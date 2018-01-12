Ford Escape
by 12/01/2018on
I smashed my auto. They helped me find one and put on hold until insurance totaled my other auto. All employee were very nice. They explained everything to me.
Ford mystery problem
by 01/23/2019on
My vehicle was having some difficult issues to solve. Eventually Osseo’s team was able to identify them. They provided me with a loner vehicle for longer then expected and Wally did an excellent job keeping me informed. Thank you Osseo Ford!
Osseo Ford continues to deliver great service
by 01/06/2019on
Always a pleasure dealing with and having service performed by Osseo Ford. The staff treat us right every time.
Ford Escape
by 12/01/2018on
I smashed my auto. They helped me find one and put on hold until insurance totaled my other auto. All employee were very nice. They explained everything to me.
Owner - Spencer Jerome Jr.
by 11/03/2018on
I feel that everyone did a great job getting my truck ready for me to pick up. The team has been very good. I like ever thing to be up front and it was. Great job! Spencer.
Osseo Ford
by 10/15/2018on
Great dealership! Treat you like a friend! Very personable!
The ONLY place I buy vehicles for our entire family!!
by 09/23/2018on
No matter if its a HD truck for my husband, a vehicle for my high mileage business as a Realtor or safe, reliable vehicles for our two children in college Osseo Ford Sales and Service is the first place I call. Even if it is not something they have on their lot immediately, they listen to my wants and needs and get me exactly what I ask for. At any given time we have a minimum of 4 vehicles on the road with an Osseo Ford logo on the back...that says a lot for this dealership I think. Their service after the sale is amazing too. Second to none, wouldn't dream of going elsewhere.
retired
by 08/01/2018on
My experience from the start was professional yet very personally delivered. In fact it was probably one of the best in over 50 years of buying cars and trucks. No high pressure to buy, or wait you have to meet with manager etc. Very pleasant.
Service Department Saves Our Mission Trip
by 07/29/2017on
Service department opened up early to get our car fixed after we broke down on the way to Minnesota..Car was fixed quickly, efficiently and the entire process was pleasant. Thanks to you!
Outstanding Service
by 10/10/2016on
Osseo Ford Service was outstanding on a busy Saturday morning. I brought both my daughter's and my car in to get an oil change. We were treated with the up most respect and also got right in. I would highly recommend Osseo Ford to anyone. You can't get this service anywhere for a better price. You could hardly buy the oil and filter and do it yourself for this cost. Just knowing that a professional has looked over my daughter's vehicle made me feel comfortable sending her back off to college. Thanks for the great service>> Great job team!!
How's this for satisfying the customer?
by 05/20/2016on
I ordered a car via email. We ordered the Titanium Technology Package, assuming that included navigation. When the car arrived, I was surprised to learn navigation was missing. The dealership was not defensive; they wanted me to be happy. They recommended replacing the car with one that had the total technology package I sought! Couldn't be happier. Thanks!
Tire rotation
by 09/23/2015on
Things went well with the recall and oil change. I had my tires rotated with you at 5065 miles and I requested a rotation when I was there, the odometer was 11555. I was told that they didn't need to be rotated because they were all wearing evenly. I thought the tires should be rotated every 6000 miles for optimal tire life.
Body Shop
by 09/22/2015on
Came in for body work. The end result was good. Car looked great. Would have been nice if they put a little more effort into cleaning up the inside afterward but all in all was happy with the job they did.
good people to work with
by 08/24/2015on
The staff at Osseo Ford were very helpful,they worked with on our last vist ,to get usthe best result thank you so much.
.
by 07/22/2015on
I'm not happy with the service. Ordered one thing got something else.
Great sales experience
by 06/26/2015on
Purchased a used Ford Escape. We had the vehicle already in mind by shopping online, but the staff was very friendly and listened to what we wanted to do without pushing any other vehicles. Every dealer tries to add on the extra warranties and such, but the staff just made the offer and accepted our decision without question. We feel we got good a fair price both on the purchase and on the trade in based on our research. Was certainly worth driving from Eau Claire and we are very happy with our purchase.
Great Job!!
by 06/23/2015on
Everyone was exceptionally friendly and accommodating. We ended up getting two vehicles because the first experience was so great! Spec and Jason are awesome!!
Oil change
by 06/18/2015on
Stains on head liner again from technician dirty hands. Otherwise good. I worked as a auto technician when I was younger. If we ever were caught using our hands on the head rail entering, or exiting the car, the service was free to the customer, and taken out of our pay. Very quick training that lasted a lifetime. I have never since placed my hand up there to enter or exit vehicle.
Great Service
by 06/11/2015on
Purchased a Ford Explorer XLT. Everyone there was extremely helpful answering questions, trying to teach me how to use everything on the car. Went out of their way to help me get my car simonized. Very courteous staff. Very friendly crew. Enjoyed doing business with you all
Excellent service
by 06/03/2015on
Oil change, very friendly, helpful staff. Great improvement over the years. Keep up the good work
2015 Ford Focus Titanium
by 05/20/2015on
We were very pleased with the way we were handled and the way the salesman, Barry McCune dealt with us. We had a particular car in mind and he went out of his way to get us what we where looking for. Additionally, he walked us through the features of our new car which was really pleasing to my wife.
2012 Ford Focus
by 05/13/2015on
Great car, great service. All of my questions were answered and staff went above and beyond to learn about other features of the car I bought.