1993 Dodge Ram Van Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1993 Dodge Ram Van. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Used Ram Van for Sale
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Dodge Ram Van.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Limey,03/02/2010
We bought a converted B250 van to drive down the states in a few years ago. It's kitted with captains chairs, a bench/bed across the back and windows all round. We only had one break down in it on the whole trip down the east coast and back up, and that was just a U joint in the drive shaft. We lived in the UK then, so it's hardly been used since. Glad we kept it now we're here. I love driving it, as it's so comfy and just cruises along. Something that I miss on modern vehicles is the small quarter-light windows that open on the front doors. They really get some fresh air on you when it's hot. It always starts, even after sitting untouched all winter.
England1,10/11/2002
very reliable vechicle. can't say enough about this van.
nomo1,02/01/2003
With 230000 miles, it passed smog test in los angeles without any problems.The 5.2 liter is very powerful and very reliable.
Features & Specs
Features & Specs
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
