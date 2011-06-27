Used 2002 Dodge Intrepid Consumer Reviews

2002 Chrysler Intrepid ES (V6 3.5L) cheldon , 08/13/2013 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Bought car new in 2002. Now has 365,000km on a never serviced engine except regular oil changes and one set of platinum spark plugs. But, the engine fault light kept coming on. Noticed that it did so after a rain or during damp weather. Argued with the dealer who replaced all sensors, on-board computer, new wiring harness after telling me not to tell him how to do his job. Took Chrysler to court, won the suit, got all my money back that wasn't covered under the warranty and took car to independent mechanic who replaced the gasket between the gas tank and the car body and have had no problems since then. He said he had done so with many Dodge/Chryslers. Report Abuse

Best car I ever had!! Doug , 10/31/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I currently have 213,000 miles and still running fine. No transmission or engine rebuild yet (knock on wood). Guess this car was built on Wednesday at the factory. Still driving it every day and honestly can't complain. I hope to run it to a 1 million miles+

2.7 is expensive to maintain mark f , 08/05/2010 9 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought ours used and we thought we got a great buy. Then the problems started to hit us. Thermostat went out was $160 to replace it because a normal man without a car hoist can't get to it, REALLY! Then 1 of the 2 ELECTRIC fans that cool the motor went out. Then it kept over heating anyway. Come to find out, it's the water pump. It is made to leak a tiny amount of water as it starts to go out. Causing you to over heat. $600 minimum to replace as it is inside the motor. Since they have to take off the timing belt, might as well replace it too, another $125 in parts. My mechanic said to use 5w-20 synthetic oil only! Other oils cause build-up in side the motor causing them to blow!

Nothing but problems Rick , 09/25/2008 5 of 6 people found this review helpful After reading all of these reviews from when people first bought their Intrepid I'd like to hear from anyone that still owns a 2.7 L. I bought mine used with low miles and thought I got a deal. Then the problems started. Water pump, timing chain, tensioners and on and on. I believe the 2.7 is a lemon.