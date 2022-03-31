5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought my 2022 Honda Civic Sport from Hall Honda, and it won’t be my last for sure, they said it was gonna be there in a week, it was there in 3 days and that made me so happy ! Ahmed is the best you could possibly work with. We spent about 4h in the dealership because of some roadblocks but he and Fernando overcame them all while keeping a big smile on their faces throughout the process which I’ve never seen anywhere else before as this is my 4th car bought in the last 10 years. Thank you Ahmed and Fernando and the Hall team Read more