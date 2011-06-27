  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Cargo
  4. Used 2001 Dodge Ram Cargo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2001 Dodge Ram Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Bargain pricing, room for 15 passengers.
  • Hasn't had a serious redesign in nearly 30 years, fuel-sucking engines.
Other years
2003
2002
2001
Dodge Ram Cargo for Sale
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$1,536 - $2,518
Used Ram Cargo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The Ram's variety of body sizes, powertrains and interior fitments mean that whether the vehicle's duties are hauling cable TV or plumbing supplies, there should be a van here to suit most needs.

Vehicle overview

Dodge's full-size vans and wagons haven't changed all that much despite nearly three decades of existence. Squint your eyes, and the latest big Rams could almost be mistaken for the 1971 models. But this does not matter to Dodge fans. Chrysler hasn't yet found a need to change the brawny trucks in order to keep up with rivals from Ford and General Motors.

Despite the lack of a ground-up redesign, one-third of the components were all-new in 1998, including the instrument panel and brakes; in addition, the suspension was re-tuned, and the body panels were transformed. So for 2001, only minor refinements were needed.

The passenger wagon is offered in four levels: 1500, 2500, 3500 and 3500 Maxi wagon. That last one has a payload of up to 4,245 pounds and standard seating for 15 passengers. You can opt for the single sliding door on the passenger door for ease of ingress/egress.

The base engine in the 1500 and 2500 series is a 3.9-liter V6, but most buyers would be better off with an optional V8, either a 5.2-liter or a 5.9-liter. With 295 foot-pounds of torque on tap, the 5.2-liter yields a rewarding combination of strength and economy, but no Ram vehicle ranks miserly at the gas pump. For demanding applications, your best bet might very well be the 5.9-liter, which packs 335 foot-pounds of twisting force. To compensate for thirsty engine choices, there's a 32-gallon gas tank on the 109-inch wheelbase vans and wagons and a 35-gallon tank on all other models. The V6 is hooked to an automatic three-speed transmission, and both V8s are attached to an automatic four-speed. The van and the wagon have rear-wheel antilock braking, although four-wheel is optional on both.

Also, a wheelchair lift can be added and the roofline easily raised for the physically challenged, according to Dodge.

The Dodge Ram van has remained virtually the same for 30 years, as has its value, in-demand conveniences and practical price. As they say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

2001 Highlights

Minor changes come with the 2001 model year, with a new trailer tow package and a Class IV receiver hitch. The tilt steering wheel comes with three new positions to find that perfect driving position.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Dodge Ram Cargo.

5(33%)
4(0%)
3(33%)
2(34%)
1(0%)
3.3
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not what Dodge used to be
VanMan,02/10/2005
Good solid frame and suspension. Well equipped, full power. Gauges and controls are well designed and located. Nice to drive once you are up and in. No leg room on passenger side. 318 engine seems very weak and some spark plugs are very hard to access. Terrible gas mileage (avg 12MPG). Sheet metal is flimsy and dents if you lean against it or bump it. Paint chips and scratches very easily. Sliding side door jumped the track and scraped the whole side of the van. Rear door caught in wind and pulled bolts out of frame. Three front windshields in three years (stress point in center?). No mechanical problems with drive train. Reliable. Still not the quality my older Dodge vans had.
2001 dodge 1500 ram van
driverage,05/17/2004
some very early body rust on roof
Keven Smith
Keven Smith,12/30/2007
Great work vehicle. Drives nice. has lots of room. Easy to handle, bucket seats electric windows
See all 3 reviews of the 2001 Dodge Ram Cargo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2001 Dodge Ram Cargo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2001 Dodge Ram Cargo

Used 2001 Dodge Ram Cargo Overview

The Used 2001 Dodge Ram Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Ram Cargo Van. Available styles include 1500 3dr Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A), 3500 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A), 2500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A), 1500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A), 1500 3dr Ext Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A), and 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Dodge Ram Cargo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Dodge Ram Cargos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Dodge Ram Cargo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Dodge Ram Cargo.

Can't find a used 2001 Dodge Ram Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Cargo for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,819.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,993.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Cargo for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,707.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,260.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Dodge Ram Cargo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Ram Cargo lease specials

Related Used 2001 Dodge Ram Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles