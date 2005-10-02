Used 2001 Dodge Ram Cargo for Sale Near Me

Ram Cargo Reviews & Specs
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Cargo 2500 in Silver
    2003 Dodge Ram Cargo 2500

    194,192 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Ram Cargo

See all 3 reviews
Not what Dodge used to be
VanMan,02/10/2005
Good solid frame and suspension. Well equipped, full power. Gauges and controls are well designed and located. Nice to drive once you are up and in. No leg room on passenger side. 318 engine seems very weak and some spark plugs are very hard to access. Terrible gas mileage (avg 12MPG). Sheet metal is flimsy and dents if you lean against it or bump it. Paint chips and scratches very easily. Sliding side door jumped the track and scraped the whole side of the van. Rear door caught in wind and pulled bolts out of frame. Three front windshields in three years (stress point in center?). No mechanical problems with drive train. Reliable. Still not the quality my older Dodge vans had.
