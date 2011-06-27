  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(3)
2002 Dodge Ram Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Bargain pricing, three different sizes and prodigious payload-toting abilities.
  • Basic design dates back to the days of the Partridge Family, tight front legroom, fuel-thirsty drivetrains.
Dodge Ram Cargo for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,776 - $2,879
Used Ram Cargo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Ram's variety of body sizes, powertrains and interior fitments mean that whether the vehicle's duties are hauling cable TV or plumbing supplies, there should be a van here to suit most needs.

Vehicle overview

Dodge's full-size vans and wagons still ride on a basic platform that dates all the way back to 1971. Although first Ford and then General Motors had both redesigned their big, body-on-frame vans some time ago, Dodge soldiers on with the unibody Ram, available as a passenger wagon and a conversion van (built by factory-approved conversion specialists). You can choose from three load ranges (1500, 2500 and 3500) and three overall lengths (192.6 inch, 208.5 inch and 234.5 inch Maxi), with a host of door configurations. Payload capacity is impressive at 4,160 pounds and 299.5 cubic feet on the 3500 MaxiVan.

Base engine in the 1500 and 2500 series is a 3.9-liter V6 with 175 horsepower, but most buyers may wish to opt for a V8, either a 235-horse 5.2-liter, or a 245-horse 5.9. With 295 pound-feet of torque, the 5.2-liter can easily handle most chores, saving the 5.9-liter's 335 pound-feet for the big jobs, such as towing trailers weighing as much as 8,600 pounds. The V6 is hooked to an automatic three-speed transmission, and both V8s get a four-speed automatic. The V8s have been around a long time and are not exactly frugal with fuel. To help compensate, 109-inch wheelbase models come with a 32-gallon gas tank, and all others get a 35-gallon tank.

A body freshening, new instrument panel with next-generation front airbags, standard rear-wheel antilock brakes (four-wheel ABS is an option), and revamped suspension tuning came along with the last major upgrade in 1998.

For commercial use, Dodge offers a variety of door combinations, window styles and work-related packages to meet on-the-job needs. Optional Tradesman features include a ladder rack, shelving units, a full-width metal partition behind the seats and rubber flooring. Fleet users can even order a CNG (compressed natural gas) powertrain.

Sticking with a good basic design has kept prices down while refinements over the years have kept these vans competitive in an ever-shrinking market. When DaimlerChrysler decides on a higher-volume product for its assembly plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, it'll drop Ram Van and Wagon production and relinquish the niche to Ford and GM. In the meantime, there'll be little change to this long-standing value story. As they say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

2002 Highlights

These staples of plumbers and electricians are unchanged for 2002.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Dodge Ram Cargo.

5(67%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(33%)
1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Disappointmnet
Mark,07/18/2005
Bought this car as a commuter vehicle for a van pool. I was very disappointed in the vehicle in comparison to a 1997 model I had previously. The motor was sluggish and tended to have a rough idle. The A/C was better than the old van, but still lacked a separate control for the front and back. What I was most disappointed with was that in moving up five years, I lost driver room, the ability to adjust the steering wheel to where I like it, and the passenger seats, by all accounts were less comfortable. What I noticed in driving is that the vehicle had a very large turning radius. Very difficult to maneuver in traffic.
Great delivery vehicle
roadking,10/13/2005
It's been a great delivery vehicle for my cafe business good power, economy match easily taken care of. Havent repaired anything or replaced anything but tires and normal maintenance items. Upgraded tires to Michelin LX series helped fuel economy. Would buy another in a second
Sweet van
Tom Sheer,07/16/2002
This van rocks its the best, lots of room. I carry a lot of cargo in mine and i tow a lot too, it works great!
See all 3 reviews of the 2002 Dodge Ram Cargo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
3-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 14 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 14 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2002 Dodge Ram Cargo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2002 Dodge Ram Cargo

Used 2002 Dodge Ram Cargo Overview

The Used 2002 Dodge Ram Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Ram Cargo Van. Available styles include 1500 3dr Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A), 3500 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A), 2500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A), 1500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A), 1500 3dr Ext Van (3.9L 6cyl 3A), and 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A).

