Consumer Rating
(3)
1993 Dodge Ram Van Review

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Dodge Ram Van.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

We love it!!
Limey,03/02/2010
We bought a converted B250 van to drive down the states in a few years ago. It's kitted with captains chairs, a bench/bed across the back and windows all round. We only had one break down in it on the whole trip down the east coast and back up, and that was just a U joint in the drive shaft. We lived in the UK then, so it's hardly been used since. Glad we kept it now we're here. I love driving it, as it's so comfy and just cruises along. Something that I miss on modern vehicles is the small quarter-light windows that open on the front doors. They really get some fresh air on you when it's hot. It always starts, even after sitting untouched all winter.
yahoo
England1,10/11/2002
very reliable vechicle. can't say enough about this van.
Powerful and reliable
nomo1,02/01/2003
With 230000 miles, it passed smog test in los angeles without any problems.The 5.2 liter is very powerful and very reliable.
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Dodge Ram Van Overview

The Used 1993 Dodge Ram Van is offered in the following submodels: Ram Van. Available styles include B250 3dr Van, B350 3dr Ext Van, B150 3dr Van, B350 Maxi 3dr Ext Van, B150 3dr Ext Van, B250 3dr Ext Van, and B250 Maxi 3dr Ext Van.

