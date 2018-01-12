5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

No matter if its a HD truck for my husband, a vehicle for my high mileage business as a Realtor or safe, reliable vehicles for our two children in college Osseo Ford Sales and Service is the first place I call. Even if it is not something they have on their lot immediately, they listen to my wants and needs and get me exactly what I ask for. At any given time we have a minimum of 4 vehicles on the road with an Osseo Ford logo on the back...that says a lot for this dealership I think. Their service after the sale is amazing too. Second to none, wouldn't dream of going elsewhere.