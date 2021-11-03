1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Klein Honda replaced my transmission in my 2001 Honda CRV. They failed to identify the problem and did unnecessary repairs as the service they provided was incorrect. My car still has the same problems as it came in with. I had brought the car in for them to fix their mistake. It took them two weeks and did not fix the problem, then proceeded to tell me I needed to purchase additional parts for them to install to fix the problem. Klein Honda then proceeded to tell me to drive the car as everything is mechanically safe then not more then a day later the car failed to operate in the middle of a busy road. I have brought it in 4 times already and is currently in their shop. I do not have confidence they will fix it so I feel scammed out of 3,500$ as they did not fix the issue. I keep hearing stories from ex employees on how they operate and honestly it is a horrible place for service. I wouldn’t recommend this place at all. Read more