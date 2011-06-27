Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Cargo 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,813
|$3,177
|$3,906
|Clean
|$1,677
|$2,937
|$3,612
|Average
|$1,404
|$2,457
|$3,025
|Rough
|$1,130
|$1,978
|$2,439
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Cargo 1500 3dr Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,506
|$2,678
|$3,305
|Clean
|$1,392
|$2,476
|$3,057
|Average
|$1,165
|$2,072
|$2,560
|Rough
|$939
|$1,667
|$2,064
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Cargo 1500 3dr Ext Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,595
|$2,714
|$3,313
|Clean
|$1,475
|$2,509
|$3,064
|Average
|$1,234
|$2,099
|$2,566
|Rough
|$994
|$1,689
|$2,068
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,769
|$3,105
|$3,819
|Clean
|$1,636
|$2,870
|$3,532
|Average
|$1,370
|$2,402
|$2,958
|Rough
|$1,103
|$1,933
|$2,384
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Cargo 1500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,680
|$2,963
|$3,648
|Clean
|$1,554
|$2,739
|$3,374
|Average
|$1,301
|$2,292
|$2,826
|Rough
|$1,047
|$1,845
|$2,278
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Cargo 2500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,800
|$3,155
|$3,879
|Clean
|$1,664
|$2,917
|$3,587
|Average
|$1,393
|$2,440
|$3,005
|Rough
|$1,122
|$1,964
|$2,422
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,720
|$2,913
|$3,551
|Clean
|$1,591
|$2,693
|$3,284
|Average
|$1,332
|$2,253
|$2,750
|Rough
|$1,073
|$1,813
|$2,217