Purchased the vehicle in 2003 second hand with 15000 miles from the owner (a one driver operator, not rental). This review was written in 2017 with only 110000 miles on it! It has been a great service van for my business but not without flaws. After warranty expired problems begin. Had to replace computer controller few times. Fuel hose went bad, chair adjustment lever broke, minor repairs here and there, water pump replaced, temperature control unit replaced, gas tank and pump replaced. Using a very accurate repair expenses controlled by business analysis I can say that the average repair cost is around $600 per year. This vehicle can't go farther than 10 trips without me worrying when would be the next problem. Dealer sticker say 12/15 miles per gallon but with very conservative driving my records show 17 miles per gallon. Overall I don't think it's the best value for vehicle but being optimistic as I am it is not the worst either. Hope this helps. Sold the vehicle since it started showing signs of eating oil which means it may need engine rebuild and the price didn't justify me going for it. Bye vehicle.

