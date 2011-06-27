Estimated values
2002 Dodge Intrepid R/T 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,974
|$3,471
|$4,263
|Clean
|$1,751
|$3,085
|$3,794
|Average
|$1,303
|$2,312
|$2,856
|Rough
|$856
|$1,539
|$1,918
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Intrepid ES 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,454
|$2,491
|$3,039
|Clean
|$1,289
|$2,214
|$2,705
|Average
|$960
|$1,659
|$2,036
|Rough
|$630
|$1,105
|$1,368
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Intrepid SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,478
|$2,476
|$3,005
|Clean
|$1,310
|$2,201
|$2,675
|Average
|$976
|$1,650
|$2,013
|Rough
|$641
|$1,098
|$1,352