Midway Ford

201 Orchard Park Rd, Hurricane, WV 25526
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Midway Ford

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

BUYERS BEWARE... YOU WILL BE SORRY...

by screwed10 on 03/11/2014

These [non-permissible content removed] always trade ectra low & then sell your trade they said was worth less than you owed for 8000 more than they low ball you...even on ones that they serviced from brand new that you bought from them a year or two ago...buyers beware, you will be sorry...

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

They don't do internet sales

by _pimp_my_ride_ on 12/10/2010

Asked for quote on a new car. No quote provided... just the come-on from a sales guy. Next!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
18 cars in stock
0 new18 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
