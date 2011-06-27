1994 Dodge Ram Van Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$880 - $1,489
Used Ram Van for Sale
Consumer reviews
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Molly's Mom,05/20/2004
Bought this vehicle new in 1994. Have put 220,000 miles on it and it still runs great. No problems ever with a/c or engine. Transmission was rebuilt at 175,000 miles. Burns oil now. Have changed hoses, belts, water pump, transmission lines, batteries and lots of tires. Acceleration is slow, especially with a/c on. Molly is a great vehicle for trips. She has become a member of the family, complete with a name! My teenagers hate her because she "isn't cool", but I love Molly! Upholstery and carpet are in exceptional condition considering her years.
shovelhead,08/27/2008
Bought this van with 160,000 have replaced the water pump and a rear wheel bearing (that I should have replaced 30,000 miles earlier) This baby never failed me or stranded me. The mileage is currently 207,000 and counting. The trans was rebuilt at 100,000 but the motor is original and purrs like a kitten. This is the most reliable vehicle I have ever had. Rust is an issue as the leaf spring has torn through the bed. If you are thinking of buying a used ram van with a 3.9 but are hesitant because of high mileage don't sweat it if it rides good on the test chances are good if you drive sane and maintain it, it will last over 300,0000. I won't hesitate to take this puppy across country. Rock on 3.9
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Dodge Ram Van features & specs
MPG
16 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
