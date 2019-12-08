Skip to main content
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Tri-Cities

7171 W Canal Dr, Kennewick, WA 99336
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Tri-Cities

18 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

never trust this dealer!

by alex on 08/12/2019

Very bad experience with these guys. Most dealers cannot be trusted but those who ended up in this place cannot be trusted twice much. Thought had a deal on one car, wasted like 1/2 of the day with these clowns, agreed on their asking price and provided all they asked, then very late one of their salespeople named "jose" or whatever informed they are going to "pass on the deal" ...Actually, i am glad they did. Avoid this place, folks.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Just bought another truck

by krhekking on 03/24/2018

The entire team at Lithia Dodge of Tri Cities is very easy to work with, they always make me feel like I have got the best deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New purchase

by Malodu5 on 02/27/2018

This was our first brand new car purchase. The team that we worked with were very professional and didnt push us at all they let us look around and just stood back and answered any questions we had. As for financing process A+ they made this quick and easy. I will recommend this dealership to everyone I run into.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super Friendly & Professional

by Bso_Cool on 02/21/2018

They were great they helped get me the best deal not only on the lot but also for financing a nicer newer vehicle. They gave me the best deal for my trade as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fabulous experience

by JohnandJackie on 05/14/2017

Great experience. We went in just to see if they might have the model we were considering..... "Considering" being the operative word. We left, having purchased two new vehicles!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Traveling to WY & PU Truck Died

by Moving_to_WY on 05/05/2017

While moving from OR to WY, my 1997 PU truck had mechanical problems. Took to Lithia for repair evaluation & the cost for repair warranted the purchase of a new vehicle. The Service Rep. recommended I talk with a particular salesman (Fleet Sales Mgr.) and my wife and I were treated extremely well. We discussed needs and he made an extremely good recommendation. In a position where I had absolutely NO bargaining capability, unsolicited, he gave us a very generous discount and we closed the deal. They helped us transfer our items from the old PU turck to our new/used purchase and we were off on our trip. My wife and I were VERY impressed with this dealership in their honesty, integrity and fairness. I would certainly recommend this dealership to anyone interested in service or purchasing a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

EXCEEDING OUR EXPECTATIONS

by Ram_Happy_2017 on 04/04/2017

As we are all aware, the experience of purchasing a new vehicle usually goes one of two ways ! HONESTY is the form of communication I seek out first and foremost when doing business. That along with friendly hassle and haggle free best price, applicative and understanding of ones needs, and Service after the sale, have to be added into the HONESTY equation too ! I'm old school ok, so a firm and sincere hand shake, always "seals the deal for me ! Lithia of Tri-Cities DOES Exceed all the above and more, Expectations ! My special thank you mention; Thank You so very much to the following new friends and now family : Patrick Click, Fleet Sales Mgr. John Hurwitz (my) Service Advisor Chris Davis, Finance MGR. We "walked out the door" after the sale, feeling happy about our new found friends and experience ! We now "walk in the door", knowing that we will be taken care of by our new found family ! Craig & Marlene H. 04/04/2017

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by MistressMary on 03/03/2017

I a high-maintenance car shopper and I cannot be sweated one bit or else I will leave. J.R was a perfect car salesman and I didn't feel one bit of pressure. A deal was very easy to make in a short time. I will definitely return and recommend Lithia - all my friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by NandX15 on 11/03/2016

Staff was friendly and kind. JR was professional and provided useful information about the car and pricing of their vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase of Jeep Wrangler

by ThanksLithia76 on 09/16/2016

Would recommend anyone interested in the Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep products to visit Lithia in Kennewick WA. Awesome friendly staff and great pricing - you do not need to go to Kellog ID to get a good deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Keith Carter did an amazing job

by Jdodge2706 on 08/22/2016

I would highly recommend purchasing a vehicle from Keith Carter and Lithia Dodge. Their customer service was second to none and Keith made the experience unbelievable. Jessica and finance got us in and out in under 20 minutes and the whole process took an hour. If you're looking at purchasing a vehicle I would highly recommend Lithia and Keith and Jessica for your new car purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Long Distance Relationship

by Jdegrado on 08/04/2016

Cisco and your team did a fantastic job of facilitating my purchase of a Ram2500. Presently I live in Florida and wanted to buy a truck in WA where we are building a house. Your team worked well in the midst of my change of mind, going from a 1500 to 2500. I still haven't seen the truck, but Cisco delivered the truck to my son in law couldn't say enough good things about Lithia. Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car

by nm122114 on 05/04/2016

Ian was an amazing sales man and helped us to take a car home the exact same day we went in. I really appreciated all his help and effort he put into everything

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Dodge challenger sxt

by VicNzu6 on 04/30/2016

Service was great.Got the car that we feel in love with. He did what ever he could to keep us happy. overall great dealership to do business with. would recommend to others. Thank you to Jesus Rivera

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great service

by pascogreg on 04/17/2016

The sales experience was excellent all of my questions were answered and the salesman explained everything honest and sincere.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A Good Buying Experience

by Dodge2016 on 04/13/2016

The sales rep did a great job at finding the color and equipment I requested for the car I purchased. All car buying experiences should be this easy. Great doing business with Lithia and would buy there again in the future if the need arises.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fail

by mrjwm on 01/21/2014

We went looking at a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited at this dealership. We had visited a dealership in La Grande and we had a print out of the vehicle we wanted from them. But I am fair so we went to Lithia to give them a shot. We told them what we wanted and they were not interested in giving us that. They only wanted to close the deal. They offered us a few choices and we said no this is what we want. Their reply "Its similar." I am not after similar. "Well what will it take to close this deal?" How about you try to find the one I am after not just try to close the deal on something I don't want. Plus she kept bringing over a co-worker to try to coerce us even more. That is how my experience went down. Needless to say I will not be returning in the future and was not impressed by their attitude.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lies, stalling and excessive cheapness

by owenk on 12/19/2013

We purchased a 2013 Mazda3 for $15,000 out the door. We like the car; but dislike the lies, stalling and excessive cheapness on little things. My wife had to insist that they put $10 worth of gas into the tank as the empty gas light was lit, as we were to test drive the car on the freeway. They may perform a 160 point checklist on the vehicle; but failed to notice or note that the drivers side floor mat was missing. When I insisted that they provide a mat to replace the missing one, they have lied and stalled for the last four days. Good car but ethically challenged sales force.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

