Still waiting
by 08/31/2019on
Starting on 6/18/19 with a visit to Safford I’m still waiting for my rear window replacement. From that day until early July I heard from nobody at the dealership, so I called and was told that someone would get back to me, didn’t happen. I did leave a message with the general manager who did call me back and set up another appointment with the service manager to diagnose the already diagnosed problem. The appointment with the service manager was quick and he found the problem right away and said that the window needed replacement and set up the next appointment. I showed up for the appointment and was told by the service manager that the window replacement person was unavailable and he forgot to call me the night before to let me know. We set up another appointment but when that day arrived I was told that the window that was ordered was not in yet, at the time of this posting I’m still waiting. If you are looking for a dealership that respects your time and follows up in a timely fashion Safford is not for you.
Ray Wood is the salesman to ask for
by 12/16/2015on
In my years of buying cars from the dealership and having them serviced Ray Wood has been there for me. First as the Service Manager and now as a sales specialist. He looks for the best deal, he tells it like it is and ensures satisfaction. That's a trifecta that's hard to beat.
What a pleasant truck buying experience!
by 12/16/2015on
Ray Wood took his time to explain the differences in truck models, show us different options, and work with us over several days to help us find the right vehicle for us. We are very pleased with our experience with Safford and with Ray Wood and we would definitely recommend them to our friends and family. Double thumbs up!
Great place to buy a new car !
by 02/10/2013on
I first went to the dealership to test drive the new Dart just because I was interested in its performance, not with the intention of buying. After driving the car and hearing the specs on fuel economy and power etc, I was sold. After taking some time to decide color and other options I returned with the intention of ordering the car exactly how I wanted it. It was a surprise to us all that ordering the model I wanted was not an option at this time. Feeling a little discouraged David really put in the time to search the area for a car that I liked. They indeed found a car that met my desires almost perfectly. Being my first new car I had a ton of questions and never did one go unanswered. The entire team at Stafford of Warrenton really put in the extra time and effort especially David to ensure I was well informed and got the car I wanted. The car I wanted was delivered to another dealer and they arranged to have it picked up the day after it was delivered to the VA beach dealer and I had the car as soon as it was back to Safford. There was never I high pressure uncomfortable sales environment, it was simply a pleasure to buy a car here especially since they did everything not only to get me the car I wanted but also did everything to get it to me at the best possible price. Thanks guys for making my purchasing experience pleasant ! You guys Rock !
Great Service!
by 01/03/2010on
We've had a tough time finding a good dealership to bring our 2005 Dodge Durango to in the Manassas area. After one time too many at the other dealerships, we decided to take the long drive to Warrenton. Boy was it worth it! Friendly service, quality work. I would gladly recommend them to a friend!