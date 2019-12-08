2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We went looking at a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited at this dealership. We had visited a dealership in La Grande and we had a print out of the vehicle we wanted from them. But I am fair so we went to Lithia to give them a shot. We told them what we wanted and they were not interested in giving us that. They only wanted to close the deal. They offered us a few choices and we said no this is what we want. Their reply "Its similar." I am not after similar. "Well what will it take to close this deal?" How about you try to find the one I am after not just try to close the deal on something I don't want. Plus she kept bringing over a co-worker to try to coerce us even more. That is how my experience went down. Needless to say I will not be returning in the future and was not impressed by their attitude. Read more