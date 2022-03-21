2 out of 5 stars service Rating

I dropped off my 2012 F150 because the water pump was making noise and visibly turning off center. I had a 9am appt, at 4pm they called to tell me I needed a new water pump. They recommended a new upper radiator hose because it was soft and a thermostat due to the hose. The next day they replaced most of the parts but needed to order a new thermostat housing because the engine side of the upper hose seal was built into it. So it took two and a half days to get back. The biggest annoyance is the 7 hours to troubleshoot the new pump that I was already sure it needed and a few other things they would have known in 30 minutes of popping the hood. It seems this all could have been done much faster. Not to the shop - If your so busy you cant get to my truck at the set appt, call the me and tell me so Im not without a vehicle that entire time.