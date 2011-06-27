  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Wagon
  4. Used 1995 Dodge Ram Wagon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

1995 Dodge Ram Wagon Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Ram Wagon for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,217 - $2,061
Used Ram Wagon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Model/engine designations follow Ram truck suit with the 1500, 2500 and 3500 nameplates. Upgrades include chrome-styled wheels, driver airbag with knee bolsters and under-seat storage. "SLT" replaces Luxury Interior Decor Group. Infinity CD sound systems, power driver seats and reading lamps are optional. Hunter Green color available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Dodge Ram Wagon.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Passenger Van Out There
ssbndad,11/04/2003
My wife and I purchesed a full sized Dodge Van in 1995. I cant tell you how happy we are with that purchess. We have driven over 115000 mi without so much as a hiccup. We cahnge the oil regurally and get most of the required serviceings There is not so much as a flake of rust and the engine and drive train still look brand new. I firmly believe this vechical will be running long after I go to meet my maker. Thanks Dodge.
95 SLT 2500 conversion van
Steve V.,05/24/2004
This is the best vehicle that I have owned as far as repairs. The only thing that has ever gone wrong with this van are the general maint. things. Teh van has been all over the east coast with no problems. I ordered it with the 318 in case I ever wanted to tow anything with it. The van with the V-8 still gets 20 mpg over the road. I would highly recommend these vans as they comfortable nad fun to drive, and are a good vehicle for the money..
my review
CAW,06/18/2002
I like the way this van handles, it's power and luxury. It's just a good all- a-round van and it looks good.
95 Ram Van
Karen Stevens,12/09/2002
Very servicable from the start. Plenty of power,towed a heavy pop-camper at 95mph in Montana, I can always tow it at highway speed and keep up with any traffic. I do all maint. and most repairs myself. I fix before it breaks. Fuel pump went out at 123000, replaced water pump, alternater, starter just in case. I thought the trans was gone but only blew a hose. Uses about one quart of oil in 3000mi. Power door locks are not reliable. Windshield leaks and wind noise.
See all 4 reviews of the 1995 Dodge Ram Wagon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1995 Dodge Ram Wagon features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Dodge Ram Wagon

Used 1995 Dodge Ram Wagon Overview

The Used 1995 Dodge Ram Wagon is offered in the following submodels: Ram Wagon Van. Available styles include 3500 SLT Maxi 3dr Ext Van, 3500 SLT 3dr Ext Van, 2500 SLT 3dr Ext Van, 1500 SLT 3dr Van, 2500 3dr Ext Van, 2500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van, 1500 3dr Van, 2500 SLT Maxi 3dr Ext Van, 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van, and 3500 3dr Ext Van.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Dodge Ram Wagon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Dodge Ram Wagons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Dodge Ram Wagon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Dodge Ram Wagon.

Can't find a used 1995 Dodge Ram Wagons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Wagon for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,235.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,769.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Wagon for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,282.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,282.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Dodge Ram Wagon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Ram Wagon lease specials

Related Used 1995 Dodge Ram Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles