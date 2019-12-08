Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Tri-Cities
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Tri-Cities
never trust this dealer!
by 08/12/2019on
Very bad experience with these guys. Most dealers cannot be trusted but those who ended up in this place cannot be trusted twice much. Thought had a deal on one car, wasted like 1/2 of the day with these clowns, agreed on their asking price and provided all they asked, then very late one of their salespeople named "jose" or whatever informed they are going to "pass on the deal" ...Actually, i am glad they did. Avoid this place, folks.
Just bought another truck
by 03/24/2018on
The entire team at Lithia Dodge of Tri Cities is very easy to work with, they always make me feel like I have got the best deal.
New purchase
by 02/27/2018on
This was our first brand new car purchase. The team that we worked with were very professional and didnt push us at all they let us look around and just stood back and answered any questions we had. As for financing process A+ they made this quick and easy. I will recommend this dealership to everyone I run into.
Super Friendly & Professional
by 02/21/2018on
They were great they helped get me the best deal not only on the lot but also for financing a nicer newer vehicle. They gave me the best deal for my trade as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fabulous experience
by 05/14/2017on
Great experience. We went in just to see if they might have the model we were considering..... "Considering" being the operative word. We left, having purchased two new vehicles!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Traveling to WY & PU Truck Died
by 05/05/2017on
While moving from OR to WY, my 1997 PU truck had mechanical problems. Took to Lithia for repair evaluation & the cost for repair warranted the purchase of a new vehicle. The Service Rep. recommended I talk with a particular salesman (Fleet Sales Mgr.) and my wife and I were treated extremely well. We discussed needs and he made an extremely good recommendation. In a position where I had absolutely NO bargaining capability, unsolicited, he gave us a very generous discount and we closed the deal. They helped us transfer our items from the old PU turck to our new/used purchase and we were off on our trip. My wife and I were VERY impressed with this dealership in their honesty, integrity and fairness. I would certainly recommend this dealership to anyone interested in service or purchasing a new vehicle.
EXCEEDING OUR EXPECTATIONS
by 04/04/2017on
As we are all aware, the experience of purchasing a new vehicle usually goes one of two ways ! HONESTY is the form of communication I seek out first and foremost when doing business. That along with friendly hassle and haggle free best price, applicative and understanding of ones needs, and Service after the sale, have to be added into the HONESTY equation too ! I'm old school ok, so a firm and sincere hand shake, always "seals the deal for me ! Lithia of Tri-Cities DOES Exceed all the above and more, Expectations ! My special thank you mention; Thank You so very much to the following new friends and now family : Patrick Click, Fleet Sales Mgr. John Hurwitz (my) Service Advisor Chris Davis, Finance MGR. We "walked out the door" after the sale, feeling happy about our new found friends and experience ! We now "walk in the door", knowing that we will be taken care of by our new found family ! Craig & Marlene H. 04/04/2017
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/03/2017on
I a high-maintenance car shopper and I cannot be sweated one bit or else I will leave. J.R was a perfect car salesman and I didn't feel one bit of pressure. A deal was very easy to make in a short time. I will definitely return and recommend Lithia - all my friends.
Great experience
by 11/03/2016on
Staff was friendly and kind. JR was professional and provided useful information about the car and pricing of their vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of Jeep Wrangler
by 09/16/2016on
Would recommend anyone interested in the Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep products to visit Lithia in Kennewick WA. Awesome friendly staff and great pricing - you do not need to go to Kellog ID to get a good deal.
Keith Carter did an amazing job
by 08/22/2016on
I would highly recommend purchasing a vehicle from Keith Carter and Lithia Dodge. Their customer service was second to none and Keith made the experience unbelievable. Jessica and finance got us in and out in under 20 minutes and the whole process took an hour. If you're looking at purchasing a vehicle I would highly recommend Lithia and Keith and Jessica for your new car purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Long Distance Relationship
by 08/04/2016on
Cisco and your team did a fantastic job of facilitating my purchase of a Ram2500. Presently I live in Florida and wanted to buy a truck in WA where we are building a house. Your team worked well in the midst of my change of mind, going from a 1500 to 2500. I still haven't seen the truck, but Cisco delivered the truck to my son in law couldn't say enough good things about Lithia. Thanks.
New Car
by 05/04/2016on
Ian was an amazing sales man and helped us to take a car home the exact same day we went in. I really appreciated all his help and effort he put into everything
2016 Dodge challenger sxt
by 04/30/2016on
Service was great.Got the car that we feel in love with. He did what ever he could to keep us happy. overall great dealership to do business with. would recommend to others. Thank you to Jesus Rivera
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 04/17/2016on
The sales experience was excellent all of my questions were answered and the salesman explained everything honest and sincere.
A Good Buying Experience
by 04/13/2016on
The sales rep did a great job at finding the color and equipment I requested for the car I purchased. All car buying experiences should be this easy. Great doing business with Lithia and would buy there again in the future if the need arises.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fail
by 01/21/2014on
We went looking at a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited at this dealership. We had visited a dealership in La Grande and we had a print out of the vehicle we wanted from them. But I am fair so we went to Lithia to give them a shot. We told them what we wanted and they were not interested in giving us that. They only wanted to close the deal. They offered us a few choices and we said no this is what we want. Their reply "Its similar." I am not after similar. "Well what will it take to close this deal?" How about you try to find the one I am after not just try to close the deal on something I don't want. Plus she kept bringing over a co-worker to try to coerce us even more. That is how my experience went down. Needless to say I will not be returning in the future and was not impressed by their attitude.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Lies, stalling and excessive cheapness
by 12/19/2013on
We purchased a 2013 Mazda3 for $15,000 out the door. We like the car; but dislike the lies, stalling and excessive cheapness on little things. My wife had to insist that they put $10 worth of gas into the tank as the empty gas light was lit, as we were to test drive the car on the freeway. They may perform a 160 point checklist on the vehicle; but failed to notice or note that the drivers side floor mat was missing. When I insisted that they provide a mat to replace the missing one, they have lied and stalled for the last four days. Good car but ethically challenged sales force.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments