Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Jenkins Ford

Jenkins Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
1 Billingsley Dr, Buckhannon, WV 26201
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Jenkins Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(26)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2014 Chevy 1500

by C460000 on 09/23/2021

Brandon was an amazing salesman and got us the best deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
26 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2014 Chevy 1500

by C460000 on 09/23/2021

Brandon was an amazing salesman and got us the best deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Needs vehicle these guys will treat you like family

by Mpeck20 on 11/28/2016

I was greeted at the door and not rushed into any decision. My sales associate Ron Sheets helped me make sure I was getting the vehicle that I wanted and was right for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service

by jimwebb on 08/22/2016

as always,never a problem with service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jenkin's Treats You Like Family!

by Armando91 on 07/12/2016

Despite having my truck at Jenkin's only for a routine oil change and tire rotation, because Jenkin's "maintenance department" (especially Tim) is the best, I ended my day at Jenkin's with a trade-in for an Explorer - which the whole family loves! The employees at Jenkin's have always treated us like we were their only customer, despite how busy they might be, and we value our relationship with them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Vehicle

by Ashley2005 on 07/11/2016

I purchased a 2015 Ford Taurus SHO.......the service was excellent they gave me what I needed out of my car for trade and got everything where I needed, I was very pleased

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change and Tire Rotation

by skinnerb on 06/20/2016

I appreciate always being greeted by all members of the Service Department staff. All Jenkins Ford personnel are extremely friendly and customer-service oriented.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service.

by Abms113 on 06/17/2016

I always get great service at Jenkins. I like the addition of the water and snack frig.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

PERFECT SERVICE

by lockhart96 on 04/28/2016

Amazing service...Tim and Angie worked above and beyond to ensure that my vehicle was fixed correctly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

best service and service employees ever--world class

by frediemac on 04/08/2016

I needed my yearly state inspection sticker updated. Mine had expired 4 days earlier! My husband called Tim and asked if we could come in that very day.....a huge favor. Tim readily agreed and worked us in at the time we wanted and took care of it all. I discovered that my new IPhone was not synching with my car and he readily took care of that problem too. The service department at Jenkins Ford is outstanding, always courteous and professional. We wouldn't go anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Auto service

by VickieT18 on 04/07/2016

Hi. Jenkins is reputable and I have serviced my car since I bought it from them. I'm very pleased with the customer care. Employees are awesome and very attentive. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service all the way around!

by Btmmmcgill on 04/01/2016

This is our 6 th vehicle purchase from Jenkins Ford. Our family has bought several vehicles there as well. Jenkins Fiord is the first place we look when considering buying a new vehicle. The service is beyond excellent. We have used the same salesman every time. He is very helpful and gets us exactly what we want without being pushy- at all!!! The finance department is very on top of their game as well. Also, we have had our vehicles there for service and it is also exceptional. They are very accommodating. Our experience with Jenkins Ford has been nothing but outstanding every time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Deer Damage

by Debbie1037 on 03/31/2016

I hit a deer and they repaired my vehicle. It looks great and they even washed the inside and out, which I really appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great job Jenkins....

by Satisfied2355 on 03/18/2016

I have bought several auto's over the years. But Jenkins made my buying a new auto so easygoing and all of the staff was very helpful and demastarted true professionalove of my buying needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service.

by kbnurse07 on 02/16/2016

The staff was very friendly and service was on time and quick for everything that I had done. Will definitely be a return customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fair service

by 2SecondSubie on 02/07/2016

I bought a Black Subaru Crosstrek on January 12th. I asked for two keys and never got an answer. Someone was supposed to call me back about it and they never did. R

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by SATISFIED6170 on 01/11/2016

As usual the service was great. They changed the oil, rotated the tires and checked other things. They discovered I needed an inspection sticker, so they took care of it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Transmission service

by squints2c on 01/07/2016

The service dept at Jenkins is the reason I try to buy from them. Quick service and a friendly staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!

by MelindaL on 12/28/2015

Great service department!! Would recommend to family and friends!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ugh...the wait after appointment time

by Momof2and1soon on 12/10/2015

Other than waiting for over an hour and 15 minutes for my vehical to even get started after my appointment the service was fine...waiting for that long for new tires was a little aggravating

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by William3173 on 12/08/2015

I worked with Mr. Nicholson for months on picking out the perfect truck. Never did he make me feel that it was all about the sale. He even called me after my surgery to see how I was doing. It is because of him and Mr. BJ that my next vehicle will be a Ford and I will only get it at Jenkins.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service on Ford Esca[e

by susieq111 on 12/07/2015

2014 Ford Escape, Service is always great and staff is always polite and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
57 cars in stock
0 new57 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Edge
Ford Edge
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-250 Super Duty
Ford F-250 Super Duty
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes