sales Rating

We really hadn't planned to buy a car for another year so we could save up after a bankruptcy. But our car gave out ahead of schedule. We researched financing options and cars for several weeks. We decided to check out Bill Pierre Ford based on good reviews and selection. We were not disappointed. Richard (aka "Big Country") took the time to listen to what my husband and I wanted. He helped us find a great car pretty quickly, and was fun to chat with while we waited on the financing info. Business manager Darren found us better financing deal than even our credit union offered. Between the two of them, we had all our questions and concerns answered. We walked out very happy customers and will definitely come back to Bill Pierre for our next car. Read more