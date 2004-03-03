Used 2003 Dodge Ram Cargo
Purchased the vehicle in 2003 second hand with 15000 miles from the owner (a one driver operator, not rental). This review was written in 2017 with only 110000 miles on it! It has been a great service van for my business but not without flaws. After warranty expired problems begin. Had to replace computer controller few times. Fuel hose went bad, chair adjustment lever broke, minor repairs here and there, water pump replaced, temperature control unit replaced, gas tank and pump replaced. Using a very accurate repair expenses controlled by business analysis I can say that the average repair cost is around $600 per year. This vehicle can't go farther than 10 trips without me worrying when would be the next problem. Dealer sticker say 12/15 miles per gallon but with very conservative driving my records show 17 miles per gallon. Overall I don't think it's the best value for vehicle but being optimistic as I am it is not the worst either. Hope this helps. Sold the vehicle since it started showing signs of eating oil which means it may need engine rebuild and the price didn't justify me going for it. Bye vehicle.
I bought the van new with a conversion package, Raised roof, TV, VCR etc.. 2003 leftover good deals still available with zero financing. I have a 5.2 Ltr V-8, plenty of power, nice tight smooth ride. A little short on leg room but overall very comfortable. Lots of windows, everyone gets a window seat. It looks great, I've been getting loads of compliments.You won't be sorry.
This is a left over new van. Great deal especially with the 0 % interest. Van is very comfortable for travel. The built in antennae for the tv is awsome for watching local chanels. Van is very quiet and rides smooth. Regency does a great job on their conversion packages. Awsome family vehicle
Bought used with 34k,the conversion package by Elk automotive is top rate. Has leather, cd, dvd, rear air, tv, rear stereo, all the goodies. Very easy to drive despite its size, ride is nice and quiet inside. With the 318 engines and regular service these things are allmost bullet-proof. As most manufacturers produce very few of the large van conversions any more and the new ones costing 50k that are available, I feel that for 20k I stole this thing. One of the best things is it's still under warranty with Chryslers 7/70 plan. These are the only way to travel, if you are buying for everyday use, it's probably not the right vehicle.
Features & Specs
|1500 3dr Van
3.9L 6cyl 3A
|MPG
|13 city / 15 hwy
|Seats 2
|3-speed automatic
|Gas
|175 hp @ 4800 rpm
|2500 3dr Ext Van
5.2L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|13 city / 15 hwy
|Seats 2
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|225 hp @ 4400 rpm
|3500 3dr Ext Van
5.2L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 2
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|225 hp @ 4400 rpm
|2500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van
5.2L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|13 city / 15 hwy
|Seats 2
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|225 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The least-expensive 2003 Dodge Ram Cargo is the 2003 Dodge Ram Cargo 1500 3dr Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,035.
Other versions include:
- 1500 3dr Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A) which starts at $20,035
- 2500 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $21,580
- 3500 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $23,265
- 2500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $23,645
- 1500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A) which starts at $22,190
- 1500 3dr Ext Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A) which starts at $20,080
- 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $23,810
Used 2003 Dodge Ram Cargo Overview
The Used 2003 Dodge Ram Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Ram Cargo Van. Available styles include 1500 3dr Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A), 3500 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A), 2500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A), 1500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A), 1500 3dr Ext Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A), and 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2003 Dodge Ram Cargo and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2003 Ram Cargo 3.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2003 Ram Cargo.
