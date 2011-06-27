Used 2003 Dodge Ram Cargo Consumer Reviews
Failur is lurking in every corner
Purchased the vehicle in 2003 second hand with 15000 miles from the owner (a one driver operator, not rental). This review was written in 2017 with only 110000 miles on it! It has been a great service van for my business but not without flaws. After warranty expired problems begin. Had to replace computer controller few times. Fuel hose went bad, chair adjustment lever broke, minor repairs here and there, water pump replaced, temperature control unit replaced, gas tank and pump replaced. Using a very accurate repair expenses controlled by business analysis I can say that the average repair cost is around $600 per year. This vehicle can't go farther than 10 trips without me worrying when would be the next problem. Dealer sticker say 12/15 miles per gallon but with very conservative driving my records show 17 miles per gallon. Overall I don't think it's the best value for vehicle but being optimistic as I am it is not the worst either. Hope this helps. Sold the vehicle since it started showing signs of eating oil which means it may need engine rebuild and the price didn't justify me going for it. Bye vehicle.
She's a looker!
I bought the van new with a conversion package, Raised roof, TV, VCR etc.. 2003 leftover good deals still available with zero financing. I have a 5.2 Ltr V-8, plenty of power, nice tight smooth ride. A little short on leg room but overall very comfortable. Lots of windows, everyone gets a window seat. It looks great, I've been getting loads of compliments.You won't be sorry.
2003 Conversion Van
This is a left over new van. Great deal especially with the 0 % interest. Van is very comfortable for travel. The built in antennae for the tv is awsome for watching local chanels. Van is very quiet and rides smooth. Regency does a great job on their conversion packages. Awsome family vehicle
Great Van
Bought used with 34k,the conversion package by Elk automotive is top rate. Has leather, cd, dvd, rear air, tv, rear stereo, all the goodies. Very easy to drive despite its size, ride is nice and quiet inside. With the 318 engines and regular service these things are allmost bullet-proof. As most manufacturers produce very few of the large van conversions any more and the new ones costing 50k that are available, I feel that for 20k I stole this thing. One of the best things is it's still under warranty with Chryslers 7/70 plan. These are the only way to travel, if you are buying for everyday use, it's probably not the right vehicle.
Exterior paintDEFECTIVE FROM FACTORY DISHONARABLE
Bought a used Dodge 1500 Ram Van , short wheelbase, hightop by ELK. The 3.9 engine is good ok reliable, minus the lack of power when traveling up steeper inclines or hills, especially when van is loaded with travel gear. The biggest problem is THE FACTORY DEFECT BODY PAINT, it is one of 2 things, they used very cheap primer That failed & didn’t bond AND/or. ... they MIXED CHEAP CLEARCOAT WITH THE MORE EXPENSIVE, but much better clearcoat, this cutting back in expenses and “ to the average consumer” they wouldn’t ever know, and it will look just as good,...for the first 3 years then paint starts flaking off while driving, ( in 2-3 inch squares) when parked and the wind blows heavily, paint flies off, and I have photos before and after a one year period in which it is obviously a defect, even my autistic dog agreed, (he is highly functioning) lol But I contacted DODGEOver a period of one year with at least 12 emails to finally get a response saying to bring it to a dealership and have them look at it and if they agree it is a defect they will paint either parts of it which is most likely or the whole thing which is doubtful I will keep you informed if they are honorable or not to buy Dodge because it is obvious flaws and very badly I will include photos if possible it should be embarrassing for them NOT to fix it! certain years had that problem across the board! They ignore it .. AND SO FAR DODGE HAS SHOWN AMATUER Customer Service etiquette! I was going to buy a new Dodge van and I would not if they don’t correct this problem I would consider them fraudulent to spend that much money in the paint flakes off consistently every year until it’s all gone without even touching it
