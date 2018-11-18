Buyer beware
Very unfriendly dealership, typical shady car sales tactics. Dealership advertising discount, rebates and interest rates but when after you arrive at the dealership they try to sell the vehicle by a month a payment amount. When asked about advertise interest rate, they say if take the interest rate do you loose some of the rebates and discounts. It desptive advertising to get the buyer in the door to sell you on a monthly payment. Contacted the general manager but never got a response. Don't waste your time this dealership
F-150
Service Representative, Sundie provided me with excellent service and timing for repairs.
Car maintenance
I have been going to Bill Pierre Ford for my cars for over 20 years. I have never been disappointed. Bill Mitchell listens to what I say about my car and he sees that it is taken care of. Love your whole staff they are great.
Himan Karimi
I had a great experience to buy a brand-new Ford but if I want to leave you a comment I would say nowadays lots of companies especially the Japanese brands provide free maintenance and oil change for first two years I believe Ford should do the same and surprise the previous buyers and the new consumers.
Great Service
Great service all around. The Bill Pierre team helped me find the car I wanted and answered all my questions. I had a great shopping experience.
Great service!
First service for my F 150. Greg got me in and out in 45 mins. Great service!
Great experience
Bill Pierre Ford helped making car buying a positive and enjoyable experience. I was very impressed with Kevin the salesmen who helped me.
Love my new Escape!!
Thanks so very much to Diana, Jessica and Kelly for the best first-time experience with a new lease! The process was seamless and I truly appreciate the customer service I've received. I absolutely love my Ford Escape :) Thank you!
New Ford Focus
Jonathan C. was the salesperson who helped us. He brought the Focus to the dealership nearest to us, stayed with us through the whole process, and went over all the features of and important operational details on the vehicle before we left the dealership, a REALLY helpful experience. As a whole, the entire staff that we worked with when we bought our car were very professional, courteous, and knowledgeable. The sales manager and loan/payment manager were easier to work with than any other group we’ve worked with in buying cars over the last 50 years.
Best service I've ever received!
Very happy with the service (as always) Greg is awesome, he informed me of upcoming recommended services for my vehicle. Greg and all his staff are quick, efficient, and professional. Best service I've ever received!
Great service, defective product
While fixing the recall was great and fast, I'm so disappointed that my first car is a lemon. I'm relieved the door latches were a quick fix but the transmission is so incredibly disheartening. I'm hoping that my meeting with Gil on Tuesday at Harris Ford will result in a positive solution for all of us. I'm even will to simply drive a manual to avoid the power auto transmission issue all together.
Escape at Pierre Ford
My husband and I came in to look at Suv's and trucks. Our sales woman Diana worked hard to make sure we had a chance to test drive several different vehicles. We'll definitely be returning in 2 months to buy again!
Great experience
George was great. Made the whole experience easy, was super responsive, and went out of his way to make sure I got what I asked for. Even after you got my money :)!
Top notch service staff
Greg as always was extremely helpful. He kept me well informed, was very professional, and went above and beyond to make sure I was well taken care of.
Easy drop off, easy pickup, Experienced and knowledgeable engineers.
Always an easy going process, things are taken care well, and you are assured of the same. Some preventive deep checks can be added, can prevent issues in long term.
Count on Bill Pierre Ford
Friendly, courteous and don't recommend work that isn't warranted.
Oil Change
Very pleasant service and employees were helpful!
Great service but no status updates during a LONG wait
Overall, it was a good experience; the service professional I worked with was very helpful and friendly and did a great job with my car. The only drawback was the wait time: I waited in the lobby for OVER two hours without any updates (I had to go and ask myself!), and then it was still AT LEAST another hour more until my vehicle was ready (for a recalled factory part replacement and an oil change). I understand that timing can fluctuate, but as a customer it's not helpful to be left in the dark for so long. I could've run errands nearby/been productive (instead of sitting waiting)...
Great service in Sales and Finance
We really hadn't planned to buy a car for another year so we could save up after a bankruptcy. But our car gave out ahead of schedule. We researched financing options and cars for several weeks. We decided to check out Bill Pierre Ford based on good reviews and selection. We were not disappointed. Richard (aka "Big Country") took the time to listen to what my husband and I wanted. He helped us find a great car pretty quickly, and was fun to chat with while we waited on the financing info. Business manager Darren found us better financing deal than even our credit union offered. Between the two of them, we had all our questions and concerns answered. We walked out very happy customers and will definitely come back to Bill Pierre for our next car.
Thanks for helping us out
Hammer was excellent and found us an awesome truck. I think the only thing I didn't care for was the feeling like we just needed to take what he offered. I got the impression of irritation if I inquired about other vehicles during the day. They were also hedge at times when I was trying to find out the terms of the deal. We came from a ways away. If someone asks for the details, you should tell them.
First class quality service.
Greg Karras really stands out in the quality of his all around service. From ensuring that the car service was completed on time to providing a vehicle for my wife to use while her was in the shop, he is the best. He is the reason we sold our other car, a beemer, and bought a new F150 limited edition. He made us proud to be ford owners again.