Tahoe
by 11/09/2018on
I had a disappointing situation with Lee Johnson in Kirkland. I drove to Monroe and Speedway Chevrolet took care of the situation without conflict. Scott Aaenson was professional and understanding. The recall was taken care of without any animosity and he was very professional in his approach to my situation. I will continue to deal with the Monroe store in the future for my car's service needs. Thank you.
Excellent Service Experience
by 08/09/2018on
I had recall work done and picked up a new key fob. They washed my car and programmed my fob for free, which was a nice surprise!
Superheros of Service!
by 03/09/2016on
My truck coughed and stopped abruptly on Hwy 2 just west of Monroe on a weekday afternoon. This is not a good place to have a breakdown, and 20 miles from home. As I pondered where to take the truck for repairs, I was reminded that there was a Chevrolet dealer in Monroe. I called and talked to Jason who told me "bring it in". I got the truck towed in and spent no more than 5 minutes in the service department. In that time I had the paperwork signed and keys to a loaner car in my hand. The truck was completed the next day (replace the fuel pump) as promised and I was on my way. These guys are Superheros of Service and I will bring my Avalanche back to Speedway in Monroe to be serviced again. I just hope it won't be too soon.
Thank you for your honesty
by 06/25/2015on
Finding a Service Department in my area that I feel I can trust has taken some time. Then I used Speedway Chevrolet. Dennis & Scott were always prompt in getting me a fair quote with the understanding that if they found something more they would llet me know what it is before they fix it. Allow me the choice of when and if the cost benefit was there NOW vs later based on the work currently agreed to. No issues, always friendly. Frankly, I wonder why it took so ling for me to go there. I have been a Chevy owner for 40 years. Thank you Speedway Chevrolet for you Honesty and integrity.
Great Dealership!!!
by 08/09/2012on
I bought my 2012 chevy Equinox from this dealership and had a great experience! They made everthing a breeze and treated me like family. I will definitely recommend them to all my friends and family.
