Lexus of Seattle
by 08/29/2020on
Lexus of Seattle very lucky to have Mr. Wayne Yonke as a sale person. He is the best of the best sale person I have never seen before. Very nice person and easy to do business with. No words can describe how good he is. I’m 100% satisfied and recommend buyer come see him if you want a good deal.
Quick and easy purchase
by 07/19/2020on
great service from Mark!
Great Car
by 06/15/2020on
2020 RX350 , just the dream car of us. Great service and patience. Wonderful purchasing in just 2 hours.
Outstanding salesmanship and costumer service!
by 02/25/2019on
Outstanding salesmanship and costumer service! Thank you for the great buying experience!
Easy and low pressure car buying experience
by 02/21/2019on
I've had a very positive car buying experience with this dealership in the past and decided to use them again for my wife's new RX, even though Bellevue Lexus is a lot closer to me (less than half distance compared to Lexus of Seattle). Bellevue also didn't meet me on my price range. Patrick was my salesman the first time and I was lucky to be able to work with him again the 2nd time around. Him and the rest of the staff were very accommodating and we ended leaving with the car we wanted and within a price range we thought was reasonable. Patrick made sure we were taken care of during the whole process.
A Wonderful Buying Experience
by 02/09/2019on
I just bought a new 2019 GX 460 from Lexus of Seattle. Andy Hu, the internet sales manager, could not have been more pleasant to deal with. He gave me a very competitive price and found the exact car I wanted at the dealership they also own in Portland. He then shipped the car on a truck to Seattle, all at no cost to me. At closing, he didn't try to sell me a bunch of add-ons, so that process was quick and easy.,
great
by 01/05/2019on
Great experience, service was excellent and staff were very friendly
Lexus of seattle
by 12/27/2018on
Very good customer service and we are very satisfied with our new car. I would recommended this dealership to my friends and family. 5 Stars!!!
10 all the way!
by 09/01/2018on
My experience was great, my 3rd new car from this dealership. I had the very best experience with this purchase. A number 10 all the way
Buying experience
by 08/22/2018on
Bono and Mirza were very informative and showed great patience answering all of our questions. I would recommend this dealer to friends and family. Myself being a repeat customer it was a good experience.
terrific experience
by 08/21/2018on
I just sold my current car and leased a new one at Lexus Seattle. Best car-buying experience I've ever had in my long life. Such nice, fair people. Fabulous car! I highly recommend...
Excellent Service and So EASY
by 07/31/2018on
Andy Hu was so helpful and easy to work with. Melissa got me all set up in my new car and even went and filled the tank for me. Vi is finance made it quick and fun. The whole process from the time in walked into the door to when I drove away took 3 hours. Amazing service!
My Lexus Experience
by 07/09/2018on
Fast service and got me out with a loaner pretty quick. I go back all the time
2018 Lexus gx460
by 06/01/2018on
Steven Oh is an experienced and patient saleman. We was the last customer and he never a moment made us feel like in hurry. He showed us all the options and suggested the best for our budget. Highly recommended to pur family and friends.
Great experience
by 05/25/2018on
I had a great experience. Even though I had my kid with me John and the team were very accommodating and helped me get the car I was looking for without too many hassles.
Great Experience at Lexus of Seattle in Lynnwood
by 04/09/2018on
Pauline at Lexus of Seattle in Lynnwood was an absolute pleasure to work with. The sales team here did a fantastic job of getting me everything I was looking for while getting me to the price point in my mind. Anyone looking for a Lexus in the Seattle area should make their way up North to work with these folks - you will definitely be glad you did.
Lexus GX
by 03/30/2018on
I come from a carfamily. My dad was a dual dealer, Id qualified as one in the 80s. I appreciated the professionalism
Over the top help!
by 03/23/2018on
I received the best help and understanding at Lexus Of Seattle better than other dealerships. They found a way I could buy the car I wanted, as they say, "if there is a will there is a way". and they proved it. Andy was the best help and worked very hard to help me.
Excellent dealership
by 02/07/2018on
I visited couple of dealerships while searching for replacement for my wife's RX350. It turns out this dealership was the most friendly to deal with. They even recommended the rebate I was not aware of, and made efforts to make it happen, saving me some hard cash. I am in market for my own car. I probably visit this dealer again.
Best Experience Ever
by 10/05/2017on
This was by far the best car buying experience I have had ever! Andy Helped us test drive two cars that we like. He eqs very patient as he explained what the key sifferences are. I was expecting a hard-seller but Andy was not even close to that. He understood what we liked, our budget and found us the car that will fit our family not just now but in the next years. And then you get Vi, who is not only sweet but really thoughtful. She showed us the value of the options that are available to us without us feeling any oressure to buy the ones we don't need. She stayed late for us knowing that we needed some time to digest every detail. She made us feel like family. Overall, these two made us lifelong customers. We love Lexus of Seattle!
No Sale Pressure. No BS. Just Plain Product Info
by 10/04/2017on
A personal thank you to Mr. Matt Bartkowski for his superb customer service. I was very satisfied with the purchase and with the dealership in total. Obviously, teamwork at the dealership ensures guests and customers waste no time sitting and waiting. Instead, are always promptly attended to as soon as you enter their showroom. No sale pressure. No BS. Just plain product info and the best of all pricing. Yup, they let me set my own price based on the dealer's printed invoice. How cool is that? Well, with this method, no need to haggle and waste time or even worse trying to undermine each other on who's better on price haggling. Nope, not with this dealership. Just straight pricing. No more. No less.
