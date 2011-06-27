1995 Dodge Ram Wagon Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,217 - $2,061
Used Ram Wagon for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Model/engine designations follow Ram truck suit with the 1500, 2500 and 3500 nameplates. Upgrades include chrome-styled wheels, driver airbag with knee bolsters and under-seat storage. "SLT" replaces Luxury Interior Decor Group. Infinity CD sound systems, power driver seats and reading lamps are optional. Hunter Green color available.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Dodge Ram Wagon.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ssbndad,11/04/2003
My wife and I purchesed a full sized Dodge Van in 1995. I cant tell you how happy we are with that purchess. We have driven over 115000 mi without so much as a hiccup. We cahnge the oil regurally and get most of the required serviceings There is not so much as a flake of rust and the engine and drive train still look brand new. I firmly believe this vechical will be running long after I go to meet my maker. Thanks Dodge.
Steve V.,05/24/2004
This is the best vehicle that I have owned as far as repairs. The only thing that has ever gone wrong with this van are the general maint. things. Teh van has been all over the east coast with no problems. I ordered it with the 318 in case I ever wanted to tow anything with it. The van with the V-8 still gets 20 mpg over the road. I would highly recommend these vans as they comfortable nad fun to drive, and are a good vehicle for the money..
CAW,06/18/2002
I like the way this van handles, it's power and luxury. It's just a good all- a-round van and it looks good.
Karen Stevens,12/09/2002
Very servicable from the start. Plenty of power,towed a heavy pop-camper at 95mph in Montana, I can always tow it at highway speed and keep up with any traffic. I do all maint. and most repairs myself. I fix before it breaks. Fuel pump went out at 123000, replaced water pump, alternater, starter just in case. I thought the trans was gone but only blew a hose. Uses about one quart of oil in 3000mi. Power door locks are not reliable. Windshield leaks and wind noise.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Dodge Ram Wagon features & specs
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Wagon
Related Used 1995 Dodge Ram Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019