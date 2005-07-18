Used 2002 Dodge Ram Cargo for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 194,192 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Mark,07/18/2005
Bought this car as a commuter vehicle for a van pool. I was very disappointed in the vehicle in comparison to a 1997 model I had previously. The motor was sluggish and tended to have a rough idle. The A/C was better than the old van, but still lacked a separate control for the front and back. What I was most disappointed with was that in moving up five years, I lost driver room, the ability to adjust the steering wheel to where I like it, and the passenger seats, by all accounts were less comfortable. What I noticed in driving is that the vehicle had a very large turning radius. Very difficult to maneuver in traffic.
