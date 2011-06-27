  1. Home
Used 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Explorer Sport Trac
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great secret model at Ford

David, 12/03/2009
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

Had to have a v8 and wife wanted this truck. It been rock solid as terms of reliability. I am large guy and takes some time to find a comfortable driving position. Interior is my only complaint. Hard plastic scratches easily and hard to keep clean. Handling is better than any truck I owned this is due to independent rear. Have every option but leather. Sound system is great. Some are complaining about mpg. We are getting 18.5 in combine driving of city and highway. On long highway trips we are getting 23 on average. Ford stand behind their warranty and had no issue when small issues came up. See below.

Lil Red loves his Sport Trac

Lil Red, 10/09/2006
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I special ordered my Sport Trac with 95% of the options to include the Chrome Package, reverse sensors, Class III/IV tow package, V8, leather interior etc. The ST fits comfortably in the garage so you don't have to leave it parked out on the driveway. I will be using my truck to pull motorcycles trailers and for any other utility need that we might have. My only complaint is that it would be nice to get slightly better gas mileage but you can't win em all.

Love This Truck

wlbrez, 11/17/2006
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I have had my truck for about 5 month & I love everything about it. I was brought up on Chevrolet but when I to buy my pick-up (yes I consider it a pick-up) I saw the Sport Trac, took a test drive & I was sold. It rides & handles like a dream. Plenty of room on the inside for my 6 foot plus two sons, extra storage space behind the rear seat plus hidden space in the bed. I have never been a Ford fan but now I am sold. The V-8 may not be the one of the best for gas mileage but it has plenty of get-up-and-go! If you are worried about that get a 6 cylinder. I really like the auto 4-wheel drive & the stability control. The window sticker is a lot lower than expected on a vehicle with this much wow.

Not bad, no complaints

dn010, 01/10/2013
24 of 26 people found this review helpful

I purchased a V6 XLT 2X4 in 2010 used from a dealer with 56K, I am now at about 87K. Issues I've experienced: one rear wheel bearing went bad, replaced for about $75 doing the work myself, also had check engine light for engine under-heating, replaced stuck open thermostat myself and turned off the light with my code reader - good to go. I've put in new rear brake pads only, spark plugs, I keep the engine happy with full synthetic. I drive to NY from FL yearly, gone up and back twice (over 2400 miles each trip) and have had no problems. I can TOW my 25' cuddy boat @ 4K lbs and my 18' boat @ around 2500 - can pull the 18' out of the water, haven't tried with the 25' and I doubt I will.

Robert Meeks

Robert A. Meeks, 11/11/2006
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

This is a great truck, and the value is there. It handles very well at road speeds, and is predictable in mountain driving. I did add a fiberglass tonneau cover, which improves riding quality and fuel economy somewhat. It turns heads where ever I drive it. This is a great truck. It handles well.

