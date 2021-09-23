5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is our 6 th vehicle purchase from Jenkins Ford. Our family has bought several vehicles there as well. Jenkins Fiord is the first place we look when considering buying a new vehicle. The service is beyond excellent. We have used the same salesman every time. He is very helpful and gets us exactly what we want without being pushy- at all!!! The finance department is very on top of their game as well. Also, we have had our vehicles there for service and it is also exceptional. They are very accommodating. Our experience with Jenkins Ford has been nothing but outstanding every time. Read more