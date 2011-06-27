Estimated values
2011 Ford Fiesta SES 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,228
|$4,748
|$5,863
|Clean
|$3,005
|$4,423
|$5,448
|Average
|$2,559
|$3,773
|$4,619
|Rough
|$2,112
|$3,124
|$3,789
Estimated values
2011 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,431
|$3,629
|$4,507
|Clean
|$2,263
|$3,381
|$4,188
|Average
|$1,927
|$2,884
|$3,551
|Rough
|$1,590
|$2,388
|$2,913
Estimated values
2011 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,585
|$3,835
|$4,752
|Clean
|$2,406
|$3,573
|$4,416
|Average
|$2,049
|$3,048
|$3,744
|Rough
|$1,691
|$2,523
|$3,071
Estimated values
2011 Ford Fiesta SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,061
|$4,523
|$5,593
|Clean
|$2,849
|$4,213
|$5,197
|Average
|$2,426
|$3,594
|$4,406
|Rough
|$2,002
|$2,975
|$3,615
Estimated values
2011 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,165
|$3,288
|$4,109
|Clean
|$2,015
|$3,063
|$3,819
|Average
|$1,716
|$2,613
|$3,237
|Rough
|$1,416
|$2,163
|$2,656