Malloy Ford
Customer Reviews of Malloy Ford
Pleasant buying experience
by 12/08/2019on
Malloy had the largest selection of Fiestas in the northeast and their pricing was quite competitive, making it worth my while to drive down from New York to buy the car. The paperwork is taking some time to complete but should be ready soon. Staff is friendly and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Ford F150 Review
by 11/01/2019on
Found the truck on Carfax and was pointed to Malloy Ford where I bought the truck. Personnel were very helpful and pleasant and did not try to switch me to different product. I went there looking at 2 different trucks and bought one of them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
purchasing a f250 sd
by 10/01/2019on
Summer And Gannon my sales representatives where great and made my buying experience painless and simple . thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford owner for life.
by 09/18/2019on
They were very helpful in trying to find me a truck that fit my needs and budget. The buying experience was as pleasant as could be when making a $40,000 decision. I cant speak as to the reliability yet but the EcoBoost 2.7 and 10 speed transmission make for an absolute beast of a truck. Makes power at lower rpms like a little diesel and the transmission always keeps it in its power band. So far I love it and am very pleased with the service I received from Malloy Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 06/30/2019on
My buying experience was not pressured and all employees presented and happy and welcoming attitude. When I didn’t fully understand something, they took the time to explain. I feel that we got a good deal and we’re happy with our vehicle and the whole process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Malloy Ford
by 06/24/2019on
I am very satisfied by Malloy Ford they went above and beyond what I expected. Very satisfied 😉
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied
by 06/23/2019on
It was one of the most pleasant buying experiences I have had in a long time.Nick Chittum was very professional in answering all my questions and made the sale extremely stress and hassle free and accommodated the minimal time i had to make the buy,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer Beware!
by 05/07/2019on
Malloy Ford sold me a used 2012 Altima April 1, 2019 under the pretenses that their organization completed a Virginia State safety inspection. Provided me documentation and sent me on my way to Maryland to get my state safety inspection due within 10 days to finish the tags and registration process. To my surprise, my local Nissan dealer performing the Maryland inspection found the emergency brake inoperable, the front brake pads installed improperly and the rear passenger seat belt inoperable. There’s no way Malloys conducted a safety inspection which is about $100 in the City of Winchester and baked into the price of the vehicle. I’m out $456 for repairs and the best part is no one will return my calls. Poor customer care from the sales manager, general manager and service manager. Buyer beware!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Wouldn’t go anywhere else!
by 04/16/2019on
This is my second purchase from Malloy Ford. Each time I go out of my way-driving 1 hour 45 minutes because I know I will be dealing with totally honest people who give great advice, do not pressure you at all, and truly WORK to get you everything you want. In addition, the GM went way above and beyond to help with a situation that was not a part of our transaction. Caring, honest, and the best value out there!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Malloy Ford of Winchester
by 03/19/2019on
Cliff was extremely knowledgeable and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Firsta
by 11/30/2018on
Bought a fiesta for my daughter from malloy. I am a repeat customer and the sales team is always amazing! Thanks Faith and Dave!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience from start to finish...
by 07/29/2016on
From start to finish my buying experience was first rate. The sales staff of JJ Tyson and Brenna Hott along with web contact Alice Rohman treated me as though I were family and my interaction with them was most enjoyable. Tom Ross who is the head of financing for the dealership treated me with respect and explained everything to me before I "signed on the dotted line." The guys working the front desk who processed my paperwork also deserve credit as well as the prep "boys" who made sure my new truck was spotless. I only wish I knew what their names were to pass along my accolades. BobC
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying was Easy!
by 04/05/2016on
First - I dropped in on a Sunday afternoon/evening and they were literally one of the only dealerships open. Second - I pulled in, walked in the showroom and was greeted by a nice salesman with a friendly greeting. I told them I was interested in looking at a 2016 Ford Escape. We test drove two models (of roughly 50 on the lot - nice inventory). The salesman was knowledgeable of the vehicle and it's capabilities/functions and very easy to converse with. Finally - the deal - He asked, where would you like to be on this vehicle? I gave him a # and within 3 minutes he came back with something about $4,000 off MSRP and in the close ballpark to my figure. We did the deal. Super nice folks and easy to deal with. Was there for about 2.5 hours from the time I walked in the showroom (with 2 test drives, finalizing the deal, and signing all the papers) to the time I walked out. I'd recommend this dealer to anyone. This was my second vehicle purchased through them - the first was 12 years ago and that experience was the same. Trust Malloy Ford to work you up a nice experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase
by 08/31/2015on
Decided to purchase a 2015 mustang, and based on a previous purchase in 2014 at Malloy Ford, we knew we wanted to head back for another new vehicle purchase. Billy Albright and Alice Rohman were the same people we dealt with in 2014 and are still at the top of their game. Normally I dread buying a new car. The pressure of someone trying to sell you something you don't want, don't need and can't afford usually sours me quickly. Not like that at Malloy. The buyer is treated like a buyer, and they truly want to earn your business. They make it so easy to do business with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great team. Perfect experience.
by 08/25/2015on
I purchased a used truck from Mallory Ford a few years back and decided I would go back for my next purchase. I just purchased a new 2015 Fiesta and the experience was wonderful. I got a GREAT deal and will go back for my next purchase once again. Also, there service department is top rate. They have been servicing my daughter's Focus which I purchased from a different dealer. Mallory Ford has yet to let me down.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional
by 06/13/2015on
Just purchased a new vehicle from Malloy. The salesman, manager, and admin department were helpful and professional. Very nice people....
Wonderful experience!
by 05/05/2015on
We got a great deal and great service! Steve Whittington made sure got what we wanted out of our visit. I didn't expect to ride away in a preowned Ford Fusion but I did!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Billy, Billy, Billy.
by 04/25/2015on
I made my first contact with Alice thru the internet. She was delightful and full of good information. Then came Billy. I've bought 3 new vehicles at this location: an Expedition , an f-150 Lariat, and now an f-150 Platinum. I will come back again, and I will ask for Billy. He knew everything, right down to why I didn't want certain things. No pressure, not from Billy. One day, and I'm driving a 2015 f-150 Platinum. Is this a great country, or what? That's why they call themselves the country Giant! Go talk to Billy, tell him Mike sent you!
Great Experience.
by 01/29/2015on
Wasn't expected to go through Malloy Ford, but they had a Toyota Prius C on their lot and I figured I would go check it out! Christa Pellot was my sales representative and she was most helpful. She was able to work with me and get to a price I was comfortable with. She is funny too! Alice Rohman was great in scheduling a test drive and following up with me after the purchase. Everyone there was pleasant and accommodating. Not a big Ford fan myself, but this was a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford F150 King Ranch purchase
by 01/24/2015on
After contacting multiple dealers throughout the State, I found Malloy to be not only the best priced for the specific vehicle I was looking for, but also the most pleasant to deal with (especially coming from out of town). Alice Rohman was very professional, respectful and responsive to my needs. She was not pushy like other sales people from other Ford dealerships that I contacted. Dealing with her and Beau Rudiger, equally as pleasant, made buying the vehicle from Malloy a pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Mustang
by 11/06/2014on
Recently purchased a new Mustang. Would recommend Malloy ford in Winchester, VA to all. Dan Morgan who I dealt with during my purchase was excellant. He was knowledgeable with the new mustang, personable and answered all my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes