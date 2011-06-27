I absolutely love this van! I've always owned large vans since the age of 18. Mine is actually an 1987 passenger van. These vans are Reliable, Dependable and Safe. These vans ARE practical and they have a million uses for pleasure, business and family. They are truck based, Rear Wheel Drive and have a solid live axle. They are ok on fuel, nothing that's gonna blow your mind or anything but are better than some SUVs and trucks I've seen. These vans offer excellent towing capacity combined with having people and/or cargo in the van. Excellent head room and leg room. I personally have NO problems parking this van at the mall or any other tight space. Tip: Convex mirrors really help!

Read more