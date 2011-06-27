  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Van
  4. Used 1996 Dodge Ram Van
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

1996 Dodge Ram Van Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1996 Dodge Ram Van. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Ram Van for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$881 - $1,492
Used Ram Van for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Dodge Ram Van.

5(29%)
4(14%)
3(43%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
3.6
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1996 Dodge Ram Van 2500 - specifics
Ian,03/09/2016
2500 3dr Van
I am the third owner and here is my one year review. The second owner had it for three months. Original owner only used it to tailgate redskins games so I got my van with 86,000 miles on it and the interior was near immaculate. I took out the rear bed/bench seat and the middle right hand seat for easy loading. I bought this van for my band and I mainly use it once a week for local shows that are less than 14 miles away. I have driven from Washington DC to Atlantic City NJ once. I have the 3.9 v6. (shorty version) It is good on gas. It handles highways well. The wind against the side of the van while going over the Millard E Tidings bridge is a very scary experience. You will have to replace a few things. You will have a leak of some kind. I am changing the water pump, temp gauge and that is why I am writing this. Once that goes you will start breaking down once the engine gets hot after driving 2-4 miles. Rear springs are getting replaced because of all the hauling of speakers and leaving them in the van all the time. I suggest you empty the van and not leave heavy things in it constantly. The engine area is cramped and hard to access things like power steering reservoir. Or if you wanted to fix things yourself. This van will get rusty underneath it. I am a little concerned about the amount of rust I see. I looked at a few before buying my current van and some have frame rust so make sure you get underneath and look for that in the rear and the front behind the bumper! The fit and finish are horrible. Very poor quality compared to foreign brands of the same era. However as a work truck it will be good enough. Road noise it loud. You will have leaks in the rain. I have sealed them with silicone and now all is fine. The rear upper middle brake light plastic has rotted. Getting a new one costs $100. SSo make your own or get one off of another truck. (hopefully you will get an exact fit) I changed the light inside there to an LED and it was easy to do. Due to water getting in there the bulb will constantly blow. So some silicone, some tape and the LED are now making it work for much less. This truck bounces when you go over things. I bought it for $2000. put $1000 in it with the dealer when I first got it home so that it would be reliable. THen the water pump leak, temp gauge, tune up and springs have just cost me $1391 at AAMCO. So in total after one year I have spent $4391 on this van not including gas and insurance. My insurance is low because I do not drive it a lot. Were I to have rented a UHaul for all of the events it would have cost just shy of this number. So hopefully more things will not break in this next year and the cost of ownership will pan out. This full sized van is a great hauler. When my gear is in it there is not much difference in feel. It does not seem sluggish. Make sure you add power steering fluid or it will shut off when turning. Power steering fluid need not be empty for this to happen . It can just be somewhat low and you will notice it. I seem to have a very slow leak in power steering fluid. Once full it is okay. A/C does not work. No cold air on hot days. I think it needs freon. They told me it would cost another $250 so I declined and I drive with windows down when hot. Heat works. I don't drive it enough to make it necessary. The spare tire is on the back door. If you take it off and take out the little locks in the doors the dorrs can then open fully wide. However you will likely crack your rear brake light as the mechanism for holding the tire hits the light. So you have to decide if you can live with one rear door only opening 75%. Which is what I do. Which makes for awkward loading at times. Just poor design really. That is all.
1996 Dodge Ram b2500
donnie71281,05/14/2010
I find this to be the best Van we have owned. Runs like a tank and has never left us stranded. Now it has around 124k on it and runs as well as the day we got it. This year I've spent time doing preventative maintenance since it is now 14 years old. These vans are also very easy to work on. Gas mileage is also very good for this giant van. I get 10mpg-14mpg city(depending on the weight of my foot)and 26mpg on the freeway. The 5.2L 318 is a fantastic engine.
Not too shabby
Will Cap,08/11/2010
I have nothing bad to say about my 1996 Dodge B1500. I have just passed 202,000 miles and the engine runs like a horse.The interior holds up well i have kids so thats important. Gas Mileage is also very good for a van of this size.But i do have the 3.9 Liter V-6. I would recommend this van any day to anyone. Good Job Chrysler!
bad design
2500 mad owner,10/15/2009
I have a leak on my upper radiator hose. What a joke this engine design is. There is not consideration of maintenance . I was a Air craft mechanic for many years and I have never seen a miss like these full size Vans. You have to take the Alternator out and a bunch of other stuff to get at the bolts on the thermostat housing. Did any one thing of Quick disconnects for the Electric lines? And why not add on to the engine block to install the thermostat. I am going to look into buying a Toyota Van . No wonder they are going out of business.. And this is the second Dodge Van that the differential went bad on. This Van only has 100,000 miles on it and everything going bad.
See all 7 reviews of the 1996 Dodge Ram Van
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1996 Dodge Ram Van features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Dodge Ram Van

Used 1996 Dodge Ram Van Overview

The Used 1996 Dodge Ram Van is offered in the following submodels: Ram Van. Available styles include 1500 3dr Van, 2500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van, 1500 3dr Ext Van, 2500 3dr Ext Van, 2500 3dr Van, 3500 3dr Ext Van, and 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Dodge Ram Van?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Dodge Ram Vans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Dodge Ram Van for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Dodge Ram Van.

Can't find a used 1996 Dodge Ram Vans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Van for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,679.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,947.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Van for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,359.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,337.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Dodge Ram Van?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Ram Van lease specials

Related Used 1996 Dodge Ram Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles