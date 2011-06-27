  1. Home
1999 Dodge Ram Van Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seriously undercuts Chevy, Ford and GMC competitors.
  • Engineering still dates to the Nixon presidency.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Dodge's full-size vans and wagons haven't changed all that much through nearly three decades of existence. Squint your eyes and focus away from the front end (which was redesigned last year), and the latest big Rams could almost be mistaken for 1971 models. But this does not matter to Dodge fans. Dodge's brawny haulers have earned an enviable reputation over the years, proving their worth against rivals from Ford and General Motors. Like those makes, Dodge offers a bewildering selection of models, in three capacities with payloads as great as 4,264 pounds -- not to mention the dazzlingly long list of options to be considered. Wagons can be equipped to carry as many as 15 passengers.

All Rams have rear-wheel antilock braking (four-wheel on the wagons). The base engine in the 1500 and 2500 series is a 3.9-liter V6, but most buyers would be better off with a V8 (standard in the 3500 series). With 295 pound-feet of torque on tap, the 5.2-liter V8 yields a rewarding combination of strength and economy, but no Ram vehicle ranks miserly at the gas pump. For demanding applications, whether in cargo-carrying or passenger-seating, the 5.9-liter V8, packing 335 pound-feet of twisting force, might be a better bet. To compensate for thirsty engine choices, Dodge includes a 35-gallon gas tank on all Ram Vans and Wagons.

In 1998, Ram Vans and Wagons were redesigned to catch up with some of the technology that has appeared since the vehicles were introduced decades ago. One-third of the components were new, including a new instrument panel, retuned suspension, new brakes, and transformed body panels. Most noticeable is an updated front end, and a less intrusive forward position for the V8 engines. This year, changes are few. The seat travel has been increased by 32 percent, and the remote keyless entry is improved. For fleet customers, a 5.2-liter Compressed Natural Gas V8 engine is available, which substantially reduces emissions.

Plenty of RV converters turn out fancied-up variants of the Dodge Ram, but even the stock models can be fitted with a few comforts and conveniences to make driving pleasant, if not exactly posh. Wagons can have a power driver seat, for instance, and you can even get a CD player with a graphic equalizer and Infinity speakers. An upscale SLT Wagon Package includes cupholders, seat map pockets, and cloth trim panels. Standard gear includes dual side doors, tinted windows, power steering, and a front stabilizer bar.

The Ram Van and Wagon are packed full of value and are a reasonable alternative to the full-size offerings from Ford and Chevy for those on a strict budget. When searching in this market segment, price is often the only thing separating somewhat unequal competitors.

1999 Highlights

Seat track travel has increased substantially, and the remote keyless entry has been improved. For fleet customers, Ram Vans and Wagons have an available 5.2-liter Compressed Natural Gas V8 engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Dodge Ram Van.

5(33%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(17%)
1(0%)
4.0
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wanted to Love this van.....eh
Ron E Dee,05/01/2018
3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van
We were the second owner of the 15 passenger version, white w/ dark tinted windows. First off I want to say, I really wanted to love this van. It was priced $10k below the comparable Ford 15 pass van. But, now I realize with good reason. We purchased this used, with 45k miles on her from a used car dealer. We bought the extended warranty, luckily! The former owner was a church, or group home, so the miles were hard miles mechanically. Within 6 months the front-end needed a complete overhaul. The first of 2 that would be needed within 100k. More on that later. Then the whole AC system needed replacement: from the compressor to the dryers to the hoses! Fortunately the $1500 it cost was in the last month of our extended warranty, on the dealers dime. Having a big family, the size and ride were very good. And she ran very reliably for us, needing very little maintenance besides the usual, oil, filters, cooling and tires. Tires on this baby were a huge expense, but we only needed one set in 60,000 miles or so. Back to the front end on this series van.... I have a friend who was a Dodge/Chrysler mechanic and he said the front end on these were always wearing out. IMO Chrysler didn't get the design right. The van always creaked and made weird noises, like the geometry wasn't right. Even with the new parts and alignment was done. And the van always felt like it wandered on the freeway. And you were always correcting the steering. At first it was annoying, but I guess you get used to it after awhile. Again, I wanted to like/love the van. But there was always something to complain about, despite the solid reliability it had for us. If you are considering this vehicle? Make sure the front end has been checked. Its quite pricey to do. And it seems the parts only last 40-50,000 miles before you will need another go. The van will run forever. But you will need to repair the front end at some point. Its not an option. Oh.... if the one you are considering has the 4sp overdrive tranny? Don't do it! My mechanic friend said the standard 3 speed automatic is way more reliable, on any Chrysler product in that time period. **UPDATE** We sold the van to a traveling, sales/marketing group. Not before we spent another $500 welding the frame around the control arm. Again, the front ends of this period 3500 is atrocious! Be vigilant about it when purchasing one.
Occasional user
Camper,03/13/2005
Good hauling capacity, got the 6 way adjustible seats which are the cat's pajamas, used mostly n the summer, fishtails on the slightest ice. Smooth riding for such a big vehicle. Would have liked the 3500 if I knew about the lower cargo capacity
Customized Dodge Ram Van 1500
mikelebay,10/23/2004
Extended roof with T.V. and Video Player; Plush Captains Chairs (4); Mood lighting; fold down rear bench; However, chairs don't rotate :( Plenty of hauling room and comfort for passengers and 'CAPTAIN'.
I bought it used
jetzt1,11/21/2008
Bought this baby used with 58,000 on it with no indication it had ever been worked on for major problems. Drove it from CA to MO twice and got between 13 and 17 mpg from the 318cc engine. Have replaced water pump, front wheel bearings, and spark plugs in the 20,000 miles I put on it. I have one concern with a noise from the tranny on backing up. This noise started after the van was frozen shut for several days during the ice storm in Springfield and the -5 degrees temps. This is the most comfortable ride I have ever owned although my Cadillac Biarritz was a close second.
See all 6 reviews of the 1999 Dodge Ram Van
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1999 Dodge Ram Van features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Dodge Ram Van

Used 1999 Dodge Ram Van Overview

The Used 1999 Dodge Ram Van is offered in the following submodels: Ram Van. Available styles include 1500 3dr Van, 1500 3dr Ext Van, 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van, 3500 3dr Ext Van, and 2500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van.

