1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went online last year and ordered a fully loaded, brand new, Mustang Mach E from Ford. Ordering it this way meant the price was locked in at MSRP and really all Bill Pierre had to do was sign the final papers and give me the car when it arrived. With the incompetent crew they have at the dealer they couldn't even do that. When my car arrived after a 6 month wait, the dealer didn't even contact me. Ford emailed me and I had to reach out to Bill Pierre. Once I got ahold of someone in the sales department they informed me they had scratched my car on delivery but asked me to come in the next day to do the paperwork. I am pretty understanding that things happen, so I went in the next day and did the paperwork. After spending 5 hours at the dealer they were finally able to process all the paperwork which seemed like a strangely challenging task for a group whose job is selling cars. (no trade-in, financing pre-approved, direct through Ford- should have been the simplest task ever) Even after 5 hours though, they still couldnt tell me where my car was. They had actually lost my car and couldn't tell me where it was being repaired or when I would get it back. It took me 4 days to finally get an update from them on a car that I had now already paid for. The next week they eventually delivered my car to me. However, this wasn't even something they could do right. They delivered me a car without temporary license plates or an owners manual. The owners manual had the code to the car door in it, which normally wouldnt be a big deal but since I was planning on driving this car with my phone as the key a backup entry code is a nice piece of mind. The incompetent sales staff once again couldn't help me and I finally had to get through to the customer service manager, Jody. After waiting another three days they were able to find my owners manual and email me temporary plates so I could legally drive my car. At this point, I thought I was done dealing with the ridiculous sales team, but nope, not out of hot water yet. When I went to take off the hideous Bill Pierre license plate frame they hung on the car, I found that the entire section of the car covered by the plate was where they failed to properly repair the paint on the car. This is a brand new car, and when they had fixed the scratch on my bumper that occurred during delivery, they were so lazy fixing it that they got overspray on the car with a very obvious tape line and then just covered it up with a paper license plate. Totally unacceptable and dishonest. Over the next two months I tried to get my car fixed to my expectations. At every step of the way I had to hound the customer service manager to get the help I was desperately looking for. They took my car for an entire week and gave me a trashed Ford eco-sport as a loaner car. They made a bunch of excuses about a vehicle shortage, but it was insanity to give me an absolute beater after I had just paid full price for a brand new car that they had damaged and then expect me to drive an absolute piece of junk while they tried to fix their mistake. After the entire week, they told me it was ready to come pick up. When I showed up the sales man told me he was sorry but they hadn't fixed my car. They had tried to buff out the overspray and if anything made it worse. The flawed paint was very obvious and could be spotted from a mile away. I brought the car in a second time and they once again had it for several days. This time they still couldn't fix the paint properly. When I complained to the customer service manager that it still wasn't done correctly she told me she didn't know how that would be possible given how they did the repair. At this point I gave up. I had invested probably 40 hours of my time going back and forth with the dealer to fix their mistake. They never once went the extra mile or went above and beyond but consistently did the absolute bare minimum only because I was begging them to. I love my new Mustang Mach E. It's been an awesome car. I will buy more Fords but never again from Bill Pierre. Dishonest, Lazy, and the worst car buying experience I've ever had. I suggest you take your business elsewhere. Read more