customizable interior and exterior. Even the trim names are fun. Base prices start at about $2,000 less than a comparable Scion. This model sets itself apart with lots of customization, good fuel economy, great warranty, and Practical, funky tall car styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Kia Soul ! with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDJT2A25B7280421

Stock: B7280421

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-18-2020