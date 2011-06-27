Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,263
|$6,067
|$7,072
|Clean
|$3,951
|$5,615
|$6,533
|Average
|$3,327
|$4,710
|$5,455
|Rough
|$2,703
|$3,806
|$4,377
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,290
|$7,767
|$9,145
|Clean
|$4,903
|$7,188
|$8,448
|Average
|$4,129
|$6,030
|$7,054
|Rough
|$3,354
|$4,872
|$5,660
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,576
|$6,597
|$7,724
|Clean
|$4,242
|$6,105
|$7,135
|Average
|$3,572
|$5,122
|$5,957
|Rough
|$2,902
|$4,138
|$4,780
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,359
|$6,630
|$7,893
|Clean
|$4,040
|$6,136
|$7,291
|Average
|$3,402
|$5,147
|$6,088
|Rough
|$2,764
|$4,159
|$4,885
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,449
|$6,337
|$7,390
|Clean
|$4,124
|$5,864
|$6,826
|Average
|$3,472
|$4,919
|$5,700
|Rough
|$2,821
|$3,975
|$4,573
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,055
|$7,214
|$8,417
|Clean
|$4,685
|$6,676
|$7,776
|Average
|$3,945
|$5,601
|$6,492
|Rough
|$3,205
|$4,525
|$5,209
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,858
|$7,415
|$8,837
|Clean
|$4,503
|$6,862
|$8,163
|Average
|$3,792
|$5,757
|$6,816
|Rough
|$3,081
|$4,651
|$5,469
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,451
|$6,434
|$7,539
|Clean
|$4,126
|$5,955
|$6,964
|Average
|$3,474
|$4,995
|$5,815
|Rough
|$2,823
|$4,036
|$4,666