My truck coughed and stopped abruptly on Hwy 2 just west of Monroe on a weekday afternoon. This is not a good place to have a breakdown, and 20 miles from home. As I pondered where to take the truck for repairs, I was reminded that there was a Chevrolet dealer in Monroe. I called and talked to Jason who told me "bring it in". I got the truck towed in and spent no more than 5 minutes in the service department. In that time I had the paperwork signed and keys to a loaner car in my hand. The truck was completed the next day (replace the fuel pump) as promised and I was on my way. These guys are Superheros of Service and I will bring my Avalanche back to Speedway in Monroe to be serviced again. I just hope it won't be too soon. Read more