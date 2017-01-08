Used 2003 Dodge Ram Cargo for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Ram Cargo Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Cargo 2500 in Silver
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Cargo 2500

    194,192 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Ram Cargo searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Cargo
  4. Used 2003 Dodge Ram Cargo

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Ram Cargo

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Ram Cargo
Overall Consumer Rating
3.65 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (20%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (60%)
Failur is lurking in every corner
Guy,08/01/2017
2500 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A)
Purchased the vehicle in 2003 second hand with 15000 miles from the owner (a one driver operator, not rental). This review was written in 2017 with only 110000 miles on it! It has been a great service van for my business but not without flaws. After warranty expired problems begin. Had to replace computer controller few times. Fuel hose went bad, chair adjustment lever broke, minor repairs here and there, water pump replaced, temperature control unit replaced, gas tank and pump replaced. Using a very accurate repair expenses controlled by business analysis I can say that the average repair cost is around $600 per year. This vehicle can't go farther than 10 trips without me worrying when would be the next problem. Dealer sticker say 12/15 miles per gallon but with very conservative driving my records show 17 miles per gallon. Overall I don't think it's the best value for vehicle but being optimistic as I am it is not the worst either. Hope this helps. Sold the vehicle since it started showing signs of eating oil which means it may need engine rebuild and the price didn't justify me going for it. Bye vehicle.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Ram Cargo
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Dodge Ram Cargo info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings