Consumer Rating
(5)
1992 Dodge Ram Van Review

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Dodge Ram Van.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The only kind of vehicle I will own!
Shawnerr,10/01/2008
I absolutely love this van! I've always owned large vans since the age of 18. Mine is actually an 1987 passenger van. These vans are Reliable, Dependable and Safe. These vans ARE practical and they have a million uses for pleasure, business and family. They are truck based, Rear Wheel Drive and have a solid live axle. They are ok on fuel, nothing that's gonna blow your mind or anything but are better than some SUVs and trucks I've seen. These vans offer excellent towing capacity combined with having people and/or cargo in the van. Excellent head room and leg room. I personally have NO problems parking this van at the mall or any other tight space. Tip: Convex mirrors really help!
The Shady Van
TriTNF,06/05/2004
I bought a 1992 B-150 from an autoparts store in May 2003. With 186,000 original miles, I decided to drive the world renowned Dodge 318 across country (and back)! Despite blowing a fuel pump in Colorado, I had absolutely no mechanical difficulties. LONG LIVE THE DODGE 318, AND MY SHADY VAN!!!
DO NOT BUY THIS VAN!
Laundry Van,10/11/2004
We have a 3/4 ton van with the 318 (which has been great), but everything else wants to break. The transmission, fuel system, even the odometer have all quit on me. This thing burns your feet when you drive for Heaven's sake!
The best vehicle I have ever owned
vanman,02/20/2007
Since I have had it (five months and counting) I have put 9000 miles on it and have not had one new problem. I did have a problem with it dying at every stoplight since I bought it, but it was nothing a good carburetor cleaning didn't fix. It rides superb surprisingly, it's amazingly quick, and gas mileage is nothing to jump up and down about but could be worse. All in all I would recommend to anyone!
See all 5 reviews of the 1992 Dodge Ram Van
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Dodge Ram Van Overview

The Used 1992 Dodge Ram Van is offered in the following submodels: Ram Van. Available styles include B150 3dr Van, B250 Maxi 3dr Ext Van, B350 Maxi 3dr Ext Van, B150 3dr Ext Van, B250 3dr Ext Van, B250 3dr Van, and B350 3dr Ext Van.

