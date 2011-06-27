Used 1990 Dodge Dakota Consumer Reviews

Ever Lasting Mentalmike1981 , 05/06/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My dad bought the 90 dakota back in 1998. Just recently in 09 did the truck become undrivable due to a electrical fire under the hood. Up until then the entire family used this truck. It always was ready to go. The paint did fade and peel requiring a new paint job. Other than that the truck was very durable. It oulasted alot of other vehicles the family has had over the years. I would recommend this truck to anyone. Report Abuse

Great Truck Great Truck , 03/30/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I am a sixteen year old and this is my first car. My father bought it for me when I was fifteen. That was my birthday gift from him and my mother. Ever since we had the truck I have had a lot of fun. The only thing I dislike about the truck is the color. It is blue and silver with double red stripes going down the side, and the chrome on the mirrors, bumbers and front end is showing its age.

Great Mopar experience. king rat , 04/12/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned this 2WD truck for 8 years. It has outlasted two of my wife's Grand Caravan. Every morning Iturn the key, put it in gear, and go to work. Except when I fill it with hundreds of pounds of Scout gear and 2- 4 Boy Scouts. I am not easy on this truck, but I change the oil, keep it lubed, and wash it 2-3 times a month. The only rust on it is both doors have surface rust, 1/2" x 6" along the bottom, and one rear fender lip where the previous owner bumped a tree. I have 3 boys all 6' or more. It is tight, but we can still squeeze in to go camping.

1990 Dodge Dakota LE Allen , 01/19/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This truck is a top quality truck. It's not quite a compact truck and not quite a full size truck, therefore it's a mid-size. It can haul more than my friends 1998 Ford F-150 and it's more reliable. The only bad thing about it is it's transmission. It's transmission went around 74,000 miles and now i have 80,000 miles on it. I would recommend this truck because it's fun and reliable.