Worst Dealer Experience Ever
by 01/13/2022on
I went online last year and ordered a fully loaded, brand new, Mustang Mach E from Ford. Ordering it this way meant the price was locked in at MSRP and really all Bill Pierre had to do was sign the final papers and give me the car when it arrived. With the incompetent crew they have at the dealer they couldn't even do that. When my car arrived after a 6 month wait, the dealer didn't even contact me. Ford emailed me and I had to reach out to Bill Pierre. Once I got ahold of someone in the sales department they informed me they had scratched my car on delivery but asked me to come in the next day to do the paperwork. I am pretty understanding that things happen, so I went in the next day and did the paperwork. After spending 5 hours at the dealer they were finally able to process all the paperwork which seemed like a strangely challenging task for a group whose job is selling cars. (no trade-in, financing pre-approved, direct through Ford- should have been the simplest task ever) Even after 5 hours though, they still couldnt tell me where my car was. They had actually lost my car and couldn't tell me where it was being repaired or when I would get it back. It took me 4 days to finally get an update from them on a car that I had now already paid for. The next week they eventually delivered my car to me. However, this wasn't even something they could do right. They delivered me a car without temporary license plates or an owners manual. The owners manual had the code to the car door in it, which normally wouldnt be a big deal but since I was planning on driving this car with my phone as the key a backup entry code is a nice piece of mind. The incompetent sales staff once again couldn't help me and I finally had to get through to the customer service manager, Jody. After waiting another three days they were able to find my owners manual and email me temporary plates so I could legally drive my car. At this point, I thought I was done dealing with the ridiculous sales team, but nope, not out of hot water yet. When I went to take off the hideous Bill Pierre license plate frame they hung on the car, I found that the entire section of the car covered by the plate was where they failed to properly repair the paint on the car. This is a brand new car, and when they had fixed the scratch on my bumper that occurred during delivery, they were so lazy fixing it that they got overspray on the car with a very obvious tape line and then just covered it up with a paper license plate. Totally unacceptable and dishonest. Over the next two months I tried to get my car fixed to my expectations. At every step of the way I had to hound the customer service manager to get the help I was desperately looking for. They took my car for an entire week and gave me a trashed Ford eco-sport as a loaner car. They made a bunch of excuses about a vehicle shortage, but it was insanity to give me an absolute beater after I had just paid full price for a brand new car that they had damaged and then expect me to drive an absolute piece of junk while they tried to fix their mistake. After the entire week, they told me it was ready to come pick up. When I showed up the sales man told me he was sorry but they hadn't fixed my car. They had tried to buff out the overspray and if anything made it worse. The flawed paint was very obvious and could be spotted from a mile away. I brought the car in a second time and they once again had it for several days. This time they still couldn't fix the paint properly. When I complained to the customer service manager that it still wasn't done correctly she told me she didn't know how that would be possible given how they did the repair. At this point I gave up. I had invested probably 40 hours of my time going back and forth with the dealer to fix their mistake. They never once went the extra mile or went above and beyond but consistently did the absolute bare minimum only because I was begging them to. I love my new Mustang Mach E. It's been an awesome car. I will buy more Fords but never again from Bill Pierre. Dishonest, Lazy, and the worst car buying experience I've ever had. I suggest you take your business elsewhere.
Buyer beware
by 11/18/2018on
Very unfriendly dealership, typical shady car sales tactics. Dealership advertising discount, rebates and interest rates but when after you arrive at the dealership they try to sell the vehicle by a month a payment amount. When asked about advertise interest rate, they say if take the interest rate do you loose some of the rebates and discounts. It desptive advertising to get the buyer in the door to sell you on a monthly payment. Contacted the general manager but never got a response. Don't waste your time this dealership
F-150
by 07/30/2018on
Service Representative, Sundie provided me with excellent service and timing for repairs.
Car maintenance
by 07/18/2018on
I have been going to Bill Pierre Ford for my cars for over 20 years. I have never been disappointed. Bill Mitchell listens to what I say about my car and he sees that it is taken care of. Love your whole staff they are great.
Himan Karimi
by 07/16/2018on
I had a great experience to buy a brand-new Ford but if I want to leave you a comment I would say nowadays lots of companies especially the Japanese brands provide free maintenance and oil change for first two years I believe Ford should do the same and surprise the previous buyers and the new consumers.
Great Service
by 04/04/2018on
Great service all around. The Bill Pierre team helped me find the car I wanted and answered all my questions. I had a great shopping experience.
Great service!
by 01/29/2018on
First service for my F 150. Greg got me in and out in 45 mins. Great service!
Great experience
by 01/25/2018on
Bill Pierre Ford helped making car buying a positive and enjoyable experience. I was very impressed with Kevin the salesmen who helped me.
Love my new Escape!!
by 01/20/2018on
Thanks so very much to Diana, Jessica and Kelly for the best first-time experience with a new lease! The process was seamless and I truly appreciate the customer service I've received. I absolutely love my Ford Escape :) Thank you!
New Ford Focus
by 01/06/2018on
Jonathan C. was the salesperson who helped us. He brought the Focus to the dealership nearest to us, stayed with us through the whole process, and went over all the features of and important operational details on the vehicle before we left the dealership, a REALLY helpful experience. As a whole, the entire staff that we worked with when we bought our car were very professional, courteous, and knowledgeable. The sales manager and loan/payment manager were easier to work with than any other group we’ve worked with in buying cars over the last 50 years.
Best service I've ever received!
by 09/21/2017on
Very happy with the service (as always) Greg is awesome, he informed me of upcoming recommended services for my vehicle. Greg and all his staff are quick, efficient, and professional. Best service I've ever received!
Great service, defective product
by 07/21/2017on
While fixing the recall was great and fast, I'm so disappointed that my first car is a lemon. I'm relieved the door latches were a quick fix but the transmission is so incredibly disheartening. I'm hoping that my meeting with Gil on Tuesday at Harris Ford will result in a positive solution for all of us. I'm even will to simply drive a manual to avoid the power auto transmission issue all together.
Escape at Pierre Ford
by 07/10/2017on
My husband and I came in to look at Suv's and trucks. Our sales woman Diana worked hard to make sure we had a chance to test drive several different vehicles. We'll definitely be returning in 2 months to buy again!
Great experience
by 06/07/2017on
George was great. Made the whole experience easy, was super responsive, and went out of his way to make sure I got what I asked for. Even after you got my money :)!
Top notch service staff
by 06/04/2017on
Greg as always was extremely helpful. He kept me well informed, was very professional, and went above and beyond to make sure I was well taken care of.
Easy drop off, easy pickup, Experienced and knowledgeable engineers.
by 06/02/2017on
Always an easy going process, things are taken care well, and you are assured of the same. Some preventive deep checks can be added, can prevent issues in long term.
Count on Bill Pierre Ford
by 05/11/2017on
Friendly, courteous and don't recommend work that isn't warranted.
Oil Change
by 05/11/2017on
Very pleasant service and employees were helpful!
Great service but no status updates during a LONG wait
by 05/09/2017on
Overall, it was a good experience; the service professional I worked with was very helpful and friendly and did a great job with my car. The only drawback was the wait time: I waited in the lobby for OVER two hours without any updates (I had to go and ask myself!), and then it was still AT LEAST another hour more until my vehicle was ready (for a recalled factory part replacement and an oil change). I understand that timing can fluctuate, but as a customer it's not helpful to be left in the dark for so long. I could've run errands nearby/been productive (instead of sitting waiting)...
Great service in Sales and Finance
by 04/29/2017on
We really hadn't planned to buy a car for another year so we could save up after a bankruptcy. But our car gave out ahead of schedule. We researched financing options and cars for several weeks. We decided to check out Bill Pierre Ford based on good reviews and selection. We were not disappointed. Richard (aka "Big Country") took the time to listen to what my husband and I wanted. He helped us find a great car pretty quickly, and was fun to chat with while we waited on the financing info. Business manager Darren found us better financing deal than even our credit union offered. Between the two of them, we had all our questions and concerns answered. We walked out very happy customers and will definitely come back to Bill Pierre for our next car.
Thanks for helping us out
by 04/28/2017on
Hammer was excellent and found us an awesome truck. I think the only thing I didn't care for was the feeling like we just needed to take what he offered. I got the impression of irritation if I inquired about other vehicles during the day. They were also hedge at times when I was trying to find out the terms of the deal. We came from a ways away. If someone asks for the details, you should tell them.
