2000 Dodge Ram Van Review

Pros & Cons

  • Bargain pricing, room for 15 passengers.
  • Hasn't had a serious redesign in nearly 30 years, fuel-sucking engines.
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
2000
Edmunds' Expert Review

An archaic platform that still lends itself well to a variety of applications.

Vehicle overview

Dodge's full-size vans and wagons haven't changed all that much despite nearly three decades of existence. Squint your eyes and the latest big Rams could almost be mistaken for the 1971 models. But this does not matter to Dodge fans. Chrysler hasn't yet found a need to change the brawny trucks in order to keep up with rivals from Ford and General Motors.

Despite the lack of a ground-up redesign, one-third of the components were all-new in 1998, including the instrument panel and brakes; in addition, the suspension was re-tuned and the body panels were transformed. So for 2000, only minor refinements were needed.

First, let's break down the Dodge lineup: There's a cargo van, a passenger wagon and a conversion van (built by factory-approved conversion specialists). The convert comes in three lengths and three load ranges, while the van and wagon are offered in four levels-a 1500, a 2500, a 3500 and a 3500 Maxi wagon. That last one has a payload of up to 4,245 pounds and standard seating for 15 passengers.

The base engine in the 1500 and 2500 series is a 3.9-liter V6, but most buyers would be better off an optional V8, either a 5.2-liter or a 5.9-liter. With 295 foot-pound of torque on tap, the 5.2-liter yields a rewarding combination of strength and economy, but no Ram vehicle ranks miserly at the gas pump. For demanding applications, your best bet might very well be the 5.9-liter, which packs 335 foot-pounds of twisting force. To compensate for thirsty engine choices, there's a 32-gallon gas tank on the 109-inch wheelbase vans and wagons, and a 35-gallon tank on all other models. The V6 is hooked to an automatic three-speed transmission, and both V8s are attached to an automatic four-speed. The van and the wagon have rear-wheel antilock braking, although four-wheel is optional on both.

And if you're a tradesman, you'll appreciate the equipment packages available, including ones with shelving (with three sets of four-tiered shelving units), a ladder rack (a slide-down rack) or a shelving/ladder-rack combo (you guessed it, equipped with both features). The conversion van can be outfitted with a variety of high-tech goodies, including a video player, a TV monitor and game-ready electronics, and the rear passengers can have their own air conditioning and power seating. Also, a wheelchair lift can be added and the roofline easily raised for the physically challenged, according to Dodge.

The Dodge Ram van has remained virtually the same for 30 years, as has its value, in-demand conveniences and practical price. As they say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

2000 Highlights

Minor changes come with the 2000 model year, including hood-mounted windshield-washer nozzles and chrome-clad wheels. Sealing has been improved to reduce noise and keep out the weather, and Ram vans get a six-speaker audio system as standard equipment.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

This van is a workhorse
fuzzyfish80537,01/31/2013
The only trouble I have ever had was the water pump going out at 120,000 miles which is not what I would call premature. Other than that I've had to replace the heater blower motor resistor, the turn signal flasher, and the bulbs in the overhead brake light. That's all. Not bad in my opinion. It now has 170,000 miles on it and is still in great shape (except for the paint peeling). It's a workhorse, having only failed on me when the water pump went out. Keep up on the regular maintenance and keep the fluids fresh and it will run forever. BTW, it's a 1500 half ton with a 318 5.2 liter v8 loaded about 1000 pounds over gross weight that I put 3500 one ton springs on. I love my Dodge van!
A good mix of quality and quantity
our car,06/22/2005
Of all the extended van designs, we found this van has the best seat for a driver with a sensitive back. Rear seating isn't as comfortable. This is our 2nd Ram van. The 12 passenger configuration is great for rear cargo area. Transmission is in the Ram van vocabulary. We carry 12 passengers daily. If you have transmission trouble, save yourself some grief and buy a new transmission.
See all 2 reviews of the 2000 Dodge Ram Van
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 2000 Dodge Ram Van Overview

The Used 2000 Dodge Ram Van is offered in the following submodels: Ram Van. Available styles include 1500 3dr Van, 3500 3dr Ext Van, 1500 3dr Ext Van, 2500 3dr Ext Van, 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van, 2500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van, and 1500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van.

