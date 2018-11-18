Bill Pierre Ford

11525 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bill Pierre Ford

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
93 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Buyer beware

by Fordguy on 11/18/2018

Very unfriendly dealership, typical shady car sales tactics. Dealership advertising discount, rebates and interest rates but when after you arrive at the dealership they try to sell the vehicle by a month a payment amount. When asked about advertise interest rate, they say if take the interest rate do you loose some of the rebates and discounts. It desptive advertising to get the buyer in the door to sell you on a monthly payment. Contacted the general manager but never got a response. Don't waste your time this dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

F-150

by G David Hoy on 07/30/2018

Service Representative, Sundie provided me with excellent service and timing for repairs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Car maintenance

by Happyone on 07/18/2018

I have been going to Bill Pierre Ford for my cars for over 20 years. I have never been disappointed. Bill Mitchell listens to what I say about my car and he sees that it is taken care of. Love your whole staff they are great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Himan Karimi

by Himan Karimi on 07/16/2018

I had a great experience to buy a brand-new Ford but if I want to leave you a comment I would say nowadays lots of companies especially the Japanese brands provide free maintenance and oil change for first two years I believe Ford should do the same and surprise the previous buyers and the new consumers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service

by trk1984 on 04/04/2018

Great service all around. The Bill Pierre team helped me find the car I wanted and answered all my questions. I had a great shopping experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service!

by WscF150 on 01/29/2018

First service for my F 150. Greg got me in and out in 45 mins. Great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by nhurt1223 on 01/25/2018

Bill Pierre Ford helped making car buying a positive and enjoyable experience. I was very impressed with Kevin the salesmen who helped me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Love my new Escape!!

by moudman on 01/20/2018

Thanks so very much to Diana, Jessica and Kelly for the best first-time experience with a new lease! The process was seamless and I truly appreciate the customer service I've received. I absolutely love my Ford Escape :) Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New Ford Focus

by SkbMcbQA on 01/06/2018

Jonathan C. was the salesperson who helped us. He brought the Focus to the dealership nearest to us, stayed with us through the whole process, and went over all the features of and important operational details on the vehicle before we left the dealership, a REALLY helpful experience. As a whole, the entire staff that we worked with when we bought our car were very professional, courteous, and knowledgeable. The sales manager and loan/payment manager were easier to work with than any other group we’ve worked with in buying cars over the last 50 years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best service I've ever received!

by EmiliaP on 09/21/2017

Very happy with the service (as always) Greg is awesome, he informed me of upcoming recommended services for my vehicle. Greg and all his staff are quick, efficient, and professional. Best service I've ever received!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service, defective product

by Katie1370 on 07/21/2017

While fixing the recall was great and fast, I'm so disappointed that my first car is a lemon. I'm relieved the door latches were a quick fix but the transmission is so incredibly disheartening. I'm hoping that my meeting with Gil on Tuesday at Harris Ford will result in a positive solution for all of us. I'm even will to simply drive a manual to avoid the power auto transmission issue all together.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Escape at Pierre Ford

by Jscriptures on 07/10/2017

My husband and I came in to look at Suv's and trucks. Our sales woman Diana worked hard to make sure we had a chance to test drive several different vehicles. We'll definitely be returning in 2 months to buy again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Cja1234 on 06/07/2017

George was great. Made the whole experience easy, was super responsive, and went out of his way to make sure I got what I asked for. Even after you got my money :)!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Top notch service staff

by 8footbed on 06/04/2017

Greg as always was extremely helpful. He kept me well informed, was very professional, and went above and beyond to make sure I was well taken care of.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Easy drop off, easy pickup, Experienced and knowledgeable engineers.

by kgautam28 on 06/02/2017

Always an easy going process, things are taken care well, and you are assured of the same. Some preventive deep checks can be added, can prevent issues in long term.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Count on Bill Pierre Ford

by Debbynw on 05/11/2017

Friendly, courteous and don't recommend work that isn't warranted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change

by phersure on 05/11/2017

Very pleasant service and employees were helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service but no status updates during a LONG wait

by bigred396 on 05/09/2017

Overall, it was a good experience; the service professional I worked with was very helpful and friendly and did a great job with my car. The only drawback was the wait time: I waited in the lobby for OVER two hours without any updates (I had to go and ask myself!), and then it was still AT LEAST another hour more until my vehicle was ready (for a recalled factory part replacement and an oil change). I understand that timing can fluctuate, but as a customer it's not helpful to be left in the dark for so long. I could've run errands nearby/been productive (instead of sitting waiting)...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great service in Sales and Finance

by allidee on 04/29/2017

We really hadn't planned to buy a car for another year so we could save up after a bankruptcy. But our car gave out ahead of schedule. We researched financing options and cars for several weeks. We decided to check out Bill Pierre Ford based on good reviews and selection. We were not disappointed. Richard (aka "Big Country") took the time to listen to what my husband and I wanted. He helped us find a great car pretty quickly, and was fun to chat with while we waited on the financing info. Business manager Darren found us better financing deal than even our credit union offered. Between the two of them, we had all our questions and concerns answered. We walked out very happy customers and will definitely come back to Bill Pierre for our next car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Thanks for helping us out

by Tlwells on 04/28/2017

Hammer was excellent and found us an awesome truck. I think the only thing I didn't care for was the feeling like we just needed to take what he offered. I got the impression of irritation if I inquired about other vehicles during the day. They were also hedge at times when I was trying to find out the terms of the deal. We came from a ways away. If someone asks for the details, you should tell them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

First class quality service.

by rreyesac1 on 04/23/2017

Greg Karras really stands out in the quality of his all around service. From ensuring that the car service was completed on time to providing a vehicle for my wife to use while her was in the shop, he is the best. He is the reason we sold our other car, a beemer, and bought a new F150 limited edition. He made us proud to be ford owners again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
