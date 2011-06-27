  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,263$6,067$7,072
Clean$3,951$5,615$6,533
Average$3,327$4,710$5,455
Rough$2,703$3,806$4,377
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,290$7,767$9,145
Clean$4,903$7,188$8,448
Average$4,129$6,030$7,054
Rough$3,354$4,872$5,660
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,576$6,597$7,724
Clean$4,242$6,105$7,135
Average$3,572$5,122$5,957
Rough$2,902$4,138$4,780
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,359$6,630$7,893
Clean$4,040$6,136$7,291
Average$3,402$5,147$6,088
Rough$2,764$4,159$4,885
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,449$6,337$7,390
Clean$4,124$5,864$6,826
Average$3,472$4,919$5,700
Rough$2,821$3,975$4,573
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,055$7,214$8,417
Clean$4,685$6,676$7,776
Average$3,945$5,601$6,492
Rough$3,205$4,525$5,209
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,858$7,415$8,837
Clean$4,503$6,862$8,163
Average$3,792$5,757$6,816
Rough$3,081$4,651$5,469
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,451$6,434$7,539
Clean$4,126$5,955$6,964
Average$3,474$4,995$5,815
Rough$2,823$4,036$4,666
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,951 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,615 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Explorer Sport Trac is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,951 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,615 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,951 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,615 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac ranges from $2,703 to $7,072, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.