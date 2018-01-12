Skip to main content
Osseo Ford Sales & Service

50825 Spruce Rd, Osseo, WI 54758
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Osseo Ford Sales & Service

14 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 stars

Ford Escape

by SheilaNelson on 12/01/2018

I smashed my auto. They helped me find one and put on hold until insurance totaled my other auto. All employee were very nice. They explained everything to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 stars

Owner - Spencer Jerome Jr.

by Spencer on 11/03/2018

I feel that everyone did a great job getting my truck ready for me to pick up. The team has been very good. I like ever thing to be up front and it was. Great job! Spencer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 stars

Osseo Ford

by Ford Fan on 10/15/2018

Great dealership! Treat you like a friend! Very personable!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 stars

The ONLY place I buy vehicles for our entire family!!

by Jackie H on 09/23/2018

No matter if its a HD truck for my husband, a vehicle for my high mileage business as a Realtor or safe, reliable vehicles for our two children in college Osseo Ford Sales and Service is the first place I call. Even if it is not something they have on their lot immediately, they listen to my wants and needs and get me exactly what I ask for. At any given time we have a minimum of 4 vehicles on the road with an Osseo Ford logo on the back...that says a lot for this dealership I think. Their service after the sale is amazing too. Second to none, wouldn't dream of going elsewhere.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 stars

retired

by Sam .Wheeler on 08/01/2018

My experience from the start was professional yet very personally delivered. In fact it was probably one of the best in over 50 years of buying cars and trucks. No high pressure to buy, or wait you have to meet with manager etc. Very pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 stars

How's this for satisfying the customer?

by SteveGun on 05/20/2016

I ordered a car via email. We ordered the Titanium Technology Package, assuming that included navigation. When the car arrived, I was surprised to learn navigation was missing. The dealership was not defensive; they wanted me to be happy. They recommended replacing the car with one that had the total technology package I sought! Couldn't be happier. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 stars

Great sales experience

by engineermdr on 06/26/2015

Purchased a used Ford Escape. We had the vehicle already in mind by shopping online, but the staff was very friendly and listened to what we wanted to do without pushing any other vehicles. Every dealer tries to add on the extra warranties and such, but the staff just made the offer and accepted our decision without question. We feel we got good a fair price both on the purchase and on the trade in based on our research. Was certainly worth driving from Eau Claire and we are very happy with our purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 stars

Great Job!!

by Rhonda2148 on 06/23/2015

Everyone was exceptionally friendly and accommodating. We ended up getting two vehicles because the first experience was so great! Spec and Jason are awesome!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 stars

Great Service

by sheril3768 on 06/11/2015

Purchased a Ford Explorer XLT. Everyone there was extremely helpful answering questions, trying to teach me how to use everything on the car. Went out of their way to help me get my car simonized. Very courteous staff. Very friendly crew. Enjoyed doing business with you all

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 stars

2015 Ford Focus Titanium

by flyingb21 on 05/20/2015

We were very pleased with the way we were handled and the way the salesman, Barry McCune dealt with us. We had a particular car in mind and he went out of his way to get us what we where looking for. Additionally, he walked us through the features of our new car which was really pleasing to my wife.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 stars

2012 Ford Focus

by izzy1234 on 05/13/2015

Great car, great service. All of my questions were answered and staff went above and beyond to learn about other features of the car I bought.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 stars

2014 Edge

by HappyEdgeOwner on 05/07/2015

Very good experience. Salesman very informative. Friendly salespeople.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 stars

Osseo Ford is worth the trip

by smacthree on 04/01/2015

The service I received at Osseo Ford is the best I have ever experienced over my many years of purchasing cars. I would recommend them to anyone who is in the Market for a car or truck!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 stars

Happy Fusion Owner

by nelsb on 03/24/2015

recently purchased a new 2015 Ford Fusion from Osseo Ford. Was happy with every step of the transaction and would urge everyone to at least give the staff over there a chance to earn your business when in the market for a new vehicle. They earned mine.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
