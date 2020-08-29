Lexus of Seattle

Visit dealer's website 
20300 Hwy 99, Lynnwood, WA 98036
(844) 830-7247
Today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lexus of Seattle

5.0
Overall Rating
(9)
Recommend: Yes (9) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Lexus of Seattle

by bendyh2nite on 08/29/2020

Lexus of Seattle very lucky to have Mr. Wayne Yonke as a sale person. He is the best of the best sale person I have never seen before. Very nice person and easy to do business with. No words can describe how good he is. I’m 100% satisfied and recommend buyer come see him if you want a good deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
66 Reviews
Sort by:
Post a Comment
sales Rating

Quick and easy purchase

by katie07 on 07/19/2020

great service from Mark!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great Car

by Steven Hu on 06/15/2020

2020 RX350 , just the dream car of us. Great service and patience. Wonderful purchasing in just 2 hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Outstanding salesmanship and costumer service!

by Joeymae on 02/25/2019

Outstanding salesmanship and costumer service! Thank you for the great buying experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Easy and low pressure car buying experience

by rog1206 on 02/21/2019

I've had a very positive car buying experience with this dealership in the past and decided to use them again for my wife's new RX, even though Bellevue Lexus is a lot closer to me (less than half distance compared to Lexus of Seattle). Bellevue also didn't meet me on my price range. Patrick was my salesman the first time and I was lucky to be able to work with him again the 2nd time around. Him and the rest of the staff were very accommodating and we ended leaving with the car we wanted and within a price range we thought was reasonable. Patrick made sure we were taken care of during the whole process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

A Wonderful Buying Experience

by Seattle on 02/09/2019

I just bought a new 2019 GX 460 from Lexus of Seattle. Andy Hu, the internet sales manager, could not have been more pleasant to deal with. He gave me a very competitive price and found the exact car I wanted at the dealership they also own in Portland. He then shipped the car on a truck to Seattle, all at no cost to me. At closing, he didn't try to sell me a bunch of add-ons, so that process was quick and easy.,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

great

by dos on 01/05/2019

Great experience, service was excellent and staff were very friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Lexus of seattle

by Daniel on 12/27/2018

Very good customer service and we are very satisfied with our new car. I would recommended this dealership to my friends and family. 5 Stars!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

10 all the way!

by JeanetteNettie on 09/01/2018

My experience was great, my 3rd new car from this dealership. I had the very best experience with this purchase. A number 10 all the way

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Buying experience

by Customer on 08/22/2018

Bono and Mirza were very informative and showed great patience answering all of our questions. I would recommend this dealer to friends and family. Myself being a repeat customer it was a good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

terrific experience

by susiecarlove on 08/21/2018

I just sold my current car and leased a new one at Lexus Seattle. Best car-buying experience I've ever had in my long life. Such nice, fair people. Fabulous car! I highly recommend...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Service and So EASY

by EKristen on 07/31/2018

Andy Hu was so helpful and easy to work with. Melissa got me all set up in my new car and even went and filled the tank for me. Vi is finance made it quick and fun. The whole process from the time in walked into the door to when I drove away took 3 hours. Amazing service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

My Lexus Experience

by jdlupo_2018 on 07/09/2018

Fast service and got me out with a loaner pretty quick. I go back all the time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

2018 Lexus gx460

by lexusgx460 on 06/01/2018

Steven Oh is an experienced and patient saleman. We was the last customer and he never a moment made us feel like in hurry. He showed us all the options and suggested the best for our budget. Highly recommended to pur family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Christiano127 on 05/25/2018

I had a great experience. Even though I had my kid with me John and the team were very accommodating and helped me get the car I was looking for without too many hassles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience at Lexus of Seattle in Lynnwood

by EAltnew on 04/09/2018

Pauline at Lexus of Seattle in Lynnwood was an absolute pleasure to work with. The sales team here did a fantastic job of getting me everything I was looking for while getting me to the price point in my mind. Anyone looking for a Lexus in the Seattle area should make their way up North to work with these folks - you will definitely be glad you did.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Lexus GX

by Dolcezza on 03/30/2018

I come from a carfamily. My dad was a dual dealer, Id qualified as one in the 80s. I appreciated the professionalism

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Over the top help!

by Designer on 03/23/2018

I received the best help and understanding at Lexus Of Seattle better than other dealerships. They found a way I could buy the car I wanted, as they say, "if there is a will there is a way". and they proved it. Andy was the best help and worked very hard to help me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent dealership

by JayChoe on 02/07/2018

I visited couple of dealerships while searching for replacement for my wife's RX350. It turns out this dealership was the most friendly to deal with. They even recommended the rebate I was not aware of, and made efforts to make it happen, saving me some hard cash. I am in market for my own car. I probably visit this dealer again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Best Experience Ever

by Nante1982 on 10/05/2017

This was by far the best car buying experience I have had ever! Andy Helped us test drive two cars that we like. He eqs very patient as he explained what the key sifferences are. I was expecting a hard-seller but Andy was not even close to that. He understood what we liked, our budget and found us the car that will fit our family not just now but in the next years. And then you get Vi, who is not only sweet but really thoughtful. She showed us the value of the options that are available to us without us feeling any oressure to buy the ones we don't need. She stayed late for us knowing that we needed some time to digest every detail. She made us feel like family. Overall, these two made us lifelong customers. We love Lexus of Seattle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

No Sale Pressure. No BS. Just Plain Product Info

by JiggzDeleon on 10/04/2017

A personal thank you to Mr. Matt Bartkowski for his superb customer service. I was very satisfied with the purchase and with the dealership in total. Obviously, teamwork at the dealership ensures guests and customers waste no time sitting and waiting. Instead, are always promptly attended to as soon as you enter their showroom. No sale pressure. No BS. Just plain product info and the best of all pricing. Yup, they let me set my own price based on the dealer's printed invoice. How cool is that? Well, with this method, no need to haggle and waste time or even worse trying to undermine each other on who's better on price haggling. Nope, not with this dealership. Just straight pricing. No more. No less.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
Write a sales review Write a service review
301 cars in stock
230 new71 used0 certified pre-owned
Lexus RX 350
Lexus RX 350
48 new|13 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lexus NX 300
Lexus NX 300
36 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lexus ES 350
Lexus ES 350
17 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
