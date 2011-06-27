Used 1998 Dodge Dakota Consumer Reviews
Will Be Tough to Replace
I bought my truck with 40k miles on it in 2002 and it is still running like a champ. I replaced the transmission after 150k miles, but that is the only major issue I've had with it. I'm now at 235k miles on my truck and am having a hard time finding a new vehicle because I don't think I will ever get this type of value again. Mileage is between 15.5 and 18 mph, depending on how I drive. I have the 5.2L V8 (318) and couldn't be happier. Change the oil, tires, and other basic maintenance and you'll have no issues. Also, I've found through test-driving countless newer vehicles (cars and trucks), that most do not have as smooth of a ride as my truck does.
Excellent truck
I bought this truck in 1998 with 14,000 miles on it. It now has 234,888 with the same engine and transmission. I took care of the truck by having the oil and transmissions fuel changed. This was the life of the truck. It has never left me on the road nor given me any problems.
Overall Decent Car
Owned my pickup since 2009. Overall pleased, enough to keep it anyway. It will go a few years without needing any major repairs, and then several things will need work in short order. I've replaced fuel pump, exhaust system, distributor cap and associated parts, window wash pump, and brakes twice. So not bad, but then I have a load of small problems: check engine light's been on since 2010 (I was told it's due to a minor transmission issue that might cost a lot to fix with minor payoff), the ABS and emergency brake lights come on when I take a highway ramp (but no effect on driving or braking), the ceiling lining started to come loose two years ago, rust is bubbling the paint over the left rear wheel well (seems to be common for this model year), and most annoying of all, the springs supporting the driver's seat broke loose of their moorings which causes the seat to sag and the metal frame parts to poke me uncomfortably. And there doesn't seem to be an easy way to repair the seat and it's attached to the passenger seat & center console which will make replacement a major hassle. On the other hand, I think it handles great, the brakes do not disappoint, the engine is fairly quiet and smooth, and I've driven it on several road-trips from 3,000 to 5,000 miles at a time without complaint. It has a light rear end, which can be a danger in rain or snow. I've found that tires with good traction will overcome handling problems in the rain, but if you live where it snows much, I would recommend 4WD. Basically, if you need a no-frills reliable vehicle and don't mind minor problems that crop up but won't interfere with driving function, you will likely find this truck to be acceptable. Update, 2017: I still have the truck. Never got the front seat fixed or replaced. No major repairs done, but the power steering pump has a leak and needs to be replaced. Rack & pinion and a few other items need to be repaired for long term function, but still runs on a day to day basis. Used in several residential moves during the last year.
Love my truck but mileage stinks
To start with I love my truck but milage stinks. I only get 10 to 12 miles to the gallon not 15 like it say in this review. In the last four years that I have owned this truck I have put three raditators, a water pump, new heater and thermisate. Also problems with transmission locking up in reverse. But I still love my truck and still feel it is worth more than the retail value they are listing for it.
best truck ever!!!!
ive owned this truck since 2001, with 24000 miles on it, since then ive only had to change the front break pads once. and a tune up. im currently at 123,000 miles runs and drives like the day i got it, i get 24 miles to the gallon, with the help of a tonneau cover, 3.9 magnum never lets me down on power. s-10s and rangers cant compare to the power.
