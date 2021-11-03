Customer Reviews of Klein Honda in Everett
Great car buying experience
by 03/11/2021on
David Singh is the best. Accommodated my needs and assisted me in getting the best deal for my vehicle. Initially, I went into Klein Honda to see what deal I can get with a new car and trading in my old vehicle. He presented me the car of my choice and explain all the details well. I got a good trade in value for old car as well as a sweet deal for a new car. I couldn't pass it up! It also helps that I've gone to Klein Honda for car service too. They're both great. If I stay in WA long enough, I'll definitely get my next car here.
Terrible Representation and customer service
by 09/23/2021on
Probably the worse car shopping experience I’ve ever had. Went to go see a 2020 forester, Ali and Cruz told me the car is ready. When I got there the car had full blown animal hair everywhere inside. It had no fuel to use for test drive so I literally just drove it in their parking lot. The car isn’t detailed at all and the stench in the car was so bad, it lingered in my clothes even when I got home. The car was listed for 16k miles and I got there it had 18k , bad advertisement. The asking price was 34k for such an fair to bad conditioned car and they gave me numbers that ended with $42k for a fair conditioned car. Wasted my whole time. Service was horrible.
BAD SERVICE
by 03/02/2021on
Klein Honda replaced my transmission in my 2001 Honda CRV. They failed to identify the problem and did unnecessary repairs as the service they provided was incorrect. My car still has the same problems as it came in with. I had brought the car in for them to fix their mistake. It took them two weeks and did not fix the problem, then proceeded to tell me I needed to purchase additional parts for them to install to fix the problem. Klein Honda then proceeded to tell me to drive the car as everything is mechanically safe then not more then a day later the car failed to operate in the middle of a busy road. I have brought it in 4 times already and is currently in their shop. I do not have confidence they will fix it so I feel scammed out of 3,500$ as they did not fix the issue. I keep hearing stories from ex employees on how they operate and honestly it is a horrible place for service. I wouldn’t recommend this place at all.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Q Ali truly is a Customer Experience and knowledgeable Honda Specialist
by 02/12/2021on
Q Ali truly is a Customer Experience and knowledgeable Honda Specialist. Q Ali was super helpful in the buying process went above and beyond to help me with any questions or services I needed 10/10 would come back and recommend to friends or family. Definitely sharing your Instagram handle #AskforQAli. Best of luck to growing your social media. Thank you again Klein and Q.
Honda CR-V
by 12/13/2020on
Elijah was extremely knowledgeable and welcoming when we test drove the car. Ken, Elijah and everyone were very accommodating to work with. No high pressure sales or pushiness. Which helped me throughout the whole car buying experience. Thank You
Elijah was very helpful
by 10/17/2020on
Elijah’s help and customer service is definitely 5 stars. A little less impressed with the service of the other two gentleman working with us. We told them exactly what we wanted and how much we would pay. They made us wait quite a while to pay for a car that we were ready to pay for immediately and pressured us to buy more accessories.
Amazing staff!
by 10/10/2020on
Elijah, Ken, and Kio were all so nice and made my experience here amazing. Ken was exceptional helping me find the best financial plan for me. Great job guys!
Geoff Ross was outstanding!
by 10/08/2020on
We had the best, painless car buying experience ever. Geoff Ross busted his hump to get the numbers where I needed them to be.
Very Satisfied
by 09/30/2020on
I was very pleased with my experience buying a CRV for my daughter. They listened and worked with me to get the vehicle I wanted at a very fair price. Austin knew the details and specs very well and worked quickly. I’m a new customer of Klein and very satisfied.
New car purchase
by 09/23/2020on
I bought a new CR-V last week end. I liked their amazing customer service, demonstration and transparency.. Matched price with other dealers as well..
Purchase
by 09/13/2020on
It was pleasure working with the staff. They were very professional!!
Very Nice Experience
by 09/09/2020on
Everyone at Klein Honda was great to deal with. The salesperson was super helpful and the finance department was quick and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Deal, Great Service and a Hassle Free Transaction
by 09/06/2020on
Hats off to Raj, David and Mark. They did a fantastic job! A salesman at another dealership said that there would be hidden fees on top of the price that we had agreed to on the phone. This couldn’t have been further from the truth. The transaction was very smooth and easy with zero frustration (and I am a person who hates car shopping)!
Above and beyond.
by 09/04/2020on
My wife's car was totaled. We went to Klien Honda to look for a new car. The salesman was perfect. Q spoke to my wife as the car was for her, rather than speak to me the "money man". We hound what she wanted and they made the sale process fast and easy. We could not be any happier.
Amazing experience
by 08/31/2020on
Amazing service and help was provided to us by Austin Kuehn. He was super helpful and friendly and helped us buy our car. 10/10 would come here again and buy with Austin.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best sales experience l!
by 08/31/2020on
Today was our 7th car purchase and this was by far the best sales experience we’ve ever had hands down. Jay was our sales associate and he was fantastic! Supper nice guy, not pushy and helpful. We told him what we “thought” our daughter wanted, he showed us what they had and my daughter ended changing her mind and going with something else. He didn’t seem annoyed in the slightest, was able to find exactly what she hoped for with a smile on his face, I think (masks) ;) Jay you are awesome, my daughter is over the moon and thank you for making this a painless experience
Eskridge experience
by 08/26/2020on
Outstanding sales service, friendly and professional and very knowledgeable about the Honda vehicles.
Low pressure good price
by 08/21/2020on
These folks do it right. Great showroom, clean wait room. Told us what they could/couldn’t do and were never pushy..
Super great to work with!
by 08/21/2020on
We worked with Elijah and he was very professional, prompt in his communication and flexible accommodating with us coming from out of town. Highly recommend!
Great Dealership!
by 08/10/2020on
Smooth transaction. Austin walked us through all the systems and features and was extremely knowledgeable. The paperwork was a breeze. Highly recommend.
Very relaxed process
by 08/09/2020on
Buying a car is always a little exciting and stressful but I felt that I was put at ease while working with John.
