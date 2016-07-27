Moses BMW
Customer Reviews of Moses BMW
Purchasing Experience with 2016 X4 at Moses BMW
by 07/27/2016on
This is the fifth BMW I have purchased/leased from Moses BMW. They have always treated me very professionally and in an open transparent manner relative to pricing/costs. There was never any pressure to buy and no time was wasted in useless negotiations. The salesperson, Andrew Hager, is truly a great asset to the dealership and he is exceptionally knowledgeable about the products he is selling. For a change, car buying is a pleasant experience at Moses and not something people dread. Dealer service, post sale is also very good. The "BMW Genius Staff" is still in the learning mode and often Andrew Hager and I would know more of the finer details about BMW features--but they are trying hard to please the customers.
BMW 328i
by 07/22/2016on
Test drive multiple vehicles, dealership had a good selection and made the review process seamless. Excellent client service and finance department
Buying a car from this dealership was a pleasant experience
by 07/06/2016on
The only relationship that I hid with anyone at this dealership was that I had become acquainted with them when I previously purchased another BMW.
First new car purchase
by 01/14/2016on
The staff at Moses BMW made the whole process easy and stress free. The finance assistance, selecting the perfect vehicle and details, and even the BMW geniuses were incredible. I would recommend anyone buying a BMW go visit Moses.
Friendly and efficient service
by 12/21/2015on
I was extremely satisfied with the whole crew, they made purchasing my car a pleasant experience, I also got a great deal on the most beautiful car there is to buy in the market today, how cool is that?!!
Moses BMW Charleston, WV
by 10/28/2015on
My wife and I could not be happier with the experience we have had at Moses. We found the staff to be so supportive and helpful. Our sales professional really listened to our short term needs and our long term plan and directed us accordingly. We will definitely make Moses our automotive home and recommend Moses without condition!
Puts the customer first
by 09/25/2015on
Great car buying experience. From the BMW genius to the sales manager, everything was smooth and accommodating. I will definitely purchase my next BMW at Moses.
Excellent buying experience
by 08/11/2015on
Top notch service from the time I stepped on the lot, special ordering of my X5 and delivery.
Sales Review of Moses BMW
by 05/22/2015on
Salesman was very nice and helpful. I ordered and received exactly what I wanted on the X5 BMW M.
Perfect car buying experience
by 01/08/2015on
Awesome! That sums it up, the whole experience was just awesome! No pressure sales, friendly atmosphere and extremely knowledgeable staff. The most relaxing and pleasant car buying experience I or my wife have ever had. If we had needed another car we would have bought 2 since it was such a great time! We dealt with Aaron and Zack and could not have asked for better people to deal with. Everything was set up and ready for us when we arrived for the test drive. A quick copy of driver's license and away we go (without a salesperson! --- scoring bonus points with both of us). A warm farewell from Meghan was the icing on the cake. We had been looking for a new vehicle for the last 4-6months across WV, VA and NC at all manner of dealerships and Moses was by far the most appealing. If you're in the market for a new vehicle be sure to contact Moses in Charleston, WV We are looking forward to the Encore visit and spending more time with our BMW X4 and our BMW dealership (they made it feel like it was ours anyway).
Quality dealership, excellent service
by 12/11/2014on
The staff at Moses BMW are always welcoming and they are very knowledgeable about their inventory. This is the fourth BMW I have purchased from Moses. I highly recommend working with Andrew Hager if you are interested in purchasing a vehicle there. He truly provides exceptional service. I purchased a 435I and I love this car.
Incredible Deals!
by 09/16/2014on
I purchased a new car from Moses that had yet to hit the market. They sold it for under MSRP at a time when every other dealership was marking it up by at least 5 - 10k. They even paid for the gas guzzler tax and installed some aftermarket parts at no cost. I was absolutely blown away by how friendly and attentive their staff was to all my needs. I have no reservations whatsoever to recommending them to anyone lucky enough to be in the market for a BMW.
Excellent experience
by 09/15/2014on
The entire experience from start to finish was what one expects from a quality dealership. Thanks to Megan and James who are top notch.
Excellent experience
by 11/14/2012on
The sales staff at Moses BMW take the time to listen to their client's needs and make every effort to ensure satisfaction during and after the sale.
Moses BMW
by 10/30/2012on
A customer at Moses BMW since 1982. I am always given personal attention and consideration. Andrew H., my "personal" sales representative, is the ideal sales person--patient, knowledgeable, no pressure, happy for you to "go home and think about it some more." Andrew, and Moses BMW, are always ready to help me with a question or problem. That's a big reason I have kept coming back.
Outstanding
by 10/27/2012on
After dealing with a number of other auto dealers, dealing with Moses BMW and its representatives was a real pleasure. The professionalism, helpfulness, and customer-service focus we found at Moses BMW was superior to any we have encountered in the area. Also, the array of post-purchase services and service advantages that Moses offers to its customers, either complimentary or modest-fee based and designed to make their customer service truly user-friendly, is a real bonus. Moses will now be our first-stop dealership.
Very Satisfied
by 10/28/2011on
I have purchased three vehicles from Moses BMW and could not be happier. The staff is very friendly, helpful, and professional. I really enjoy working with them and plan on purchasing my next BMW from Moses.
