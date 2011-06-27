  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)
1998 Dodge Ram Van Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seriously undercuts Chevy, Ford and GMC competitors
  • Original engineering dates to the Nixon presidency
Dodge Ram Van for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Dodge's full-size vans and wagons haven't changed all that much through nearly three decades of existence. Squint your eyes and focus away from the front end (which was revised for 1998), and the latest big Rams could almost be mistaken for 1971 models. Does that matter to their fans? Not in the least. Dodge's brawny haulers have earned an enviable reputation over the years, proving their worth against rivals from Ford and General Motors. Like those makes, Dodge offers a bewildering selection of models, in three capacities with payloads as great as 4,019 pounds -- not to mention the dazzlingly long list of options to be considered. Wagons can be equipped to carry as many as 15 passengers.

Dual airbags are now standard, and all Rams have rear-wheel antilock braking (four-wheel on the Wagons). Base engine in the 1500 and 2500 series is a 3.9-liter V6, but most buyers would be better off with a V8 (standard in the 3500 series). With 295 foot-pounds of torque on tap, the 5.2-liter V8 yields a rewarding combination of strength and economy, but no Ram vehicle ranks miserly at the gas pump.

For demanding applications, whether in cargo-carrying or passenger-seating, the 5.9-liter V8, packing 330 pound-feet of twisting force, might be a better bet. To compensate for thirsty engine choices, Dodge includes a 35-gallon gas tank on all Ram Vans and Wagons.

New this year is an entire one-third of the components. Most noticeable is an updated front end, a less intrusive forward position for the V8 engines and improved brakes. The interior gets dual airbags in a revised dash and a better sound system.

Plenty of RV converters turn out fancied-up variants of the Dodge Ram, but even the stock models can be fitted with a few comforts and conveniences to make driving pleasant, if not exactly posh. Wagons can have a power driver seat, for instance, and you can even get a CD player with a graphic equalizer and Infinity speakers. An upscale SLT Wagon Package includes cupholders, seat map pockets and cloth trim panels. Standard gear includes dual side doors, tinted windows, power steering and a front stabilizer bar.

We find the Ram Van and Wagon to be packed full of value and think that they are a reasonable alternative to the full-size offerings from Ford and Chevy for those on a strict budget. When searching in this market segment, price is often the only thing separating somewhat unequal competitors.

1998 Highlights

A freshening this year includes better build quality, so we're told. Of note are the appearance of dual airbags in the revised dash and upgrades to the brakes, front doors and sound system. The V8 engines have also been relocated forward to reduce the size of that annoying "doghouse."

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Dodge Ram Van.

3.5
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Van, but not a lot of power
Jeff,10/16/2007
I purchased a 1998 that was in almost brand new condition. Not a nick, ding, scratch or scuff on it. Paint was in perfect condition. The best part is it only had 38,000 miles on it. This baby was a beauty, and a total score of a deal! The only thing I am not happy with at all is the power. Don't ever expect to gun it; this thing has no guts. Mine is the conversion style, and it is very comfortable. Although the passenger's seat does not go back very far and doesn't allow for big shoes. Last thing is, it has a bench seat in the back that converts into a bed, which is perfect for a teenager, but it's not good for an average height male.
The New Dodge Lemon
George Nemitz,05/12/2002
I brought my Dodge Wagon/Van new in 1998 for 23,000.00 it has tunred out to be the worst Van I have ever owned. The people who sell them do a good job of making them look good but they should have taken, one for a test drive. The big tires on this van make it fell like it is going to blow over with every little wind,and in the winter it is one of the worst van around in snow. Besides the fact it has limted power with the a 6 cylinder, bad fuel economy, hard to do a simple tune up, bad air conditioning, its to bad that no one at dodge wants to take the bull of ram by the horn and fix it or at least drive it.
See all 2 reviews of the 1998 Dodge Ram Van
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1998 Dodge Ram Van features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Dodge Ram Van

Used 1998 Dodge Ram Van Overview

The Used 1998 Dodge Ram Van is offered in the following submodels: Ram Van. Available styles include 1500 3dr Ext Van, 1500 3dr Van, 2500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van, 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van, 2500 3dr Ext Van, and 3500 3dr Ext Van.

