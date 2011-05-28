Used 2011 Kia Soul for Sale Near Me
4,449 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 105,000 miles
$5,900$2,151 Below Market
- 96,531 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900$2,008 Below Market
- 103,398 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999$1,935 Below Market
- 108,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995$1,780 Below Market
- 94,231 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$1,868 Below Market
- used
2011 Kia Soul79,761 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,987$1,321 Below Market
- 142,386 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999$3,316 Below Market
- used
2011 Kia Soul122,000 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,500$830 Below Market
- 137,380 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 131,737 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,955
- 155,593 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,693
- 122,220 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,950$795 Below Market
- 102,027 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,495$1,004 Below Market
- 140,335 miles
$5,000
- 75,271 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000$1,432 Below Market
- 80,134 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,295$1,200 Below Market
- 96,542 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,999
- 124,668 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,450$490 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Soul searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Soul
Read recent reviews for the Kia Soul
Write a reviewSee all 68 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.468 Reviews
Report abuse
smack1963,05/28/2011
I bought a Kia Soul + to replace my Jeep Wrangler gas hawg. I didn't want to part with my Jeep, I loved it. I'm glad I did. The Soul has so many standard features for thousands less than the competition. It has more power that other little puddle jumpers I tried. It's not a race car, but enough to pass 2 pokey cars at once. I'm 6', 230#, it is super easy to get in and out of and plenty of head & leg room both front and back. Had to convert my .m4p files to .mp3 files to play in the usb port, but it works flawlessly. A friend has a Chevy Malibu with a usb port that doesn't work. Gas MPG is between 28 - 31 mixed driving. I added the euro-style racing stripe a few days later, LOVE IT!
Related Kia Soul info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Soul Charleston WV
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Hollywood FL
- Used Kia Sedona Frisco TX
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Corona CA
- Used Kia Sorento Columbus GA
- Used Kia Soul South Portland ME
- Used Kia Sportage Vancouver WA
- Used Kia Sorento Mesa AZ
- Used Kia Sedona Port Saint Lucie FL
- Used Kia Sorento Fredericksburg VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Kia Forte 2017 Springfield IL
- Used Kia Soul 2013 Little Rock AR
- Used Kia Sorento 2017 Virginia Beach VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2