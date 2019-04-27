1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Unbelievable!! THE WORST. I bought a car from this place about six months ago. Within less than 48 hours, the car broke down, radiator exploded and the car overheated in the middle of downtown Seattle rush hour traffic with anti-freeze spraying everywhere. They were initially very quick to respond and offered to replace the radiator and correct their wrong. The owner even personally called and told me if I continued to have problems, I could return the car and choose another. While they were fixing my car, I found an ad for the SAME CAR on another dealership site for $2,000 less than the lowest price they were "able to sell it to me for" the VIN #'s were a match, it was undoubtedly the same car. I got the car back and within a week, the radiator blew again. Obviously, they didn't replace it like they had said. This time they were rude about fixing it for me and said that if it broke again it was my problem. I'm not sure why a brand new radiator that they supposedly put in would continue to break.... but, shocker.... it indeed has leaked and broken over and over again, at my expense. Also within a month, the emblems fell off of the car, exposing that they had been held on with tape. The driver's side window fell into the door, costing over $1,000 to repair because the mechanic explained it had been duct taped and glued previously, they had to rebuild the inner workings of the door. I bought it during the summer, once it rained, I realized the sunroof leaks, and rain pours through all of the buttons on the roof. The speakers quit working one by one, then the radio quit working all together, the engine and transmission lights came on, the suspension went out as well as the power steering. All of the heat, ac, radio buttons, etc, have fallen off because they were broken and super glued on. If you lock the doors, the alarm goes off constantly. The bluetooth was broken and has never paired any devices although I was guaranteed it would work. The battery drains because of the electrical problems so it needs to be jumped and the battery needs to be replaced regularly. The warranty they sold me has covered nothing that has broken. The owner and salespersons quit returning my calls after the second time they "fixed" the radiator. Also, it came with one key. They wouldn't agree to get me another one at the time of purchase so they salesman said to make the sale, he would personally pay to have the key made for me and gave me his number........ he lied. This is the worst experience I have ever had with a business. They sold me a lemon and they couldn't care less. They got their money and clearly don't care about return customers or word of mouth. Read more