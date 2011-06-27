Used 1990 Dodge Dakota Consumer Reviews
Ever Lasting
My dad bought the 90 dakota back in 1998. Just recently in 09 did the truck become undrivable due to a electrical fire under the hood. Up until then the entire family used this truck. It always was ready to go. The paint did fade and peel requiring a new paint job. Other than that the truck was very durable. It oulasted alot of other vehicles the family has had over the years. I would recommend this truck to anyone.
Great Truck
I am a sixteen year old and this is my first car. My father bought it for me when I was fifteen. That was my birthday gift from him and my mother. Ever since we had the truck I have had a lot of fun. The only thing I dislike about the truck is the color. It is blue and silver with double red stripes going down the side, and the chrome on the mirrors, bumbers and front end is showing its age.
Great Mopar experience.
I have owned this 2WD truck for 8 years. It has outlasted two of my wife's Grand Caravan. Every morning Iturn the key, put it in gear, and go to work. Except when I fill it with hundreds of pounds of Scout gear and 2- 4 Boy Scouts. I am not easy on this truck, but I change the oil, keep it lubed, and wash it 2-3 times a month. The only rust on it is both doors have surface rust, 1/2" x 6" along the bottom, and one rear fender lip where the previous owner bumped a tree. I have 3 boys all 6' or more. It is tight, but we can still squeeze in to go camping.
1990 Dodge Dakota LE
This truck is a top quality truck. It's not quite a compact truck and not quite a full size truck, therefore it's a mid-size. It can haul more than my friends 1998 Ford F-150 and it's more reliable. The only bad thing about it is it's transmission. It's transmission went around 74,000 miles and now i have 80,000 miles on it. I would recommend this truck because it's fun and reliable.
26 years and counting
I bought this new and have hauled tools, lumber, firewood, dirt,etc and it has a surprising amount of power. I change the oil regularly and keep it clean. I find that keeping it clean prompts me to take care of it mechanically. I am on my third replacement starter, changed shocks last year along with radiator hoses, had it re-painted four years ago and just yesterday had first time brake replacement, which I attribute to gearing down to stop instead of relying just on the brakes. I have lost track of batteries and tires purchased. I only drive it for special occasions anymore. I have an 07 F150 and the Dakota's quality surpasses the Ford's. My brother wants to buy the Dakota but I'm reluctant to sell. I have had this truck longer than all three wives put together. I know there are some lemons out there but I've heard more good reports than bad.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Dakota
Related Used 1990 Dodge Dakota info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango