5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is my second Fiat. I bought one last year from Greg and he was great to work with. I bought my 500X from Lisa and she is absolutely the best. You have a great sale person with Lisa. She has been wonderful. Helped me set up all the electronics and explained everything to me. I have had several people ask me about my 500X and I have given them Moses Fiat and Lisa's name. That if they ever need a vehicle to definitely try Moses. Great people to work with. Also, I have purchased the flags to put on my car and the service department came right out and put them on, no questions. Great service as far as I am concerned. Read more