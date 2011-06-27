  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)
1994 Dodge Ram Van Review

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Dodge Ram Van.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Molly's A Good Girl!
Molly's Mom,05/20/2004
Bought this vehicle new in 1994. Have put 220,000 miles on it and it still runs great. No problems ever with a/c or engine. Transmission was rebuilt at 175,000 miles. Burns oil now. Have changed hoses, belts, water pump, transmission lines, batteries and lots of tires. Acceleration is slow, especially with a/c on. Molly is a great vehicle for trips. She has become a member of the family, complete with a name! My teenagers hate her because she "isn't cool", but I love Molly! Upholstery and carpet are in exceptional condition considering her years.
The best motor ever built 3.9
shovelhead,08/27/2008
Bought this van with 160,000 have replaced the water pump and a rear wheel bearing (that I should have replaced 30,000 miles earlier) This baby never failed me or stranded me. The mileage is currently 207,000 and counting. The trans was rebuilt at 100,000 but the motor is original and purrs like a kitten. This is the most reliable vehicle I have ever had. Rust is an issue as the leaf spring has torn through the bed. If you are thinking of buying a used ram van with a 3.9 but are hesitant because of high mileage don't sweat it if it rides good on the test chances are good if you drive sane and maintain it, it will last over 300,0000. I won't hesitate to take this puppy across country. Rock on 3.9
See all 2 reviews of the 1994 Dodge Ram Van
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Dodge Ram Van Overview

The Used 1994 Dodge Ram Van is offered in the following submodels: Ram Van. Available styles include B250 3dr Ext Van, B250 3dr Van, B150 3dr Van, B350 3dr Ext Van, B250 Maxi 3dr Ext Van, B150 3dr Ext Van, and B350 Maxi 3dr Ext Van.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Dodge Ram Van?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Dodge Ram Vans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Dodge Ram Van for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Dodge Ram Van.

Can't find a used 1994 Dodge Ram Vans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Van for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,350.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,864.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Van for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,678.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $22,429.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Dodge Ram Van?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

