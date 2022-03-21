Bruce Titus Port Orchard Ford
Customer Reviews of Bruce Titus Port Orchard Ford
FIVE-STARS All around for Bruce Titus, Port Orchard Ford.
by 03/21/2022on
Had a GREAT experience, all around, at the dealership, when buying my new Ford Bronco. Everyone was extremely helpful and very knowledgeable. Ruben really is the best! He kept me up-dated through out the entire process…from ordering my car to delivery. The day I picked up my car Ruben spent hours with me through the process, and then going over all the ins and outs of the Bronco. He was adamant that I contact him if I have any additional questions, or need help of any kind (which I most certainly will take him up on). Overall, I couldn’t have asked for a better experience than I had with Bruce Titus’ dealership. Thank you
What was the point?
by 07/13/2021on
They responded to my initial questions promptly especially after I mentioned I was going to fill out an application….. I’ve been shopping for a specific car for 6+ months now, I’ve applied for several already and not once has a dealership run 5 HARD inquiries on my credit but this place did which drastically dropped my credit rating. After they ran my credit and assured me they hadn’t forgot about me they stopped contacting me. Completely unprofessional, disrespectful and a waste of my time and hard earned credit rating.
Never any issues
by 04/15/2021on
The sales people were very helpful and friendly and answered all our questions.The sales person on the phone coordinated the delivery of the car from there dealership in Tacoma to the Port Orchard store.I have dealt with this Port Orchard dealership before and never had any issues.We were given a fair price for our trade and the transaction went smoothly.I highly recommend this Ford dealership.The sales people Bryan and Elizabeth met all our expectations.
2021 Ford F150 Black Beauty
by 02/23/2021on
I had an exceptional experience with my sales rep Elizabeth Carter, the sales team, finance and Shane the GM during my recent purchase of a 2021 Ford F150. Elizabeth was very patient and helpful as I worked my way thru possible options, which entailed multiple test drives and associated purchase package generation. She is very knowledgeable about the various products on the lot and possesses a very calm and cool demeanor. Overall, I would say that my experience with the entire team at Bruce Titus Ford of Port Orchard was fantastic and I would highly recommend this dealership to family and friends. DJ Johnson
2020 Explorer service
by 11/02/2020on
Done quickly and without issues
Fantastic Mustang Purchase
by 12/14/2017on
I had a great experience with the sales and finance staff at Bruce Titus Port Orchard Ford. They were great to deal with and worked hard to make the buying experience a great one.
I love my car and my experience!
by 12/13/2017on
I loved my experience!It was painless and the staff was great on working with me. They definitely made myself and my mom feel like old friends, and not just someone that was there to make them money. I felt comfortable the whole time. They even helped me with very minor things with my car, and was timely as well. Thank you!
Quick and easy
by 12/11/2017on
I bought my 2017 fiesta from Bruce Titus Ford in Port Orchard and when I did I also purchased their maintenance program too. I am a diesel mechanic and when I get off work the last thing I want to do is work on my own car. I had a maintenance appointment scheduled and ended up getting off of work late. I called to reschedule and they were able to fit me in that same day. They took just under an hour to change my oil, rotate my tires and do a very thorough points check to make sure my car was breaking in nicely. They didn't even mind that I fell asleep in their waiting room! Afterwards I picked up a slip for a free car wash (lifetime free no touch car washes when you buy a car) and I was on my way. Buying and maintaining through Port Orchard Bruce Titus has been easy and carefree.
Fast, friendly, honest service
by 12/10/2017on
I appreciate a business that does what they say they will do and honors your time. Carl gave me numbers on a new car and they were exactly what he promised. I was in-and-out in one hour and 15 minutes. That is the fastest I have ever been through a car dealership in my life. Very high cudos to Carl and his staff for preparing my vehicle and the paperwork to get me In-and-out in a quick and timely manner.
Work was well done but took way too long.
by 12/08/2017on
I dropped off my 2012 F150 because the water pump was making noise and visibly turning off center. I had a 9am appt, at 4pm they called to tell me I needed a new water pump. They recommended a new upper radiator hose because it was soft and a thermostat due to the hose. The next day they replaced most of the parts but needed to order a new thermostat housing because the engine side of the upper hose seal was built into it. So it took two and a half days to get back. The biggest annoyance is the 7 hours to troubleshoot the new pump that I was already sure it needed and a few other things they would have known in 30 minutes of popping the hood. It seems this all could have been done much faster. Not to the shop - If your so busy you cant get to my truck at the set appt, call the me and tell me so Im not without a vehicle that entire time.
2014 explorer purchase
by 12/03/2017on
They made the typical dreaded car buying experience pleasant. Wed consider buying another vehicle there. Shawn, our salesman was great.
New truck
by 12/02/2017on
Great buying experience.No pushy sales people.I knew what I wanted and they didnt try to up sell.I️ will definitely go back for my next vehicle!
Great Car Buying Experience
by 12/01/2017on
Thank you everyone at Bruce Titus Ford in Port Orchard WA. It was so refreshing to deal with a group of individuals that were not aggressive. Buying a car is stressful enough but here I was not pressured and any questions I had were answered and laid out for me. My sales person Tony R was knowledgeable, friendly, funny and made me feel at ease. He was fantastic. I received a great deal within my budget and I am completely satisfied with my Jeep purchase. So if you are in the market for a new or used vehicle I recommend going to Bruce Titus Ford in Port Orchard and talking to Tony R. You won't regret it.
Great Experience!!
by 11/30/2017on
After shopping around for 6 months and visiting multiple dealerships,Bruce Titus Ford of Port Orchard made my wife believe there is still good people out in the world. Thanks to all the great people who work there they went and continue to go above and beyond for my family and I.
Car service
by 11/28/2017on
Although I was happy for the free shuttle and happy I wish there was some way I couldve sent a text or email to the mechanic of the video showing what my car was doing. I know they said nothing was wrong but if you heard it youd have a hard time believing that. As to the next two questions Im answering no because of an experience at Ford Tacoma that still hasnt been made right. Im happy we found Port Orchard Ford as they are the better of the Ford dealships but after our experience in Tacoma I dont think Ill buy Ford again.
Happy Customer
by 11/27/2017on
I had the most wonderful experience here! I went in because I had seen a car online that I absolutely loved. Went in originally for a test drive and ended up leaving with the car. I couldnt afford a down payment, but they worked with me and made everything so great. The staff is funny and comforting. I was nervous, as this is my first car purchase. I would recommend them to anyone!
Return buyers
by 11/21/2017on
Great buying experience. No BS from the salesman or finance person. This was our second vehicle in 4 months from the same dealership, salesman, and finance manager.
2017 Lifted F150
by 11/18/2017on
I would like to once again thanks Gary Lowery and Bruce Titus Ford for taking care of me with the purchase of my new truck. You wont find better customer care than Gary and Bruce Titus.
Mustang ecoboost
by 11/18/2017on
Carl and Anthony were exemplary! Absolutely the best!! They worked with me for weeks and never gave up on trying to give me the best service! We had a rude encounter with one of the sales managers, Marty, and I understand he was doing his job and I respect that, but the manner in which he delt with us was emotional and unprofessional. We left upset, but had so much respect for Carl and Anthony that we stuck with them and they ended up being the reason we made our purchase. They are why we went back and gave our business to Bruce Titus. 5 star service!
Best service, best customer service around
by 11/16/2017on
Each time we bring our vehicles in to Bruce Titus Ford, we are amazed by the value put on the customer. We are not easy to deal with sometimes, and always feel that we are their most important customer. The service and work on the vehicles is great too. Pricing is fair and communication is well above the normal elsewhere. Thank you for putting people first.
Wonderful Dealership!
by 11/03/2017on
We had a wonderful experience today at Bruce Titus Ford. We went there to see a car I liked on Cargarus. When we got there we discovered cargarus information was not accurate so we were disappointed and were just going to leave. Sean the fantastic salesman and Monte the fabulous manager were so apologetic even though it was nothing they did wrong. They worked with us and found the perfect car for us at a discounted price!! Erin, who helped with financing was knowledgeable and professional too! We love this dealership and are happy they are close so we can get our car serviced here. They were all honest with integrity, something hard to find these days! Go see them! Youll be pleased!
