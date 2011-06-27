Used 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Consumer Reviews

Great secret model at Ford David , 12/03/2009 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Had to have a v8 and wife wanted this truck. It been rock solid as terms of reliability. I am large guy and takes some time to find a comfortable driving position. Interior is my only complaint. Hard plastic scratches easily and hard to keep clean. Handling is better than any truck I owned this is due to independent rear. Have every option but leather. Sound system is great. Some are complaining about mpg. We are getting 18.5 in combine driving of city and highway. On long highway trips we are getting 23 on average. Ford stand behind their warranty and had no issue when small issues came up. See below. Report Abuse

Lil Red loves his Sport Trac Lil Red , 10/09/2006 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I special ordered my Sport Trac with 95% of the options to include the Chrome Package, reverse sensors, Class III/IV tow package, V8, leather interior etc. The ST fits comfortably in the garage so you don't have to leave it parked out on the driveway. I will be using my truck to pull motorcycles trailers and for any other utility need that we might have. My only complaint is that it would be nice to get slightly better gas mileage but you can't win em all.

Love This Truck wlbrez , 11/17/2006 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I have had my truck for about 5 month & I love everything about it. I was brought up on Chevrolet but when I to buy my pick-up (yes I consider it a pick-up) I saw the Sport Trac, took a test drive & I was sold. It rides & handles like a dream. Plenty of room on the inside for my 6 foot plus two sons, extra storage space behind the rear seat plus hidden space in the bed. I have never been a Ford fan but now I am sold. The V-8 may not be the one of the best for gas mileage but it has plenty of get-up-and-go! If you are worried about that get a 6 cylinder. I really like the auto 4-wheel drive & the stability control. The window sticker is a lot lower than expected on a vehicle with this much wow.

Not bad, no complaints dn010 , 01/10/2013 24 of 26 people found this review helpful I purchased a V6 XLT 2X4 in 2010 used from a dealer with 56K, I am now at about 87K. Issues I've experienced: one rear wheel bearing went bad, replaced for about $75 doing the work myself, also had check engine light for engine under-heating, replaced stuck open thermostat myself and turned off the light with my code reader - good to go. I've put in new rear brake pads only, spark plugs, I keep the engine happy with full synthetic. I drive to NY from FL yearly, gone up and back twice (over 2400 miles each trip) and have had no problems. I can TOW my 25' cuddy boat @ 4K lbs and my 18' boat @ around 2500 - can pull the 18' out of the water, haven't tried with the 25' and I doubt I will.