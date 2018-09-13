5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Tammy, Thank you very much helping complete the purchase of the RAM EcoDiesel 1500. While my wife may have wanted a CHEROKEE and seemed a little chilled by getting the RAM instead of the Cherokee, I think at this point it only made sense to purchase the RAM (FIRST). By the way... she did drive it to work this morning, fearing the snow storm that was promised and coming she took it instead of her car. So anyhow.... I just wanted to make sure that the professionalism you and the finance guy showed was and should be recognized. Also, the relaxed nature of the way the whole HAVILL dealership is run, it is why I continue to come back. It just doesn't feel like a Car dealership. Feels more like getting together with Old friends... Below is another meaningful little story of why you and HAVILL "CJR" continue to pull me back to your dealership. Because of the amount of miles I drive I do much of my own service on my older vehicles. A little over a year ago I had an issue with the transmission not shifting correctly on my 2004 Concorde Limited (285,000miles). I Diagnosed it as a worn "sticking" spool in the transmission valve body. After removing it, I had found a replacement MOPAR part in stock at a Rockford dealership. conveniently it was on my way home from work so I purchased it at this dealership. After installing it, my car still had shifting issues. The new issues and symptoms experienced after the install now pointed to the new Mopar valve body being at fault. At this point being very frustrated, before getting back underneath it (because it is a messy job to do) I decided to drive up and talk to your service manager and one of your mechanics. They could have just turned a blind eye and said go away, but they didn't. After talking to your service manager and a mechanic that was on duty, describing what I had done and what was happening, we all felt the install was correct and the part was faulty, your service manager and your parts counter guy suggested that if I would once again remove it, they would return the part to MOPAR under warranty and a new one was ordered to replace it. I was a little shocked and asked them at that time that they were willing to do this even though I had not purchased it from Havill? They said sure why not. They said they would like to see me return as a happy customer. The second replacement MOPAR part that HAVILL obtained for me was installed in my car and I have not had an issue with it since then. Problem Solved! Granted this is my work car, but I rely on it ever day. It now has 332,846 miles on it, uses no oil (MOBIL-1) still has the original Engine and Main transmission assembly (with a new valve body) and still drives fantastic. GREAT GREAT car! I still love it. (consistent 24.0- 26.1 MPG in a full size car). I would like you to share this email with your whole team of fellow employees. So they too realize, what a tremendous part they all play into the success of HAVILL Chrysler/Jeep/RAM Business. and they all be recognized and complimented on what it is to create a happy customer. We both realize that there are other dealers closer to my home that sell Chrysler (FCA) cars and trucks, and I could very well go to them. But these are some more of the real reasons I come back. Tammy, give me a little time, and I can guarantee we will be back for that New Cherokee that my wife wants next. Thanks You Again Tammy, also Chrysler Corporation for standing behind your parts , and the Havill Dealership Family.... WHY? Answers Below. 2001 300m 3.5 V6 201,241 miles 1997 RAM 1500 4x4 5.9 V8 246,589 miles 2004 Concorde LTD 3.5 V6 332,846 miles and counting...enough said! L.A.Kornely Read more