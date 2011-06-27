2003 Dodge Ram Cargo Review
List Price Estimate
$2,064 - $3,305
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Dodge Ram Cargo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Guy,08/01/2017
2500 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A)
Purchased the vehicle in 2003 second hand with 15000 miles from the owner (a one driver operator, not rental). This review was written in 2017 with only 110000 miles on it! It has been a great service van for my business but not without flaws. After warranty expired problems begin. Had to replace computer controller few times. Fuel hose went bad, chair adjustment lever broke, minor repairs here and there, water pump replaced, temperature control unit replaced, gas tank and pump replaced. Using a very accurate repair expenses controlled by business analysis I can say that the average repair cost is around $600 per year. This vehicle can't go farther than 10 trips without me worrying when would be the next problem. Dealer sticker say 12/15 miles per gallon but with very conservative driving my records show 17 miles per gallon. Overall I don't think it's the best value for vehicle but being optimistic as I am it is not the worst either. Hope this helps. Sold the vehicle since it started showing signs of eating oil which means it may need engine rebuild and the price didn't justify me going for it. Bye vehicle.
Dodgem,03/03/2004
I bought the van new with a conversion package, Raised roof, TV, VCR etc.. 2003 leftover good deals still available with zero financing. I have a 5.2 Ltr V-8, plenty of power, nice tight smooth ride. A little short on leg room but overall very comfortable. Lots of windows, everyone gets a window seat. It looks great, I've been getting loads of compliments.You won't be sorry.
Regency,04/13/2004
This is a left over new van. Great deal especially with the 0 % interest. Van is very comfortable for travel. The built in antennae for the tv is awsome for watching local chanels. Van is very quiet and rides smooth. Regency does a great job on their conversion packages. Awsome family vehicle
smithtp,02/25/2006
Bought used with 34k,the conversion package by Elk automotive is top rate. Has leather, cd, dvd, rear air, tv, rear stereo, all the goodies. Very easy to drive despite its size, ride is nice and quiet inside. With the 318 engines and regular service these things are allmost bullet-proof. As most manufacturers produce very few of the large van conversions any more and the new ones costing 50k that are available, I feel that for 20k I stole this thing. One of the best things is it's still under warranty with Chryslers 7/70 plan. These are the only way to travel, if you are buying for everyday use, it's probably not the right vehicle.
Features & Specs
MPG
13 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
