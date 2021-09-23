Jenkins Ford
Customer Reviews of Jenkins Ford
2014 Chevy 1500
by 09/23/2021on
Brandon was an amazing salesman and got us the best deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 Chevy 1500
by 09/23/2021on
Brandon was an amazing salesman and got us the best deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Needs vehicle these guys will treat you like family
by 11/28/2016on
I was greeted at the door and not rushed into any decision. My sales associate Ron Sheets helped me make sure I was getting the vehicle that I wanted and was right for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service
by 08/22/2016on
as always,never a problem with service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jenkin's Treats You Like Family!
by 07/12/2016on
Despite having my truck at Jenkin's only for a routine oil change and tire rotation, because Jenkin's "maintenance department" (especially Tim) is the best, I ended my day at Jenkin's with a trade-in for an Explorer - which the whole family loves! The employees at Jenkin's have always treated us like we were their only customer, despite how busy they might be, and we value our relationship with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Vehicle
by 07/11/2016on
I purchased a 2015 Ford Taurus SHO.......the service was excellent they gave me what I needed out of my car for trade and got everything where I needed, I was very pleased
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change and Tire Rotation
by 06/20/2016on
I appreciate always being greeted by all members of the Service Department staff. All Jenkins Ford personnel are extremely friendly and customer-service oriented.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service.
by 06/17/2016on
I always get great service at Jenkins. I like the addition of the water and snack frig.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
PERFECT SERVICE
by 04/28/2016on
Amazing service...Tim and Angie worked above and beyond to ensure that my vehicle was fixed correctly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
best service and service employees ever--world class
by 04/08/2016on
I needed my yearly state inspection sticker updated. Mine had expired 4 days earlier! My husband called Tim and asked if we could come in that very day.....a huge favor. Tim readily agreed and worked us in at the time we wanted and took care of it all. I discovered that my new IPhone was not synching with my car and he readily took care of that problem too. The service department at Jenkins Ford is outstanding, always courteous and professional. We wouldn't go anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Auto service
by 04/07/2016on
Hi. Jenkins is reputable and I have serviced my car since I bought it from them. I'm very pleased with the customer care. Employees are awesome and very attentive. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service all the way around!
by 04/01/2016on
This is our 6 th vehicle purchase from Jenkins Ford. Our family has bought several vehicles there as well. Jenkins Fiord is the first place we look when considering buying a new vehicle. The service is beyond excellent. We have used the same salesman every time. He is very helpful and gets us exactly what we want without being pushy- at all!!! The finance department is very on top of their game as well. Also, we have had our vehicles there for service and it is also exceptional. They are very accommodating. Our experience with Jenkins Ford has been nothing but outstanding every time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deer Damage
by 03/31/2016on
I hit a deer and they repaired my vehicle. It looks great and they even washed the inside and out, which I really appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job Jenkins....
by 03/18/2016on
I have bought several auto's over the years. But Jenkins made my buying a new auto so easygoing and all of the staff was very helpful and demastarted true professionalove of my buying needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service.
by 02/16/2016on
The staff was very friendly and service was on time and quick for everything that I had done. Will definitely be a return customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fair service
by 02/07/2016on
I bought a Black Subaru Crosstrek on January 12th. I asked for two keys and never got an answer. Someone was supposed to call me back about it and they never did. R
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Service
by 01/11/2016on
As usual the service was great. They changed the oil, rotated the tires and checked other things. They discovered I needed an inspection sticker, so they took care of it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Transmission service
by 01/07/2016on
The service dept at Jenkins is the reason I try to buy from them. Quick service and a friendly staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 12/28/2015on
Great service department!! Would recommend to family and friends!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ugh...the wait after appointment time
by 12/10/2015on
Other than waiting for over an hour and 15 minutes for my vehical to even get started after my appointment the service was fine...waiting for that long for new tires was a little aggravating
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 12/08/2015on
I worked with Mr. Nicholson for months on picking out the perfect truck. Never did he make me feel that it was all about the sale. He even called me after my surgery to see how I was doing. It is because of him and Mr. BJ that my next vehicle will be a Ford and I will only get it at Jenkins.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service on Ford Esca[e
by 12/07/2015on
2014 Ford Escape, Service is always great and staff is always polite and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes