Customer Reviews of Checkered Flag MINI
4.9 Overall Rating (75)
First time (after purchasing five new cars) that I have ever experienced a test ride without a salesperson!
Diana responded to all my questions/concerns.
Reasonable financing.
Ease of scheduling
Staff are always honest, informative and helpful. The car is returned to me in better shape than what I left it.
Pleasant service members.
Suggestions made,
You were able to schedule my wife's Clubman in for a battery problem on short notice. I liked the shuttle ride home-comfortable and pleasant driver.
Very courteous and efficient!
Customer service
They are dedicated to their job
I liked the ride-along with the (tech) mechanic. She showed me how to check my oil, recommended when to check it, and told me what kind of oil to use.
Ease of scheduling, upfront and honest discussion of recommended services and costs before I dropped the vehicle off.
The guys in the service department are great! Very informative and professional, and the service was very quick. Love Checkered Flag Mini!
Courteous, helpful, kept me advised. Not only provided necessary information and work but made helpful recommendations as well.
Quick service since I waited for state inspection to be done.
The clean areas and the super nice knowledgeable employees.
Fast, helpful, friendly service!
Bonnie was great. Answered all my questions. Valet had a nice smile and was very friendly. Daniel was good. All 3 we encountered were great. Bonnie took time to obtain some information to help us and we really appreciate her doing that for us.
As always great Checkered Flag service. Daniel is the top of the heap and the cream of the crop when it comes to customer service. We can always count on him.
on Vandelette 09/28/2019
Nice, friendly and fast service.
Salesman Zach Talley was easy to work with, very knowledgeable about the specific vehicle. CFM was a much more pleasant experience than other dealers I went to, the car was ready, there was no pressure. and CFM's team was very easy to work with.
on Charlene 09/24/2019
every time i have a problem Daniel is so sweet he makes me feel that I am safe and all is going to be alright. Wow words could never explain how i feel as i send this message to you. Daniel is so deserving of a raise and promotion. I thank God for Daniel he is the best.
Friendly staff that were super helpful.
it was no problem giving me a loaner car and you were able to diagnose the problem
