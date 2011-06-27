1992 Dodge Ram Van Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1992 Dodge Ram Van. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$878 - $1,487
Used Ram Van for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Dodge Ram Van.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Shawnerr,10/01/2008
I absolutely love this van! I've always owned large vans since the age of 18. Mine is actually an 1987 passenger van. These vans are Reliable, Dependable and Safe. These vans ARE practical and they have a million uses for pleasure, business and family. They are truck based, Rear Wheel Drive and have a solid live axle. They are ok on fuel, nothing that's gonna blow your mind or anything but are better than some SUVs and trucks I've seen. These vans offer excellent towing capacity combined with having people and/or cargo in the van. Excellent head room and leg room. I personally have NO problems parking this van at the mall or any other tight space. Tip: Convex mirrors really help!
TriTNF,06/05/2004
I bought a 1992 B-150 from an autoparts store in May 2003. With 186,000 original miles, I decided to drive the world renowned Dodge 318 across country (and back)! Despite blowing a fuel pump in Colorado, I had absolutely no mechanical difficulties. LONG LIVE THE DODGE 318, AND MY SHADY VAN!!!
Laundry Van,10/11/2004
We have a 3/4 ton van with the 318 (which has been great), but everything else wants to break. The transmission, fuel system, even the odometer have all quit on me. This thing burns your feet when you drive for Heaven's sake!
vanman,02/20/2007
Since I have had it (five months and counting) I have put 9000 miles on it and have not had one new problem. I did have a problem with it dying at every stoplight since I bought it, but it was nothing a good carburetor cleaning didn't fix. It rides superb surprisingly, it's amazingly quick, and gas mileage is nothing to jump up and down about but could be worse. All in all I would recommend to anyone!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Dodge Ram Van features & specs
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Van
Related Used 1992 Dodge Ram Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019