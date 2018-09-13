Excellent sales and service
by 09/13/2018on
We have received excellent sales from Tammy’s Dodge an zac at ford and the whole sales team and service team!! At both locations, Fort Atkinson & Jefferson.. We have purchased three vehicles from the griffin family in the last six months every time excellent service. The Griffin family service even stood by our family when we had a warranty issue Repair they handle that for us excellent service ... We are looking forward to To purchasing our Next vehicle, in the spring “ !! Thank You Griffin Family Kolaske Family
Another Great Experience!
by 07/01/2017on
Just finished leasing my second Jeep from Havill. Tammy took great care of us again from start to finish. I have bought many vehicles at many dealerships and this one, by far, is the best.
Jeep
by 06/23/2017on
Great service, wonder people and a great experience!
New Jeep lease
by 01/02/2017on
I was very happy with the entire experience. Tammy was extremely helpful and informative. The whole process quick and painless. Greg in finance was awesome as well.
Outstanding
by 06/20/2016on
I purchased a 2014 Town and Country. This was the smoothest car purchase I ever made. Ashley,Tom (sales) and Greg (finance) were honest and knowledgeable. This dealership has the highest level of integrity I have ever seen in any car dealer. I will do business exclusively with them the next time I am in the market for a car.
WELL DONE! only the best get my time for a review.
by 12/08/2015on
Tammy, Thank you very much helping complete the purchase of the RAM EcoDiesel 1500. While my wife may have wanted a CHEROKEE and seemed a little chilled by getting the RAM instead of the Cherokee, I think at this point it only made sense to purchase the RAM (FIRST). By the way... she did drive it to work this morning, fearing the snow storm that was promised and coming she took it instead of her car. So anyhow.... I just wanted to make sure that the professionalism you and the finance guy showed was and should be recognized. Also, the relaxed nature of the way the whole HAVILL dealership is run, it is why I continue to come back. It just doesn't feel like a Car dealership. Feels more like getting together with Old friends... Below is another meaningful little story of why you and HAVILL "CJR" continue to pull me back to your dealership. Because of the amount of miles I drive I do much of my own service on my older vehicles. A little over a year ago I had an issue with the transmission not shifting correctly on my 2004 Concorde Limited (285,000miles). I Diagnosed it as a worn "sticking" spool in the transmission valve body. After removing it, I had found a replacement MOPAR part in stock at a Rockford dealership. conveniently it was on my way home from work so I purchased it at this dealership. After installing it, my car still had shifting issues. The new issues and symptoms experienced after the install now pointed to the new Mopar valve body being at fault. At this point being very frustrated, before getting back underneath it (because it is a messy job to do) I decided to drive up and talk to your service manager and one of your mechanics. They could have just turned a blind eye and said go away, but they didn't. After talking to your service manager and a mechanic that was on duty, describing what I had done and what was happening, we all felt the install was correct and the part was faulty, your service manager and your parts counter guy suggested that if I would once again remove it, they would return the part to MOPAR under warranty and a new one was ordered to replace it. I was a little shocked and asked them at that time that they were willing to do this even though I had not purchased it from Havill? They said sure why not. They said they would like to see me return as a happy customer. The second replacement MOPAR part that HAVILL obtained for me was installed in my car and I have not had an issue with it since then. Problem Solved! Granted this is my work car, but I rely on it ever day. It now has 332,846 miles on it, uses no oil (MOBIL-1) still has the original Engine and Main transmission assembly (with a new valve body) and still drives fantastic. GREAT GREAT car! I still love it. (consistent 24.0- 26.1 MPG in a full size car). I would like you to share this email with your whole team of fellow employees. So they too realize, what a tremendous part they all play into the success of HAVILL Chrysler/Jeep/RAM Business. and they all be recognized and complimented on what it is to create a happy customer. We both realize that there are other dealers closer to my home that sell Chrysler (FCA) cars and trucks, and I could very well go to them. But these are some more of the real reasons I come back. Tammy, give me a little time, and I can guarantee we will be back for that New Cherokee that my wife wants next. Thanks You Again Tammy, also Chrysler Corporation for standing behind your parts , and the Havill Dealership Family.... WHY? Answers Below. 2001 300m 3.5 V6 201,241 miles 1997 RAM 1500 4x4 5.9 V8 246,589 miles 2004 Concorde LTD 3.5 V6 332,846 miles and counting...enough said! L.A.Kornely
Very Easy Transaction
by 08/15/2015on
Our company is based out of the Chicagoland area and we were searching for a specific truck. We found one at Havill Ram and decided to drive up to take a look at it. We drove the truck and decided we wanted to purchase it. We spoke to Tammy Boufford and after maybe 15min of negotiating we made a deal. We have NEVER bought anything this easy. We spent maybe a total of an 1 1/2 at the dealer and drove away.This is the way to buy a truck. All the staff there is very professional and knowledgeable. Highly recommended!!!
Great Experience
by 08/07/2015on
Hands down the best used car buying experience I have ever had. Fair prices on both the new purchase and trade in. The sales person Tammy was very knowledgeable on the car and even owned a similar model herself. In and out of the dealership very quickly. Service department second to none. Very friendly. Financing was equally quick and painless without high pressure sale tactics. Highly recommended. Only reason I did not give this review 5 stars was the problem I had communicating with the finance department. No response on a question I had regarding an extended warrantee on my trade in and according to Nissan, incorrect information. Otherwise near perfect.
2012 Chrysler 300S
by 02/09/2015on
Our recent visit to Havill revolved around us trading our 2011 Chrysler 300, for a 2012 model with fewer miles. I felt that Havill offered us a fair trade in value which ultimately encouraged us to complete the transaction. Tammy, our sales representative provided a detailed explanation of the subtle differences between our vehicles, and was helpful with expediting the process. She made sure that our vehicle was ready on time, and in immaculate condition (unfortunately short lived during winter in Wisconsin ). Our experience at Havill has always been comfortable in all facets of the of the experience (sales, service, finance). I really appreciate being able to drive 2 miles down the street to get what I am looking for, with no hassle!
outstanding
by 10/18/2014on
Very friendly, courtesy, and potential buyers felt welcome.
Repeat Customer
by 06/20/2014on
Excellent service department, sales department and finance department. This is our second purchase. One purchase was used and this recent one was new. Always the same excellent service which keeps us and our family members coming back. Havill CDJR always treats us like family. Putnins/Rosenberg family
New vehicle search
by 06/11/2014on
Good follow up searching for the used vehicle I described. Called me as soon as the vehicle that fit my description came in. Straight forward, honest price. I had my new vehicle within 3 weeks of searching. Something I could not have accomplished with my travel and work schedule. Gave me a fair price on my 2002 Jeep Liberty with approx. 280,000 miles. I purchased my Jeep Liberty from Tammy at Havill in Jefferson in 2002 and my new Jeep Cherokee this year from Tammy. I would recommend Tammy to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle. Hope she is still there when I need to trade this one in!
My 2nd Jeep Grand Cherokee!!
by 06/07/2014on
Tammy & the rest of the team at Havill Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram made our buying experience fun! Not usually the case at other dealers. This was our 2nd 2014 Jeep purchase & probably not our last at Havill.
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
by 06/02/2014on
My wife and I have been customers at Havill for over 20 years. We have always enjoyed great customer satisfaction and service. Our latest lease is a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Tammy is always very helpful, responsive and knowledge. She and the rest of the staff are the reason we keep coming back year after year.
Very Satisfied!
by 05/31/2014on
The folks at Havill were very courteous and handled my purchase quickly and had me on my way in short order.
Great dealer
by 05/30/2014on
Tammy is a great sales person. Very helpful,informative and friendly. She gave me a good deal on my new Jeep Trailhawk and a good deal on trade-in on my old car. I had a very pleasant experience - no high pressure sales. I would highly recommend Haville and Tammy to anyone looking for a new or used vechicle
Smooth Transaction
by 05/30/2014on
All the way through from just making the initial call to the dealership and through the entire sales process it was a smooth transaction. We were in and out in just a couple hours. We had recently bought a vehicle at a different dealership and this was a breathe of fresh air. Tammy and Greg were very professional and we would highly recommend Havill CDJ to anyone.
Terrific Transaction
by 02/17/2014on
My wife and I were looking to buy a used car to replace the one we were leasing. After contacting several dealerships out of the area, we found the make and model car we were looking for close to home. It made the test drive much more convenient. My wife and I decided to come in for a test drive late after work one evening, it was snowing as well. Tammy was more than willing to help clean off the car and let us test drive even though they would be closing very soon. We went back the next day for a final inspection and another drive. The purchase was made. Tammy and Havill delivered as promised and followed through on all of our requests. It was a very smooth transaction all around. Thank you Tammy, we greatly appreciate all your help!!!
I love my new Jeep from Havill!
by 01/30/2014on
Tammy, Sales Consultant at Havill (Jefferson, WI), facilitated my recent purchase of a 2014 Jeep Cherokee. Tammy knows the vehicles and is a good listener; she guided me through test driving and ordering a vehicle that best suited my wants, needs, and budget. Even though I could follow my vehicles production schedule on ordertracking@jeep, Tammy kept in touch with me. Before I drove away with my Jeep, Tammy personalized features for me as she walked and talked me through my Jeep and then of course walked me to Havills financial man - Greg:)
Very Pleased!!!
by 01/16/2014on
Early in December my 99 Ford Escort broke down. I was devistated. I'm 21 years old with not much money, not much credit history, and have a minimum wage paying job. We contacted Tammy at Havill. We told her about my situation and she got on it right away. She found me a 2006 kia optima which had only one previous owner and 92,000 miles on it for an affordable price. Tammy was extremely helpful and understanding of my situation. She took care of everything, even making sure to get my car towed to their dealership. The whole staff at Havill is awesome. They make the buying process as stressless as possible. Very pleased. I will be going back to them for my next vehicle (:
Above and Beyond!
by 01/16/2014on
We had a great experience shopping and then purchasing our new Dodge Journey. My wife and I had done our research and new what we wanted but the crew at Havill went above and beyond to make sure we got a good value for our purchase and our trade-in. Tammy helps make servicing our car convenient by swapping cars for the day, I don't have to take time out of my day.