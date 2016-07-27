5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Awesome! That sums it up, the whole experience was just awesome! No pressure sales, friendly atmosphere and extremely knowledgeable staff. The most relaxing and pleasant car buying experience I or my wife have ever had. If we had needed another car we would have bought 2 since it was such a great time! We dealt with Aaron and Zack and could not have asked for better people to deal with. Everything was set up and ready for us when we arrived for the test drive. A quick copy of driver's license and away we go (without a salesperson! --- scoring bonus points with both of us). A warm farewell from Meghan was the icing on the cake. We had been looking for a new vehicle for the last 4-6months across WV, VA and NC at all manner of dealerships and Moses was by far the most appealing. If you're in the market for a new vehicle be sure to contact Moses in Charleston, WV We are looking forward to the Encore visit and spending more time with our BMW X4 and our BMW dealership (they made it feel like it was ours anyway). Read more