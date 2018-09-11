Speedway Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
16957 W Main St, Monroe, WA 98272
(844) 842-3731
Today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Speedway Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Tahoe

by Lee Tahoe on 11/09/2018

I had a disappointing situation with Lee Johnson in Kirkland. I drove to Monroe and Speedway Chevrolet took care of the situation without conflict. Scott Aaenson was professional and understanding. The recall was taken care of without any animosity and he was very professional in his approach to my situation. I will continue to deal with the Monroe store in the future for my car's service needs. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
5 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Tahoe

by Lee Tahoe on 11/09/2018

I had a disappointing situation with Lee Johnson in Kirkland. I drove to Monroe and Speedway Chevrolet took care of the situation without conflict. Scott Aaenson was professional and understanding. The recall was taken care of without any animosity and he was very professional in his approach to my situation. I will continue to deal with the Monroe store in the future for my car's service needs. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service Experience

by See Money on 08/09/2018

I had recall work done and picked up a new key fob. They washed my car and programmed my fob for free, which was a nice surprise!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Superheros of Service!

by Michael1999 on 03/09/2016

My truck coughed and stopped abruptly on Hwy 2 just west of Monroe on a weekday afternoon. This is not a good place to have a breakdown, and 20 miles from home. As I pondered where to take the truck for repairs, I was reminded that there was a Chevrolet dealer in Monroe. I called and talked to Jason who told me "bring it in". I got the truck towed in and spent no more than 5 minutes in the service department. In that time I had the paperwork signed and keys to a loaner car in my hand. The truck was completed the next day (replace the fuel pump) as promised and I was on my way. These guys are Superheros of Service and I will bring my Avalanche back to Speedway in Monroe to be serviced again. I just hope it won't be too soon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Thank you for your honesty

by MikeLentz on 06/25/2015

Finding a Service Department in my area that I feel I can trust has taken some time. Then I used Speedway Chevrolet. Dennis & Scott were always prompt in getting me a fair quote with the understanding that if they found something more they would llet me know what it is before they fix it. Allow me the choice of when and if the cost benefit was there NOW vs later based on the work currently agreed to. No issues, always friendly. Frankly, I wonder why it took so ling for me to go there. I have been a Chevy owner for 40 years. Thank you Speedway Chevrolet for you Honesty and integrity.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Dealership!!!

by kmjohnson2727 on 08/09/2012

I bought my 2012 chevy Equinox from this dealership and had a great experience! They made everthing a breeze and treated me like family. I will definitely recommend them to all my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
127 cars in stock
59 new64 used4 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
11 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
11 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Traverse
Chevrolet Traverse
5 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes