Moses Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Moses Ford Lincoln
a pleasant purchase experience.
by 11/23/2015on
Meghan is a great person to work with. She understands my needs she responds fast and correctly.
The ideal dealership experience start to finish
by 10/15/2015on
Purchased a 2012 BMW 328i. Everyone at the dealership was extremely helpful. I drove 500 miles to this dealership and it was worth every mile. I would not go elsewhere in the future.
Great Car buying experience!!!!
by 09/15/2015on
Daniel Hines, the salesman was wonderful. Moses has a very well recognized name in our area. We were treated like family. Daniel explained and demonstrated all the features and made certain we were comfortable with our new vehicle.
Great staff in both sales and in the service department!
by 09/09/2015on
We purchased a 2015 Ford CMax hybrid. We traded a 2010 Ford Fusion hybrid that we also purchased from Moses Ford. We received the deal we wanted and drove the new car home the same day. The whole Moses team from the sales rep to the sales manager and the finance officer were all very friendly and helpful in answering all of our questions. The CMax has been great so far averaging about 44 MPG. A very good experience!
Excellent Customer Service
by 07/29/2015on
Sales rep and relations tech went above and beyond in ordering and competing sale of my new x5
Friendly atmosphere
by 07/27/2015on
2013 Ford Explorer. Service was great. Sales person was friendly and very helpful. Fair deal...
Terrific Experience!
by 07/27/2015on
When another BMW dealership failed me, Meghan and her team at Moses stepped up and delivered the car of my dreams within 2 days of stepping in their showroom. Their wonderful customer service and attention to my situation will make me a loyal customer!
Fiat 500X
by 07/15/2015on
This is my second Fiat. I bought one last year from Greg and he was great to work with. I bought my 500X from Lisa and she is absolutely the best. You have a great sale person with Lisa. She has been wonderful. Helped me set up all the electronics and explained everything to me. I have had several people ask me about my 500X and I have given them Moses Fiat and Lisa's name. That if they ever need a vehicle to definitely try Moses. Great people to work with. Also, I have purchased the flags to put on my car and the service department came right out and put them on, no questions. Great service as far as I am concerned.
great purchase experience
by 07/13/2015on
ordered a new 435iXdrive. Aaron was very helpful and informative, helping to option up the car to what we wanted. When we arrived to pick up our car, it was in the showroom ready for us. Painless experience. Thanks Moses
Great Sales Team, nice facilities, friendly staff.
by 06/18/2015on
The Sales Staff were very knowledgeable about the selection of vehicles and were on-spot meeting my needs for a used F-150, 2013 model which has been a good purchase for me in my travels working for the oil and gas industry. Very pleased.
Best buying experience ever
by 06/03/2015on
I'm very happy with my new FIAT 500L! As a car owner with many buying experiences under my belt, Moses FIAT stands out. Moses FIAT is by far the best!
Great customer service
by 05/25/2015on
I purchased a Dodge Charger, the service was great, not pushy, very professional , the staff went above and beyond to get me in my dream car.
BMW Purchase
by 04/25/2015on
The purchase experience was wonderful. The sales team put together a great deal, had our lease converted to a certified pre-owned vehicle.
