Customer Reviews of Hall Honda Virginia Beach
Good service
by 03/31/2022on
Marcus was very helpful with finding a car and gave good recommendations for insurance he was patient and generous gave water and snacks
Karl Collins at Hall Honda
by 03/26/2022on
We are so thankful to have worked with Karl the past few days. He was so kind and knowledgeable, made us feel at ease and helped secure a great deal. Thank you!!
Great Dealership
by 03/19/2022on
Marcus was great, very friendly and a wonderful person i advice anyone looking for a car come here they will help you out
Great service
by 03/18/2022on
Karl, was a very, very, great dealer, he made me feel so welcoming there,he also put a good inpact in my my life with his positive spirit, I was served very well by him and me and my husband are staying with Honda for years and years to come, thank you Karl...
Karl Collins
by 03/16/2022on
Karl was an amazing, inspiring and great seller that I will command you to speak with in search of your car . Thank you Karl 🙏🏿
Hall Honda Review
by 03/12/2022on
Karl Collins is a great Salesman he showed me great hospitality and listened to every request that I wanted . His patience and guidance through my car buying experience was wonderful!!
Karl Collins !
by 03/04/2022on
Karl Collins was an amazing person! He helped me with everything!!!
Great Service
by 02/19/2022on
My experience with Jay Edghill was amazing ! He was very patient and understanding and explaining everything to me perfectly !
Ray Knows His Stuff
by 02/11/2022on
Ray in sales here at Hall Honda was extremely helpful in not only exploring options for a possible trade-in, but also gave great tips when it came to insurance and helped me pull up some good deals on a new insurance policy. I can not recommend Ray more for anyone who needs, really any kind of, help. Extremely knowledgeable and phenomenally helpful, 10/10!
RAY THE MAN!
by 02/08/2022on
Ray was extremely helpful and helped me trade my car in! Definitely recommend him as you’re dealer! He will help you and get you what you need and help you with prices you are comfortable with!
Ray was the best salesman
by 02/07/2022on
Ray was the best salesman I have ever met. He greeted me with a big warm welcoming smile even though he had on a mask. He had a crafty sales pitch. If I was in the market of purchasing another Honda, I would definitely call him first. He was friendly and answered all my questions. He is a wonderful sales person.
Great experience
by 02/05/2022on
I had a great experience purchasing my new car at Hall Honda. Ahmed is excellent and professional salesperson. I felt comfortable and confident during the entire process. Thank you so much for such a great experience!!! I will highly recommend Hall Honda to all my friend!!!
Ray gave me great service during my visit
by 02/04/2022on
Ray gave me great service during my visit he offered to help me save money and gave me great advice on great deals. Very nice and respectable I would recommend his services to a friend.
Family Atmosphere
by 02/04/2022on
MARCUS BURRUSS See you as family. Welcome with love and care. Marcus made look at saleman different now. i can not thank him enough. For my 2015 .
Sport
by 02/04/2022on
I recently purchased a 2015 Honda Accord Sport, my car buying experience at Hall was nothing but the best. I would highly recommend HALL for anyone looking to purchase a vehicle, and as you well know service after the sale. TWO THUMBS UP. My salesperson Marcus Burruss THE BEST hands down. Everything he said was true including Time spent @ the Dealership. THANKS TO HALL AND MARCUS
The best!
by 02/04/2022on
Ahmed is great! He knows so much info about cars. Super polite and professional. I am so happy with my new car, all thanks to Ahmed!
Best dealership in town!
by 02/04/2022on
I bought my 2022 Honda Civic Sport from Hall Honda, and it won’t be my last for sure, they said it was gonna be there in a week, it was there in 3 days and that made me so happy ! Ahmed is the best you could possibly work with. We spent about 4h in the dealership because of some roadblocks but he and Fernando overcame them all while keeping a big smile on their faces throughout the process which I’ve never seen anywhere else before as this is my 4th car bought in the last 10 years. Thank you Ahmed and Fernando and the Hall team
Best service!
by 02/04/2022on
Ahmed helped me get out of the Nissan versa that I bought from a small dealership in Norfolk since I had a lot of issues with it. Ahmed contacted me about the dealership wanting to help me out, I took a leap of faith and he went above and beyond, literally to put me in my new 2019 Honda Accord that I love so much right now! Thank you so much, Ahmed! I highly recommend him as a professional salesperson who knows his job.
Happy with my new car!
by 02/03/2022on
Jay made this experience amazing. Him, Rich, and Byron, made this process easy. I will be sure to refer Jay to anyone I know looking for a car!
Very friendly and knowledgeable. Goes above and beyond.
by 02/02/2022on
No pressure to buy. They work to make sure you get the car you want and are well informed about the car and services available. Friendly. A pleasure to work with.
was great
by 02/02/2022on
Youssef was fantastic, he was helpful and friendly also in the meantime he helped me shop for some newer cheaper insurance. I will be coming back to him for all my Honda sales needs
