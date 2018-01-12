Osseo Ford Sales & Service
Customer Reviews of Osseo Ford Sales & Service
Ford Escape
by 12/01/2018on
I smashed my auto. They helped me find one and put on hold until insurance totaled my other auto. All employee were very nice. They explained everything to me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner - Spencer Jerome Jr.
by 11/03/2018on
I feel that everyone did a great job getting my truck ready for me to pick up. The team has been very good. I like ever thing to be up front and it was. Great job! Spencer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Osseo Ford
by 10/15/2018on
Great dealership! Treat you like a friend! Very personable!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The ONLY place I buy vehicles for our entire family!!
by 09/23/2018on
No matter if its a HD truck for my husband, a vehicle for my high mileage business as a Realtor or safe, reliable vehicles for our two children in college Osseo Ford Sales and Service is the first place I call. Even if it is not something they have on their lot immediately, they listen to my wants and needs and get me exactly what I ask for. At any given time we have a minimum of 4 vehicles on the road with an Osseo Ford logo on the back...that says a lot for this dealership I think. Their service after the sale is amazing too. Second to none, wouldn't dream of going elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
retired
by 08/01/2018on
My experience from the start was professional yet very personally delivered. In fact it was probably one of the best in over 50 years of buying cars and trucks. No high pressure to buy, or wait you have to meet with manager etc. Very pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
How's this for satisfying the customer?
by 05/20/2016on
I ordered a car via email. We ordered the Titanium Technology Package, assuming that included navigation. When the car arrived, I was surprised to learn navigation was missing. The dealership was not defensive; they wanted me to be happy. They recommended replacing the car with one that had the total technology package I sought! Couldn't be happier. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales experience
by 06/26/2015on
Purchased a used Ford Escape. We had the vehicle already in mind by shopping online, but the staff was very friendly and listened to what we wanted to do without pushing any other vehicles. Every dealer tries to add on the extra warranties and such, but the staff just made the offer and accepted our decision without question. We feel we got good a fair price both on the purchase and on the trade in based on our research. Was certainly worth driving from Eau Claire and we are very happy with our purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Job!!
by 06/23/2015on
Everyone was exceptionally friendly and accommodating. We ended up getting two vehicles because the first experience was so great! Spec and Jason are awesome!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 06/11/2015on
Purchased a Ford Explorer XLT. Everyone there was extremely helpful answering questions, trying to teach me how to use everything on the car. Went out of their way to help me get my car simonized. Very courteous staff. Very friendly crew. Enjoyed doing business with you all
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Ford Focus Titanium
by 05/20/2015on
We were very pleased with the way we were handled and the way the salesman, Barry McCune dealt with us. We had a particular car in mind and he went out of his way to get us what we where looking for. Additionally, he walked us through the features of our new car which was really pleasing to my wife.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 Ford Focus
by 05/13/2015on
Great car, great service. All of my questions were answered and staff went above and beyond to learn about other features of the car I bought.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 Edge
by 05/07/2015on
Very good experience. Salesman very informative. Friendly salespeople.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Osseo Ford is worth the trip
by 04/01/2015on
The service I received at Osseo Ford is the best I have ever experienced over my many years of purchasing cars. I would recommend them to anyone who is in the Market for a car or truck!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Fusion Owner
by 03/24/2015on
recently purchased a new 2015 Ford Fusion from Osseo Ford. Was happy with every step of the transaction and would urge everyone to at least give the staff over there a chance to earn your business when in the market for a new vehicle. They earned mine.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 certified pre-owned