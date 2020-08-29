sales Rating

This was by far the best car buying experience I have had ever! Andy Helped us test drive two cars that we like. He eqs very patient as he explained what the key sifferences are. I was expecting a hard-seller but Andy was not even close to that. He understood what we liked, our budget and found us the car that will fit our family not just now but in the next years. And then you get Vi, who is not only sweet but really thoughtful. She showed us the value of the options that are available to us without us feeling any oressure to buy the ones we don't need. She stayed late for us knowing that we needed some time to digest every detail. She made us feel like family. Overall, these two made us lifelong customers. We love Lexus of Seattle!