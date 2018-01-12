Osseo Ford Sales & Service

Visit dealer’s website 
50825 Spruce Rd, Osseo, WI 54758
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Osseo Ford Sales & Service

4.8
Overall Rating
(6)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Ford Escape

by SheilaNelson on 12/01/2018

I smashed my auto. They helped me find one and put on hold until insurance totaled my other auto. All employee were very nice. They explained everything to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
28 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Ford mystery problem

by Jennifer on 01/23/2019

My vehicle was having some difficult issues to solve. Eventually Osseo’s team was able to identify them. They provided me with a loner vehicle for longer then expected and Wally did an excellent job keeping me informed. Thank you Osseo Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Osseo Ford continues to deliver great service

by Randy B on 01/06/2019

Always a pleasure dealing with and having service performed by Osseo Ford. The staff treat us right every time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Ford Escape

by SheilaNelson on 12/01/2018

I smashed my auto. They helped me find one and put on hold until insurance totaled my other auto. All employee were very nice. They explained everything to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Owner - Spencer Jerome Jr.

by Spencer on 11/03/2018

I feel that everyone did a great job getting my truck ready for me to pick up. The team has been very good. I like ever thing to be up front and it was. Great job! Spencer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Osseo Ford

by Ford Fan on 10/15/2018

Great dealership! Treat you like a friend! Very personable!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

The ONLY place I buy vehicles for our entire family!!

by Jackie H on 09/23/2018

No matter if its a HD truck for my husband, a vehicle for my high mileage business as a Realtor or safe, reliable vehicles for our two children in college Osseo Ford Sales and Service is the first place I call. Even if it is not something they have on their lot immediately, they listen to my wants and needs and get me exactly what I ask for. At any given time we have a minimum of 4 vehicles on the road with an Osseo Ford logo on the back...that says a lot for this dealership I think. Their service after the sale is amazing too. Second to none, wouldn't dream of going elsewhere.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

retired

by Sam .Wheeler on 08/01/2018

My experience from the start was professional yet very personally delivered. In fact it was probably one of the best in over 50 years of buying cars and trucks. No high pressure to buy, or wait you have to meet with manager etc. Very pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service Department Saves Our Mission Trip

by Coach_K1 on 07/29/2017

Service department opened up early to get our car fixed after we broke down on the way to Minnesota..Car was fixed quickly, efficiently and the entire process was pleasant. Thanks to you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Outstanding Service

by TinaKay87 on 10/10/2016

Osseo Ford Service was outstanding on a busy Saturday morning. I brought both my daughter's and my car in to get an oil change. We were treated with the up most respect and also got right in. I would highly recommend Osseo Ford to anyone. You can't get this service anywhere for a better price. You could hardly buy the oil and filter and do it yourself for this cost. Just knowing that a professional has looked over my daughter's vehicle made me feel comfortable sending her back off to college. Thanks for the great service>> Great job team!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

How's this for satisfying the customer?

by SteveGun on 05/20/2016

I ordered a car via email. We ordered the Titanium Technology Package, assuming that included navigation. When the car arrived, I was surprised to learn navigation was missing. The dealership was not defensive; they wanted me to be happy. They recommended replacing the car with one that had the total technology package I sought! Couldn't be happier. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Tire rotation

by Greentruck4687 on 09/23/2015

Things went well with the recall and oil change. I had my tires rotated with you at 5065 miles and I requested a rotation when I was there, the odometer was 11555. I was told that they didn't need to be rotated because they were all wearing evenly. I thought the tires should be rotated every 6000 miles for optimal tire life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Body Shop

by nicole03 on 09/22/2015

Came in for body work. The end result was good. Car looked great. Would have been nice if they put a little more effort into cleaning up the inside afterward but all in all was happy with the job they did.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

good people to work with

by spooky6945 on 08/24/2015

The staff at Osseo Ford were very helpful,they worked with on our last vist ,to get usthe best result thank you so much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

.

by Notrealhappy on 07/22/2015

I'm not happy with the service. Ordered one thing got something else.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great sales experience

by engineermdr on 06/26/2015

Purchased a used Ford Escape. We had the vehicle already in mind by shopping online, but the staff was very friendly and listened to what we wanted to do without pushing any other vehicles. Every dealer tries to add on the extra warranties and such, but the staff just made the offer and accepted our decision without question. We feel we got good a fair price both on the purchase and on the trade in based on our research. Was certainly worth driving from Eau Claire and we are very happy with our purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Job!!

by Rhonda2148 on 06/23/2015

Everyone was exceptionally friendly and accommodating. We ended up getting two vehicles because the first experience was so great! Spec and Jason are awesome!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change

by Fusion9998 on 06/18/2015

Stains on head liner again from technician dirty hands. Otherwise good. I worked as a auto technician when I was younger. If we ever were caught using our hands on the head rail entering, or exiting the car, the service was free to the customer, and taken out of our pay. Very quick training that lasted a lifetime. I have never since placed my hand up there to enter or exit vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Service

by sheril3768 on 06/11/2015

Purchased a Ford Explorer XLT. Everyone there was extremely helpful answering questions, trying to teach me how to use everything on the car. Went out of their way to help me get my car simonized. Very courteous staff. Very friendly crew. Enjoyed doing business with you all

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service

by escape3848 on 06/03/2015

Oil change, very friendly, helpful staff. Great improvement over the years. Keep up the good work

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2015 Ford Focus Titanium

by flyingb21 on 05/20/2015

We were very pleased with the way we were handled and the way the salesman, Barry McCune dealt with us. We had a particular car in mind and he went out of his way to get us what we where looking for. Additionally, he walked us through the features of our new car which was really pleasing to my wife.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2012 Ford Focus

by izzy1234 on 05/13/2015

Great car, great service. All of my questions were answered and staff went above and beyond to learn about other features of the car I bought.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
55 cars in stock
55 new0 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
30 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
9 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
6 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes